LISTEN: Arch to Austin? Breaking Down The 2023 Mega-Prospect's Recruitment

Can the Horns wrestle Manning away from the SEC?

In this episode, Matt is once again joined by SI All-American's John Garcia, to discuss the Longhorns debacle in Fayetteville against Arkansas, and the change from Hudson Card to Casey Thompson at QB1.

The guys also talk at length about the recruitment of 2023 megastar QB Arch Manning, and where the Longhorns stand in the race for his services.

Manning recently committed to five fall visits throughout the next two months, including one to the 40 Acres on October 16 when Texas takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Manning will also be visiting Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and Ole Miss in the coming weeks.

