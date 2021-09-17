September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

LISTEN: Arch to Austin? Breaking Down The 2023 Mega-Prospect's Recruitment

Can the Horns wrestle Manning away from the SEC?
Author:

Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

In this episode, Matt is once again joined by SI All-American's John Garcia, to discuss the Longhorns debacle in Fayetteville against Arkansas, and the change from Hudson Card to Casey Thompson at QB1. 

The guys also talk at length about the recruitment of 2023 megastar QB Arch Manning, and where the Longhorns stand in the race for his services.

Manning recently committed to five fall visits throughout the next two months, including one to the 40 Acres on October 16 when Texas takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. 

Manning will also be visiting Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and Ole Miss in the coming weeks.

Recommended Articles

Arch, Johntay, Rueben
Play
Podcast

LISTEN: Arch to Austin? Breaking Down The 2023 Mega-Prospect's Recruitment

Can the Horns wrestle Manning away from the SEC?

NFL
Play
News

A Rebound At Home: Longhorn Country's Staff Predictions Rice Vs. Texas

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their way-too-early predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Rice Owls in Week 3

Screen Shot 2021-06-15 at 11.39.38 AM
Play
Recruiting

Elite Texas Target Harold Perkins Is Heading To Austin

One of the nation's top linebacker, Harold Perkins, is making his way to Austin this weekend for a visit

You can listen to the full episode above.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

The Longhorns Country Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many more.

Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show.

The podcast can also be found on our host site on Megaphone, here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Arch, Johntay, Rueben
Podcast

LISTEN: Arch to Austin? Breaking Down The 2023 Mega-Prospect's Recruitment

Can the Horns wrestle Manning away from the SEC?

NFL
News

A Rebound At Home: Longhorn Country's Staff Predictions Rice Vs. Texas

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their way-too-early predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Rice Owls in Week 3

Screen Shot 2021-06-15 at 11.39.38 AM
Recruiting

Elite Texas Target Harold Perkins Is Heading To Austin

One of the nation's top linebacker, Harold Perkins, is making his way to Austin this weekend for a visit

USATSI_13394357
News

A New Name In The Trenches?: Rice Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas

The Rice Owls won't have much offensively, but they are returning nine starters for 2021

USATSI_16734240
News

Facing an Old Foe: How to Watch and Listen to Texas vs. Rice

The Texas Longhorns return home after a disappointing loss looking to get back on track against yet another old rival, the Rice Owls

Arch
News

Arch Manning Has Set A Second Visit Date To Austin

The nation's top QB for the class of 2023 has scheduled a second visit to Austin

ut hoops
Men's Basketball

Texas Basketball's Conference Schedule Set for Upcoming Season

The Longhorns now have their entire schedule in place for the first season under Chris Beard

carrr
Men's Basketball

Is Marcus Carr the Answer for Texas Basketball?

It's now or never for Marcus Carr, who will likely spend only one year as a Longhorn