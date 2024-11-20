'We Wouldn't Be Where We Are:' Steve Sarkisian Credits Seniors for Texas' Growth
When head coach Steve Sarkisian stepped foot on the Forty Acres in 2021, he was tasked with bringing glory back to a Texas Longhorns team that hadn't seen a conference title nor contended for a national title in 12 years.
Now rounding out his fourth year with the program, Sarkisian has stacked his resume while fostering an environment that attracts the best recruits in the country. He's led Texas to two consecutive seasons of being 9-1 heading into the final two games, a Big 12 Conference Championship victory, two bowl appearances, including the first round of the College Football Playoff, and has made the Longhorns a probable SEC and national championship competitor.
But he didn't do it alone. During the team's media availability on Monday, Sarkisian praised his veteran players who have spent their entire collegiate careers at Texas, especially the seniors that remained from the 2020 signing class.
"[I'm] so super grateful for these guys. I owe a ton to them," Sarkisian said. "I get a little emotional about this stuff, because without this group, we wouldn't be where we are."
He mentioned the names of fifth-year seniors defensive back Jahdae Barron, offensive lineman Jake Majors, and defensive linemen Vernon Broughton and Alfred Collins as some of the most notable guys whose resilience has been a key piece to the program's success.
"I'm really appreciative of these guys, because it's hard to get a culture the way you want it. I'm not saying the last one was wrong, right, and different. It's just what we were looking for. And these guys bought in," Sarkisian said. "When it got difficult, year one, year two, they didn't jump off and go somewhere else, they stayed the course with what we were trying to do."
Sarkisian said that Barron is a prime example of someone who continues to experience the benefits of sticking around. Barron earned himself Co-Defensive Player of the Week accolades following his performance against Arkansas last weekend, where he caught an interception and made his first sack of the season, and has made the semifinalist list for the Jim Thorpe Award two years in a row.
"I'm talking about Jahdae like, you stick around our program, and you stay committed to what we're doing, you're going to reap the benefits of this," Sarkisian said. "I know I'm kind of a broken record on some of this stuff with these guys, but I'm very proud of him. It's one thing to come back, it's another to come back and then put forth the effort and the work and the leadership that he has, and it's paying off for him."
Saturday's game against Kentucky will serve as Senior Day, a time when Barron and his fellow senior teammates will be honored in front of the entire Darrell K. Royal Stadium crowd. The emotions will be running rampant as it will also mark the last home game of the 2024 regular season, a milestone that will be bittersweet for both Sarkisian and his team.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Coach Slips Up In Press Conference When Asked About Texas Longhorns
MORE: Brent Venables Blasting 5-Star Commit For Visiting Texas Longhorns? 'Not Committed!'
MORE: Texas Longhorns Remain at No. 3 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
MORE: Texas Longhorns Announce Home and Home Matchup vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish