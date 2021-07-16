Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas VS Oklahoma State

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their way-too-early predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Texas Longhorns have high expectations heading into the 2021 season behind new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Following his first Red River Rivalry matchup as the new CEO of the program, Sarkisian and the Horns will return to Austin on October 16, where they will welcome the Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Can they keep their winning streak against the Cowboys alive?

On Monday we gave a look at the program as a whole. On Tuesday, you met the offense, and the next day, you met the defense.

Now it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas returns to DKR against Oklahoma State.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Texas will be looking to rebound after a tough loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas and could be a bit beaten up after the physical matchup. With that said, Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson should have their way with running the football against the Oklahoma State defense, much like last season. If the Longhorns take care of the football, they should earn their third-straight win over Gundy's Cowboys.

Texas 34 Oklahoma State 24

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

Spencer Sanders should be in for a good game. The real question will be if the Cowboys can replace the production of Chuba Hubbard full-time. Last season, both LD Brown and Dezmon Jackson recorded over 400 yards on the ground.

Sanders will be without two weapons with Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner, both of whom hope to make NFL rosters. Until a proven No. 1 weapon can be established, Mike Gundy will rely on the run. Texas has a chance to have the best run defense in the conference with a plethora of talent.

The winning streak is alive and well for another week. Can Texas at this point be in the College Football Playoff race?



Texas 42, Oklahoma State 28

Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer

This game always seems to come down to the wire and in 2021 I expect no different. While Oklahoma State loses star running back, Chuba Hubbard, to the NFL, they return most of their defense from a very successful 2020 campaign. Texas got the best of Cowboys in double overtime last year behind a big offensive performance. I think the same happens here and the Horns come out with a close win behind a game-winning touchdown from Bijian Robinson



Texas 31. Oklahoma State 28

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Texas has won the last two matchups. But it's not hard to look back and see Oklahoma State as the dominant team in this series, as the Cowboys rattled off four straight wins from 2015-18. I predicted the Longhorns would lose to OU the game prior to this, so if Steve Sarkisian really DID learn a lot from Nick Saban, then he learned the art of adjustments after a loss. And I think he'll make the adjustments going into the Oklahoma State game.

Texas 29, Oklahoma State 22.

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

This rivalry has been super underrated the past couple of years. Five of the past six meetings have been decided by at least one score, with two of those games going into overtime. The Cowboys are 4-2 in those games against Texas and have lost the past two matchups.

Last season’s meeting in Stillwater ended with a Texas win, but QB Spencer Sanders picked apart the burnt orange secondary to the tune of 400 yards and four scores. Luckily for Texas, former Cowboys Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace won’t be in the picture as they’ve taken their talents to the NFL. In three career games against the Horns, Wallace gashed the secondary for 26 catches, 492 yards, and four touchdowns.

Their absence might be enough to give Steve Sarkisian his first win over Mike Gundy, but this one is another midseason toss-up between two competitive rivals.

Texas 31, Oklahoma State 21

