Podcast: Malik Muhammad Commits to Texas; What’s Next in Recruiting?

The Texas Longhorns once again are making noise on the recruiting trail. The Longhorns picked up another highly regarded recruit, cornerback Malik Muhammad, for the 2023 class. This marks another huge win for the Longhorns as they look to build for the future.

Conference realignment continues to take the college sports world by storm. As the Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners move to the SEC, many unknowns remain. The Longhorns don’t join the SEC until 2025, but the scheduling model has already begun.

In this episode of the Longhorn Country Podcast, your hosts Adam Glick and Michael Gresser discuss the latest in football recruiting and conference realignment and break down the Texas basketball non-conference schedule.

The guys also talk about what the SEC schedule could look like in the future and how it impacts Texas moving forward.

