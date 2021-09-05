The Bijan Robinson Hype Train Alive And Well For Texas

Bijan Robinson gave Texas fans a taste of what is to come in under Steve Sarkisian for the next two seasons.

Bijan Robinson was always expected to see his numbers increase under Steve Sarkisian.

Yep. They did. Maybe now the Heisman hype from major outlets look warranted.

While the Hudson Card performance took center stage in a 38-18 victory over No. 23 Louisiana, the No. 21 Longhorns found the face of program. Then again, Sarkisian has spoken time and time again of what Robinson could be in this league.

He speaks of Robinson's character. His charisma. Most of all, Sarkisian prides Robinson on his work ethic and drive.

All those traits and so much more were needed to years on the Forty Acres in the backfield. Need anymore proof that Robinson isn't "the guy" of Texas' offense?

Robinson finished 103 rushing yards, 73 receiving yards and two touchdowns in front of a packed and renovated DKR Texas Memorial Stadium in the Austin heat of September. The Longhorns (1-0) made sure that their leading man would see his carries as well.

Last season, Robinson saw 15-plus carries once all season under the direction of Tom Herman. Sarkisian called the running back from Tucson a Lamborghini, and stated he wouldn't leave him parked in the garage.

He's a man of his word.

“I think one of the questions I kept getting was, ‘How many touches for Bijan?’” Sarkisian said Saturday night following the win. “And I kept saying somewhere around 20 you know, I didn't know exactly. But you know, nearly 180 yards of total offense. That's a good day at work. I mean, that's utilizing him.”

Robinson saw 20 carries on the night, but it could have been more against the defensive front of the Ragin Cajuns' (0-1). By the fourth quarter, names like Keilen Robinson began to see the bulk of the reps.

That's all fine for now. After all, Sark can't show all his tricks early for opponents to prep for down the line. Bijan Robinson made his case for the top runner in college football and then some.

From the first snap, Bijan Robinson made it look easy. Behind the architect of Sarkisian play-calling, the sophomore found running lanes left and right. The secondary played back, allowing wide receivers to block downfield.

Bijan Robinson prospered from the get-go, scoring an 18-yard touchdown catch from Card to give the Longhorns a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

Three drives later, Bijan Robinson was at it again. He bulldozed his way for a first down on a 5-yard run. Two runs and another 13 yards, he was back in the end zone, this time from 7 yards out to give Texas a 21-7 lead before halftime.

“We started gashing them,” Robinson said. “We saw they were getting tired, and the inside zone started working.”

Texas has become the under-the-radar running back factory. It feels weird to say since they have a pair of Heisman Trophy winners in their all-Texas team backfield already.

Names like Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams don't grow on trees. Heck, even lesser-known faces such as Cedric Benson and D'Onta Foreman hang off the branch of the forgotten RBU tree.

Bijan Robinson might one day be a branch on the long line of great runners in the program under the Sarkisian regime. Maybe he's planted the roots for future Longhorns to continue the legacy set decades ago during days in the Southwest Conference.

Bijan Robinson headlined, to say the least, but he wasn't alone for Texas on the way to a win. Card went 14-of-21 passing for 224 yards with three total touchdowns, including one rushing. Jordan Whittington showed why he was the new No. 1 weapon with seven catches for 113 yards and a score.

That's great for Texas' future. The present belongs to Bijan Robinson.

“Bijan did a great job setting the tone,” Sarkisian said. “And then obviously Jordan Whittington on third-down, making plays for us. Both Hudson and Casey were really efficient, both extended drives and both made their plays when they had their opportunities."

If the Longhorns hope to contend for the Big 12 title — even a College Football Playoff, they need the ace in the hole. The conference could be wide open for the first time since 2009.

No. 2 Oklahoma needed the clock to save them against Tulane on their own turf. No. 7 Iowa State survived the likes of the powerhouse of FCS Northern Iowa. Kansas State took care of Stanford, but West Virginia fell short against Maryland.

Call the Big 12 a mad tea party that never changes?

At least Texas has their ace in the hole. His name is Bijan Robinson.

"I think we did pretty good as an offense for the first week," Robinson said. "We came together and thought we did a pretty good job, and I think that we have a lot more work to do to keep rolling and to be able to be at our full potential."

The last time a Texas running back won the Heisman, Williams darted his way to a record-setting 2,124 season in 1998. The last time a running back took home the award, Alabama's Derrick Henry rushed his way to a 2,219-yard season.

Bijan Robinson's talent likely makes him the top running back to grace DRK since Slick Rick. Sarkisian comes from Alabama. Combined, maybe there's magic brewing in Texas' offense?

Heisman dark horse? Try Heisman contender. Maybe next week, Bijan Robinson picked up another 100-plus yards and another name in college football.

Heisman front-runner.

