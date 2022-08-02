Five Texas football players, led by wide receiver Xavier Worthy, are part of the 2022 College Football America Yearbook Preseason Big 12 Starting Lineup, released this week.

The Big 12 Starting Lineup is the publication’s equivalent of a preseason All-Big 12 Team.

Worthy was one of college football's top freshman wide receivers in 2021, as he caught 62 passes for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was also a Freshman All-American.

The Longhorns had one other offensive selection, which was running back Bijan Robinson, who has earned a player on several preseason All-America teams this summer and was named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Robinson is coming off a 2021 season in which he led the Longhorns with 1,127 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. He also added 26 receptions for 295 yards and four touchdowns. He’s expected to be a Heisman candidate in 2022.

Two Texas defenders made the team. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is back for his final season after he helped the Longhorns with 74 tackles a year ago. Texas hopes to deploy him as more of an edge rusher this season.

Safety Anthony Cook also made the team. The fifth-year senior started eight games and played in all 12 last season, finishing with 47 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

D’Shawn Jamison made the team as its punt returner. The defensive back is one of the best return men in the country. He returned 19 kickoffs and 12 punts last season, and he also had 48 tackles and an interception on defense.

The College Football America 2022 Yearbook features Houston quarterback Clayton Tune on the cover. Houston, BYU, Cincinnati and UCF join the Big 12 in 2023. Texas will head to the SEC in 2025.

