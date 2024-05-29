Texas vs. Stanford - Women's College World Series: How to Watch
The No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns are headed to the women's College World Series. First up on the schedule is a matchup with the No. 8 seed Stanford Cardinal in Oklahoma City.
The winner will face either the Florida Gators or Oklahoma State Cowgirls.
Texas coach Mike White previously indicated he doesn't appreciate having to play games in Oklahoma City, giving what he thinks is an advantage to local teams like Oklahoma.
“I’d love to see it rotate eventually, but probably not in my tenure as a coach,” he said. “We get it, but it is a huge advantage obviously for Oklahoma.” But a move is unlikely, and the Longhorns have to play in hostile territory.
The two brackets in Oklahoma City consist of Texas, Florida, Oklahoma State and Stanford in Bracket 1 and Oklahoma, UCLA, Duke and Alabama in Bracket 2.
The two teams have met a total of seven times since 2006 including twice this season, where Texas and Stanford split the two meetings. Texas leads the overall series 5-2.
Reese Atwood was named Softball America Player of the Year and leads the Longhorns this season with a .435 batting average, 23 home runs and 90 RBIs. Viviana Martinez leads her team in doubles with 18. On the mound, Teagan Kavan leads the way with 18 wins while Citaly Gutierrez leads the staff with a 1.79 ERA.
For the Cardinal, Emily Jones leads her team with a .337 batting average, while Caelan Koch and Aly Kaneshiro are tied with 11 doubles on the season. Kaneshiro also leads the team with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs. NiJaree Canady leads the pitching staff with 22 wins and a .65 ERA.
WHAT: Game 3, Women's College World Series - Texas Longhorns vs. Stanford Cardinals
WHEN: Thursday, May 30, 6 p.m. CT
WHERE: OGE Energy Field at Devon Park, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (7,300)
TELEVISION: ESPN2
RADIO: Texas Longhorns Radio Network