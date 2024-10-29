Vanderbilt Commodores Coach Unhappy With Penalty vs. Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns bounced back with a road win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, but not before getting just about all they could handle.
While the Longhorns have a decisive advantage in raw talent, the Commodores' tricky game plan kept them on their toes. Even when it didn't work, it kept the Longhorns on their toes constantly.
For just one example, Vanderbilt lined up to go for it on 4th-and-1 with the game tied 7-7 in the first quarter. As quarterback Diego Pavia and others looked to the sideline in confusion, tight end Eli Stowers snuck under center, handed the ball off to wide receiver Junior Sherill for nine yards and the first down. However, the officials called receiver Quincy Skinner for illegal formation, claiming "his shoulders were not squared to the line of scrimmage."
That controveersial call forced the Commodores to punt on what became 4th-and-6, and unsurpisingly, head coach Clark Lea was not very happy about it after the game.
“I’m disappointed in that call. And there’s a conversation to be had about it,” Lea said. “You know, he’s on the line of scrimmage, and the explanation I got is that you can’t be on the line of scrimmage and have your shoulders turned. So it was a moment for us to be aggressive. I thought it was a great play call and executed well. And, you know, I hate it when officiating gets in the way of the game.”
“That’s not any kind of statement, because those guys are doing exactly what they’re told to do. But, you know, I’m anxious to have the conversation about what the point of emphasis was there and also just to make sure that we know, there’s plenty of opportunities for us to know what they’re seeing and what they’re emphasizing for the officials to see. I mean that play is not affected by Quincy Skinner’s shoulders.”
If that call never happens, the entire game turns on its head. The Commodores would then have a fresh set of downs on their own 43, and could've easily gained some more ground or even scored.
Additionally, the Longhorns scored a touchdown on their next possession, partially thanks to a 24-yard punt return by Silas Bolden. If the Commodores punt later, that return possibly never happens and thus the Longhorns may not score. It goes to show how much one play can change an entire game.
