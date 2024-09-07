Longhorns Country

WATCH: Texas Takes Early Lead vs. Michigan With TD Pass to Gunnar Helm

The Texas Longhorns have struck first vs. the Michigan Wolverines.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) warms up before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) warms up before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns are off to a great start vs. the Michigan Wolverines.

After a promising opening drive was derailed due to penalties and a missed field goal, the Longhorns are on the scoreboard with a touchdown pass from Quinn Ewers to Gunnar Helm.

The 21-yard pass came off the heels of a critical three-and-out stop from the Texas defense on the previous Michigan possession, giving the Longhorns momentum back after their missed field goal.

One of the seasoned veterans of the Longhorns program, Helm is a fourth-year senior with over 40 games under his belt, including 11 starts.

After the departure of Ja'Tavion Sanders to the NFL - who was one of Ewers favorite targets a year ago- Helm has taken over as the primary tight end in the offense, and has already made three critical catches in the early goings of the Michigan matchup.

Ewers, meanwhile, has had an impressive start to the afternoon of his own, completing 9 of 12 passes for 103 yards and a score.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News