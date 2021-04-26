Where Does Longhorns Offensive Depth Chart Stand Following Orange-White Game?

With the Texas Longhorns annual Orange-White spring scrimmage now in the books, its time to take a look at where the depth chart could stand heading into the 2021 season

The Texas Longhorns have just finished their first spring football camp under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, and with that, multiple position battles have gained some clarity.

With such a high amount of turnover, including at some of the most important positions on the roster, Sarkisian has had his work cut out for him over the last few weeks.

However, the Longhorns are still loaded with talent on the offensive side of the ball and will enter the 2021 season complete with their very own Heisman Trophy candidate, as well as a plethora of weapons to feed the ball to all over the field.

READ MORE: Longhorns Spring Game: Card and White Team Win 20-12 Over Thompson's Orange Team

With that in mind, it's time to take a look at LonghornsCountry's post-spring depth chart projection for the offense.

Quarterback

QB 1) Casey Thompson, JR. OR Hudson Card, Soph.

Arguably Steve Sarkisian's toughest and most important decision of the spring, the quarterback battle between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card may be less clear now than it was before the Orange-White game.

Thompson entered the camp on the heels of a dominant showing in the Alamo Bowl, in which he threw for 170 yards and four touchdowns while completing 8/10 passes. On Saturday, however, Thompson was inconsistent at best, showing flashes of brilliance, but also making mistakes in critical moments, such as his pick-six interception to D'Shawn Jamison to close the first half of play.

Card, meanwhile, did not do much to separate himself while Thompson struggled. Though he did make some impressive throws, including throwing his receiver open on his lone touchdown pass, Card also looked very uncomfortable in the pocket and made plenty of his own mistakes.

Suffice it to say, this battle is far from over.

READ MORE: WATCH: Longhorns Star QB Commit Maalik Murphy Tears Up Jr. Season

Running Back

RB 1) Bijan Robinson, Soph.

RB 2) Roschon Johnson, Jr.

RB 3) Gabriel Watson, Sr.

Without a doubt the Longhorns' strongest position heading into the spring, Texas will enter 2021 with one of the top running back rooms in all of college football. Bijan Robinson, who exploded onto the scene as a true freshman, is a legitimate Heisman Trophy favorite. Roschon Johnson is arguably the best number two back in the country.

In the spring game, Johnson and Robinson did nothing but emphasize the importance they will play in the Longhorns game plan next season.

In an unexpected turn of events, senior Gabriel Watson also proved to be an effective weapon in the Longhorns offense and could give the team a three-headed monster at the running back spot going forward.

Wide Receiver (X)

WR 1) Troy Omeire, Soph.

WR 2) Al'vonte Woodard, JR.

Troy Omeire nearly started last season as a true freshman were it not for an unfortunate injury. In the spring game, Omeire showed glimpses of how special he can be, but until he is cleared to practice at full contact, it will be difficult to know how effective he is as a while.

Al'vonte Woodard also impressed on Saturday and throughout the spring, and should provide quality depth for Omeire moving into the fall.

Wide Receiver (Z)

WR 1) Joshua Moore, JR.

WR 2) Marcus Washington, JR. OR Kelvontay Dixon, FR.

Joshua Moore finished as the team's leading receiver last season, catching 30 passes for 472 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 15.7 yards per catch. He showed glimpses of his explosiveness on Saturday and should be in line for a breakout season in 2021.

Washington will provide solid depth at the position as well, however, freshman Kelvontay Dixon fits the Sarkisian mold of speed at the wideout spot, and will have an opportunity to steal some playing time for himself. Both players performed well on Saturday.

Wide Receiver (Slot)

WR 1) Jake Smith, JR. OR Jordan Whittington, Soph.

WR 3) Kai Money, JR.

Jake Smith was one of the more reliable receiver for the Longhorns last season and entered the Spring as the top contender to fill the starting slot position. However, following a foot injury, the door to that starting spot may have been opened to sophomore, Jordan Whittington, who had arguably the best spring camp of any wideout.

Whittington has worked his way back from a pair of injury-plagued seasons and finally looks to be fully healthy heading into 2021.

Another unexpected difference-maker on Saturday, Kai Money was Hudson Card's safety blanket throughout the game and looked dependable as a slot option. He should contribute next season.

Tight End

TE 1) Cade Brewer, SR.

TE 2) Jared Wiley, JR. OR Gunnar Helm, FR.

TE 3) Ja'Tavion Sanders, FR.

Tight end was an interesting position to watch heading into the spring, where returning starter Cade Brewer had the inside track to keep his position. Where things got interesting is in the backup position, where Jared Wiley and Gunnar Helm both emerged as contenders to actually unseat Brewer. This battle will likely continue into the spring.

Incoming freshman athlete Ja'Tavion Sanders could also end up making an impact in the fall, however, and during Saturday's telecast, Steve Sarkisian revealed that he will likely start on the offensive side of the ball. Should he be able to get accilmated and learn the playbook quickly, the Longhorns crowned jewel of the 2020 recruiting class could make some noise here as well.

READ MORE: Five Takeaways From Longhorns Orange-White Spring Game

Left Tackle

LT 1) Andrej Karic, Soph. OR Christian Jones, JR.

LT 2) Jaylen Garth, Soph.

With the exit of Sam Cosmi to the NFL, the Longhorns left tackle spot is one of the biggest questions heading into the spring. After the opt-out of Cosmi in November, Andrej Karic filled in as Sam Ehlinger's blindside protector and was solid in that time. However, the position looked fragile during the spring game, with both Longhorns quarterbacks constantly facing pressure throughout the day.

Left Guard

LG 1) Junior Angilau, JR.

LG 2) Logan Parr, Soph.

Returning starter Junior Angilau will have the obvious inside track to keep his starting job heading into 2021, and is arguably the team's top returning starter along the front. That did not change this spring.

By all accounts, Logan Parr has had a solid spring and looks to be in line to get a serious look from Sarkisian and new offensive line coach Kyle Flood going forward.

Center

C 1) Jake Majors, Soph.

C 2) Rafiti Ghirmai, JR.

Jake Majors slid into the starting center spot last season following the injury to Derek Kerstetter and impressed in his time there. He will likely hold on to this spot entering fall camp.

Right Guard

RG 1) Denzel Okafor, SR.

RG 2) Isaiah Hookfin, Soph.

Denzel Okafor enters the spring as the team's returning starter at right guard, but after an inconsistent 2020 as well as a less than stellar showing at the Orange-White game, he will have likely have to compete to keep that job from a couple of other candidates.

Sophomore Isaiah Hookfin could be his top competition there, but Logan Parr might also have a chance to get some looks here heading into the fall

Right Tackle

RT 1) Derek Kerstetter, SR.

RT 2) Andrej Karic, Soph. OR Christian Jones, JR.

He did not participate in the spring, so obviously, health will be a major factor here, but if he is able to return to form by the fall, Derek Kerstetter is the likely favorite to take the right tackle spot in 2021. Before his season was cut short by a brutal injury, Kerstetter was one of the team's top offensive linemen.

Kerstetter did say during an in-game interview that he is feeling 'great', which bodes well for a team whose offensive line largely struggled in his absence.

If Kerstetter does start on the right side, either Andrej Karic or Christian Jones will likely slide in as the back or swing tackle, depending on which player wins the battle for the left tackle spot.

Who do you think should start for the Longhorns? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Get your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!