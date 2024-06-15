Where Does Texas Longhorns Secondary Rank Heading Into 2024 Season?
When the Texas Longhorns fell to the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl this past season, one common group was criticized more than any other.
The Texas defense as a whole struggled, but it was the secondary that received the brunt of the blame. Washington quarterback Michael Penix completed 76% of his passes for 430 yards, with future NFL draft picks Rome Odunze and Ja’lynn Polk each eclipsing 120 yards. The secondary hadn’t only been beaten, they’d been beaten badly.
But in a new year, the Longhorns may have righted the ship. According to Pro Football Focus, a leader in advanced stats and rankings in the football industry, the Longhorns enter the 2024 season with the sixth-best secondary in the nation.
Though it may be hard for Texas fans to believe its secondary can go from a problem to one of the best in the nation, it’s easy to see where PFF is coming from. Last season, defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski had to rely on two true freshmen and a sophomore to cover three of the five starting spots in the secondary. Though they struggled against Washington, players like Penix had had five more years in college than the likes of Derek Williams and Malik Muhammad.
The Longhorn secondary was one of the biggest winners of the off-season. One more year of development was always going to help rising sophomores Williams and Muhammad, but what they did to surround them was even more important. Even in the era of the transfer portal, sometimes the best acquisition a team can make is simply returning a player they thought they might lose. In Texas’ case, that was senior STAR cornerback Jahdae Barron.
Barron will enter his fifth year with the Longhorns as one of the few players to precede head coach Steve Sarkisian in Austin. The playmaker was expected to head to the NFL Draft, but surprisingly announced his return in early January. Barron has combined for nearly 140 tackles and 16 for loss in the last two seasons and is a vital leader in the secondary. It was assumed that an underclassman like Jaylen Guilbeau would have to step up in his place, so returning what could be the best nickel cornerback in the country is extremely important for the Longhorns.
But Texas also went shopping in the transfer portal. During the first window, safeties Jalen Catalon and Jerrin Thompson left Austin and entered their names in the portal. The position still looked strong with Williams, a freshman standout, Michael Taaffe, a former walk-on turned ball hawk and young depth, but Kwiatkowski was not satisfied. As soon as the portal opened, Texas struck for what ended up being the third highest-rated safety in the portal, according to 247 Sports.
Andrew Mukuba was a standout at Clemson in his first two years, but an injury-prone third season left him unable to finish many games. Mukuba looked for a change of scenery, so he returned home to Austin, where he grew up. Mukuba grants them one of the deepest safety rooms in the nation with him, Williams, Taaffe, sophomore Jelani McDonald, and five-star freshman Xavier Filsaime.
Cornerback looked to be another strength thanks to the fantastic recruiting efforts of Sarkisian, Kwiatkowski and defensive backs coach Terry Joseph. Alongside Filsaime, Texas brought in two notable cornerbacks. Waco native Kobe Black was ranked as the seventh-best cornerback and ninth-best player in Texas overall in 2024, and athlete Wardell Mack is expected to make the jump to a full-time corner in 2024. Texas looked to be deep at the position, but one move threw a wrench into things.
Terrance Brooks, a sophomore who had started all of the previous season, unexpectedly put his name in the portal in late April, a move no one expected. Brooks was expected to be the main starter alongside Muhammad, with veteran Gavin Holmes in rotation as well. Brooks ended up transferring to Illinois, and Texas looked much weaker at the position, likely having to rely on a freshman or the out-of-position Guilbeau to take boundary corner snaps.
The trio of recruiters didn’t panic, though, signing the best available corner left in the portal, Jay’Vion Cole of San Jose State. Though Cole came from a smaller school and was far from a high-rated recruit or corner, the Longhorns hope to utilize him as a key rotational corner in the long term. Cole will be entering his Junior year and brings more experience to the now-solidified secondary.
Though Texas may still have some question marks at the boundary cornerback position, the talent, and the depth are there in the secondary. Between a productive offseason and a bright future with Filsaime and Black, it's easy to see why PFF is so high on the Longhorns. The biggest test for this group will come in mid-October, when Heisman front-runner Carson Beck leads Georgia into Austin for arguably the most important game of the year.