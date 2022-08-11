The Texas Longhorns 2022 season is almost ready to kick off with fall camp beginning on Aug. 3rd officially. The Longhorns are facing a lot of expectations coming off a disappointing 5-7 year in 2021. Some of the defensive weapons for the Longhorns will be DeMarvion Overshown and Jahdae Barron.

With fall camp approaching, questions remain about who will be starting on the defensive line at nose tackle. Will it be veteran Keondre Coburn? or does another younger player like Byron Murphy take the reigns? Will the interior defensive line be a strength of the Longhorns? The biggest worry for the Longhorns on the defensive side of the ball will be the pass rush, so what names will step up during fall camp?

In this episode of the Longhorn Country Podcast, your hosts, Adam Glick and Michael Gresser discuss all major storylines of fall camp on the defensive side of the ball and the impactful commitments from Cedric Baxter Jr. and Derion Gullette.

The guys also talk about the improvement at the linebacker position as well as the overall depth on the defensive side of the ball.

