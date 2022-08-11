Skip to main content

Podcast: Cedric Baxter Jr. Texas Impact, Fall Camp Defensive Preview

We preview the defensive side of the ball and what top storylines to look out for.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Texas Longhorns 2022 season is almost ready to kick off with fall camp beginning on Aug. 3rd officially. The Longhorns are facing a lot of expectations coming off a disappointing 5-7 year in 2021. Some of the defensive weapons for the Longhorns will be DeMarvion Overshown and Jahdae Barron.

With fall camp approaching, questions remain about who will be starting on the defensive line at nose tackle. Will it be veteran Keondre Coburn? or does another younger player like Byron Murphy take the reigns? Will the interior defensive line be a strength of the Longhorns? The biggest worry for the Longhorns on the defensive side of the ball will be the pass rush, so what names will step up during fall camp?

In this episode of the Longhorn Country Podcast, your hosts, Adam Glick and Michael Gresser discuss all major storylines of fall camp on the defensive side of the ball and the impactful commitments from Cedric Baxter Jr. and Derion Gullette.

The guys also talk about the improvement at the linebacker position as well as the overall depth on the defensive side of the ball.

Thanks for listening!

Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

Staff Writer Adam Glick is your host for this episode, and you can go follow him on Twitter @adamglick39.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Maalik Murphy
Play
Football

Sarkisian: 'You See the Talent' of Longhorns QB Maalik Murphy

Murphy has become the forgotten third name in a tight two-man position battle, but Sarksian has been paying attention.

By Zach Dimmitt25 seconds ago
25 seconds ago
Arch
Play
Recruiting

Why Longhorns Commit Arch Manning's No. 10 SI99 Ranking Is So Polarizing

The Longhorns prized commit is ranked No. 10 for Sports Illustrated, eight spots lower than any other recruiting service.

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
2 hours ago
baxter.0
Play
Recruiting

No. 1 SI99 RB Cedric Baxter Jr. Announces Commitment

Top Longhorns target and No. 1 running back Cedric Baxter has made his college decision

By Michael Gresser20 hours ago
20 hours ago

You can listen to the full episode above.

The Podcast is available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and many more.

Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show.

The podcast can also be found on our host site on Megaphone, here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

Maalik Murphy
Football

Sarkisian: 'You See the Talent' of Longhorns QB Maalik Murphy

Murphy has become the forgotten third name in a tight two-man position battle, but Sarksian has been paying attention.

By Zach Dimmitt25 seconds ago
Arch
Recruiting

Why Longhorns Commit Arch Manning's No. 10 SI99 Ranking Is So Polarizing

The Longhorns prized commit is ranked No. 10 for Sports Illustrated, eight spots lower than any other recruiting service.

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
baxter.0
Recruiting

No. 1 SI99 RB Cedric Baxter Jr. Announces Commitment

Top Longhorns target and No. 1 running back Cedric Baxter has made his college decision

By Michael Gresser20 hours ago
niblett
Football

Longhorns WR Commit Ryan Niblett's Spot Revealed on 2023 SI99 Recruiting Rankings

Niblett announced his pledge to Texas on April 23.

By Zach Dimmitt23 hours ago
FWQ_ZK0XgAYf3ya.0
Recruiting

Longhorns Commit Derek Williams Jr. Debuts As No. 2 Safety in 2023 SI99 Rankings

Derek Williams Jr. is among elite company in the preseason 2023 SI99 Prospect Rankings.

By Michael GresserAug 10, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
sarkisian
Football

'Get Our A** Moving': Steve Sarkisian Not Holding Back Motivation for Longhorns

On the drive toward a bounce-back year, the Longhorns have no shortage of motivational fuel.

By Zach DimmittAug 10, 2022 12:58 PM EDT
Malik Muhammad
Recruiting

Longhorns Commit Malik Muhammad Debuts as No. 2 Corner in 2023 SI99 Rankings

Sports Illustrated is bullish on the Longhorns latest defensive back commitment

By Matt GalatzanAug 10, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18143514
News

Texas WR Xavier Worthy Is Just Getting Warmed Up in Longhorn Career

Xavier Worthy is back in action, ready for Part II of his rising career at Texas.

By Cole ThompsonAug 10, 2022 10:13 AM EDT