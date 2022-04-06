Locked on Longhorns: Maalik Murphy Debuts and 7th Spring Practice Update
In a quarterback room that features Hudson Card and one of the most hyped recruits in recent history in Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy still manages to make headlines.
The 2022 quarterback signee out of Gardena, California finally got his first spring practice action since injuring his ankle playing for a state championship in December.
Maalik Murphy
CJ Vogel - TFB Texas
Head Coach Steve Sarkisian described Maalik as "comfortable" passing the ball and although he was limited to individual drills on Tuesday, the team staff is hoping he can progress to 7 on 7 and 11 on 11 drills sooner than later.
Murphy may not be in line to compete for a starting job at this point, but he brings much-needed quarterback depth and a dynamic playmaker to the position for the Longhorns.
Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy
Jason Suchomel - Orangebloods
Linebacker Jaden Hullaby was moved to running back at Tuesday's spring practice. Hullaby played running back and linebacker at Mansfield Timberview and even expressed interest in playing running back at Texas but linebacker was a bigger need at the time.
Scottie Scheffler A Low-Key No. 1 Player
The former Longhorn isn't flying under the radar, even if Tiger Woods is in the Masters field this week
The Masters 2022: How to Watch, Odds, Tee Times
Get all the information you need to get ready to watch Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler in the Masters this week
Quinn Ewers vs. Hudson Card: Sarkisian Talks Longhorns QB Battle
Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian discussed the Texas quarterback competition, and what he is looking for in each player
With the emergence of Jaylan Ford, Devin Richardson, and David Gbenda along with Demarvion Overshown, there was not a clear path to playing time for Hullaby.
Jaden Hullaby
Jason Suchomel - Orangebloods
There is a lot of speculation on how Hullaby will be utilized within the offense, whether it is in a traditional running back role, or a half back hybrid that can be utilized in the passing and blocking game. Nonetheless, a very interesting move from Sark and the offensive staff.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!