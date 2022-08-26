Podcast: Texas Longhorns Final Fall Camp Report, Week 0 Preview

The Texas Longhorns open their 2022 season campaign against UL-Monroe on Sept. 3rd. With just eight days away from the start of the season, the Longhorns' depth chart is starting to fill in. Can Texas rectify a dreaded 2021 season and continue a positive trajectory in 2022? Finding consistency and overcoming adversity will be indications of how the 2022 season will go.

With Fall Camp about to conclude, we break down who will fill the need at wide receiver. Will it be transfer talent Tarique Milton? Or newcomer Casey Cain? We also take a look at the Longhorn's injury report and how it will shape the Week 1 matchup against ULM. Finally, we take a look at which recruit Texas has an eye out to complete the 2023 class.

In this episode of the Longhorn Country Podcast, your hosts Adam Glick and Michael Gresser discuss where things stand for the Longhorns ahead of their season opener against ULM. We take a deep dive into the injury report and who is most impactful for the Longhorns returning.

The guys also have you covered on all things Week 0. We break down the slate of games as well as some of our favorite matchups we can’t wait to watch.

