Podcast: Quinn Ewers Named Texas Starting Quarterback, Final Fall Camp Headlines

The 2022 college football season opener for the Texas Longhorns is two weeks away. For the first time all camp we now know who the starting quarterback is. Quinn Ewers, the Southlake Carroll product who was graded out as the No. 2 QB prospect for the 2022 recruiting class on SI99’s preseason list.

Sarkisian's decision on the starter comes on the heels of an extremely tight quarterback race between Ewers and Hudson Card, just before the Longhorns' final Saturday scrimmage before their season opener.

In this episode of the Longhorn Country Podcast, your hosts Adam Glick and Michael Gresser discuss Quinn Ewer's impact on the Longhorn offense, and key storylines to watch out for as fall camp nears an end.

The guys also analyze the impact of losing wide receiver Isaiah Neyor to injury and how it might impact the Longhorn's passing attack.

