Way-Too-Early Predictions Week 3: Rice Vs. Texas

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their way-too-early predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Rice Owls in Week 3

Texas wants to make a statement in 2021. A Week 3 matchup against Rice won't be one that is a statement win, but it's one that the Longhorns should be heavily favored in.

Based on the name alone, the addition adds immense value to any offense. Last season's success in Tuscaloosa, Ala. has him geared up for his third stint calling the shots. This time around, it feels as if Texas might have the right guy and right staff.

Can they pull out a win against Rice?

Now it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas returns to DKR for a non-conference match in preparation for Texas Tech.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Coming off of a pair of tough games to begin the season, the Texas Longhorns will finally have a breather when the Rice Owls come to town. Though Rice has some talent around the roster, including new transfer QB Luke McCaffrey, Texas should win this one easily, and move to 3-0 on the season.

Texas 41 Rice 10

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

Last season, Rice allowed an average of 18.8 points per game in Conference USA games. Without Blaze Alldredge up the middle, Rice is missing a marquee name at a position of need. Offensively, the Owls lost its leading receiver and quarterback.

Luke McCaffrey or not, this is a game where Texas should easily cover the spread. Best of all? While prepping for Arkansas, they'll be able to watch film on the Owls, who travel to Fayetteville Week 1. A 3-0 start should be the expectation without a doubt.

Texas 45, Rice 17

Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer

This should be our largest win margin of the year if everything goes according to plan. Rice is routinely one of the worst teams in the nation. Should be a game that gives our guys who don’t get on the field much an opportunity to play. If those guys don’t get on the field I’d call the game a letdown.

Texas 50, Rice 12

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Pop quiz? Do you remember the last time Rice beat Texas? I do. You know why? Because I was THERE. Oct. 16, 1994, a rainy night game at Rice Stadium, a game that was played on a Sunday night due to weather. The Owls won, 19-17. The Longhorns still went 8-4 that year, but that loss lingered, since Texas hadn't lost to Rice since 1963.

Texas has won 14 straight matchups since the 1994 loss. You can make it 15 when they meet later this year. Oh, and by the way, Texas has scored at least 30 points in every game but one (1999) since that loss in 1994. So, no, there is no Cinderella story this time around.

Texas 41, Rice 14.

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

Even in the historical days of the Southwest Conference, Rice was never quite competitive against Texas. The Owls last victory over the Longhorns happened almost three decades ago in 1994. .

In the last head-to-head matchup between these teams in Sept. 2019, Texas stomped the Owls 48-13, as Rice didn’t score until the fourth quarter and trailed by as many as 38 points. Bijan Robinson will likely gash through the Rice front-seven when the Owls come flying into DKR on Sept 18.

Texas 45, Rice 10

