Texas Wins First-Ever Big 12 Tournament Title 91-86 Over Oklahoma State

On Saturday evening, the Texas Longhorns (18-7) defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys (20-7) in the 2021 Big 12 Conference Tournament championship game 91-86.

Kansas was forced to withdraw due to health and safety protocols, allowing the Longhorns to automatically advance to the finals and matchup against Cade Cunningham and the Cowboys.

The Longhorns, who split the season series vs Oklahoma State, had a fast start to Saturday. Forward Kai Jones got things going early, scoring 11 quick points along with a couple of rebounds. Along with big-man teammate Jericho Sims who also played an amazing game (21 points and 14 rebounds).

Despite finishing the half with eight turnovers, Texas was able to get Oklahoma State star Cunningham in foul trouble (3) and open a substantial lead to end the half 43-33.

Texas shot impressively in the first half (55.2% from the field and 50.0% from deep).

READ MORE: Longhorns Advance To Big 12 Title Game After Positive COVID Test For Jayhawks

READ MORE: Texas Advances to Big 12 Semi-Finals With 67-66 Win Over Texas Tech

The second half started out back and forth with both teams showing energy and effort. Cunningham began to heat up for the Cowboys, cutting the Texas lead to four points.

Matt Coleman put up a solid effort in the second half, totaling a new career-high stat line of 30 points. This win is the Longhorns’ first Big 12 Championship victory in the Shaka Smart era and a huge resume builder for the team going into March.

Coach Smart and the Longhorns will now shift their focus to March Madness. Texas will learn who their opponent is on Selection Sunday.

Want to talk Longhorns? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.



CONTINUE READING: Former Longhorn Standouts Released by NFL Teams