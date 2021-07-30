Way-Too-Early Game Predictions: Texas Vs Iowa State

Texas heads to Ames to take on an impressive Iowa State team looking to take a step forward in 2021

As Texas prepares towards the end of a season filled with hope, this could be the game to watch. Iowa State is here, and they are not fooling around.

Matt Campbell in one year has transformed the Cyclones into a legitimate College Football Playoff contender. Entering 2021, 19 total starters will return. That's the most of any team in the Big 12 for the upcoming season.

Brock Purdy can sling it under center. Breece Hall is showing why he's the next great NFL runner. Charlie Kolar is a rising star at the tight end position. The defense has superstars at every position.

Is Texas ready for the heat coming to Ames?

Now it's time for the LonghornsCountry staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas heads to Ames to take on the Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Outside of Oklahoma, traveling to Ames to take on Iowa State is going to be Steve Sarkisian’s toughest test of the season. Matt Campbell has an established and talented team, and they going to be in the hunt for the CFP. Breece Hall might be the best running back in the conference, and Brock Purdy will have his team rolling.

The Longhorns drop their second game of the season, but make the Cyclones sweat.

Iowa State 27, Texas 23

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

Here's the deal; Iowa State should not be this good. They should've said goodbye to most of their players due to age. Then again, thanks to the NCAA granting everyone a waiver for an extra year of eligibility, they'll be back stronger than ever.

This is a pound for pound run battle for the title of RB1 in the conference. Bijan Robinson could be pushing for his Heisman campaign, and Hall should be in midseason form. Is that enough for Texas against a front seven that returns six starters?

No. No it isn't.

Iowa State 35, Texas 20

Matthew Postins- Staff Writer

Texas isn't going to win this game. Why? Because Iowa State, right now, is a better team and program than the Longhorns. Steve Sarkisian may change that, but it won't be in 2021.

The Cyclones are stacked and the Longhorns are not. Every level of the field, you can look at Iowa State and see an advantage. Maybe next year, Longhorns....or not?

Iowa State 31, Texas 21

Tomer Bazzarini - Staff Writer

Iowa State is returning 20/22 starters including one of the more experienced quarterbacks in the nation Brock Purdy. Alongside Purdy, the Cyclones have an elite running back in Breece Hall.

Last season ended in a 23-20 defeat for the Longhorns and this year should be no different. This is likely the most balanced team in the Big 12, and they will show it at home.

Iowa State 30, Texas 20

Zach Dimmitt- Staff Writer

The Cyclones were 5-0 at home last season on their way to the first Big 12 championship game appearance in school history. Matt Campbell has clearly altered the national perception of this program, and it’s clear he won't back down from the challenge when Steve Sarkisian and Co. come rolling into Ames.

The Longhorns will have to face a tough-nosed Iowa State defense that had the best rushing defense in the Big 12 last season, allowing only 103.1 yards on the ground per contest. They’ll have their sights set on shutting down Bijan Robinson, which could spell trouble for Texas. They’ll continue the home dominance in this one

Iowa State 24, Texas 21

