Locked on Longhorns: Maalik Murphy Debuts and 7th Spring Practice Update

In today's episode, we discuss the 7th spring practice for your Texas Longhorns in which we saw Maalik Murphy throw and Jaden Hullaby move from linebacker to running back.

In a quarterback room that features Hudson Card and one of the most hyped recruits in recent history in Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy still manages to make headlines. 

The 2022 quarterback signee out of Gardena, California finally got his first spring practice action since injuring his ankle playing for a state championship in December. 

Maalik Murphy

Maalik Murphy

CJ Vogel - TFB Texas

Head Coach Steve Sarkisian described Maalik as "comfortable" passing the ball and although he was limited to individual drills on Tuesday, the team staff is hoping he can progress to 7 on 7 and 11 on 11 drills sooner than later. 

Murphy may not be in line to compete for a starting job at this point, but he brings much-needed quarterback depth and a dynamic playmaker to the position for the Longhorns. 

Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy

Maalik Murphy Quinn Ewers

Jason Suchomel - Orangebloods

Linebacker Jaden Hullaby was moved to running back at Tuesday's spring practice. Hullaby played running back and linebacker at Mansfield Timberview and even expressed interest in playing running back at Texas but linebacker was a bigger need at the time. 

With the emergence of Jaylan Ford, Devin Richardson, and David Gbenda along with Demarvion Overshown, there was not a clear path to playing time for Hullaby. 

Jaden Hullaby

Jaden Hullaby

Jason Suchomel - Orangebloods

There is a lot of speculation on how Hullaby will be utilized within the offense, whether it is in a traditional running back role, or a half back hybrid that can be utilized in the passing and blocking game. Nonetheless, a very interesting move from Sark and the offensive staff.

