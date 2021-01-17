Will Longhorns Lose Another Upperclassman to Transfer Portal?

Texas could be losing yet another player to the NCAA's Transfer Portal, with this one coming from the defensive side of the ball

Following the departure of junior running back Keontay Ingram via the NCAA’s transfer portal on Thursday, Texas could be on the verge of losing yet another upperclassman to the same fate, in reserve defensive back Jalen Green.

While Green has not officially entered his name into the transfer portal himself, the junior continues to weigh his options as Steve Sarkisian’s staff continues to take shape.

Green played much more sparingly than Ingram over his time in Austin, totaling 47 tackles, one interception and two pass deflections in 21 games and eight starts.

Green played primarily at corner back, but did get some practice work in at safety ahead of the Longhorns Alamo Bowl matchup against the Colorado Buffalos.

Texas won that game 55-23 behind a dominant performance on both sides of the field. In that Game, Green had two total tackles in limited action.

Standing 6-foot-1 tall and weighing in at 197 pounds, Green is a native of Houston Texas, and was one of the top five recruits in the state of Texas coming out of high school, ranking as the sixth best corner or 47th rated recruit nationally.

A decently sized corner and an excellent athlete, Green is a talented player, and while this could be a disappointing result for Texas fans in regards to the four-star recruit, Green would not be the first, nor the last talented prospect to enter his name into the transfer portal after a coaching change.

Given his measurables, Green, should he enter the portal, will have every chance to catch on somewhere else, as he has at least two years left of eligibility remaining in his college career.