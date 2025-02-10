Texas Longhorns Rise In AP Poll After Ending Historic South Carolina Streak
AUSTIN - After ending a historic win streak, the Texas Longhorns moved ahead of the South Carolina Gamecocks to No. 3 in the AP Poll. Prior to losing to the Longhorns, the Gamecocks had a 57-game conference win streak and had not lost a regular season game since December 2021.
The Gamecocks fell to No. 4 in the rankings, dropping two spots. The Longhorns improved one spot, moving into the No. 3 spot just behind Notre Dame and UCLA. The Bruins are the last undefeated team in the country and the Irish are the only team other than South Carolina to beat Texas.
This week, Texas has its toughest stretch ahead, facing two more top-10 opponents. On Thursday, the Longhorns will travel to Lexington to play No. 8 Kentucky and then return home to play No. 5 LSU.
Head coach Vic Schaefer and his team will take Monday off and then return to preparing for the game ahead.
"I can't worry about what's down the line," Schaefer said. "I've got to worry about going to another Top 10 team on Thursday, and then I got to host another Top 10 team on Sunday. From what I know, I don't really get ahead of myself, but that's this is just the gauntlet that we're in right now."
The Texas lineup has been tested but has prevailed in close games. Now, it will need to play with the same physicality and drive that it did against South Carolina. The Longhorns proved that they can beat the best and will now have to back up their play by winning in a tough environment on the road.
Texas will travel to Kentucky on Thursday at 6 p.m. and the game will be aired on ESPN2.
