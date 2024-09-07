WATCH: Texas Takes Early Lead vs. Michigan With TD Pass to Gunnar Helm
The Texas Longhorns are off to a great start vs. the Michigan Wolverines.
After a promising opening drive was derailed due to penalties and a missed field goal, the Longhorns are on the scoreboard with a touchdown pass from Quinn Ewers to Gunnar Helm.
The 21-yard pass came off the heels of a critical three-and-out stop from the Texas defense on the previous Michigan possession, giving the Longhorns momentum back after their missed field goal.
One of the seasoned veterans of the Longhorns program, Helm is a fourth-year senior with over 40 games under his belt, including 11 starts.
After the departure of Ja'Tavion Sanders to the NFL - who was one of Ewers favorite targets a year ago- Helm has taken over as the primary tight end in the offense, and has already made three critical catches in the early goings of the Michigan matchup.
Ewers, meanwhile, has had an impressive start to the afternoon of his own, completing 9 of 12 passes for 103 yards and a score.