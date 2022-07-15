Podcast: Big 12 Media Days Recap

Big 12 Media Day kicked off this week in Arlington Texas. The Texas Longhorns remain one of the most intrigued teams in the conference. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and running back Bijan Robinson were some of the Longhorns to speak. The Longhorns remain determined to rectify an abysmal 2021 campaign as they look forward to the 2022 season.

The Big 12 will look a lot different in the next several years. The conference will add Houston, UCF, BYU, and Cincinnati in 2023. Texas and Oklahoma are expected to move on to the SEC in 2025. Will that be the last realignment for the Big 12 in the near future?

New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark provided information on college football realignment related to the Big 12. He alluded to the possibility of Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC earlier than expected.

In this episode of the Longhorn Country Podcast, your hosts Adam Glick and Michael Gresser break down every major storyline from Big 12 Media Days.

The guys also discuss the implications of conference realignment and how it might affect the Big 12 and other major conferences moving forward.

Thanks for listening!

Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

Staff Writer Adam Glick is your host for this podcast, and you can go follow him on Twitter @adamglick39.

You can listen to the full episode above.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

The Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many more.

Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show.

The podcast can also be found on our host site on Megaphone, here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.