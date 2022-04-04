Locked on Longhorns: Update on Spring Practice No. 6

In today's episode, we recap the major developments from Saturday's scrimmage plus an in-depth look at the S'maje Burrell commitment.

On Saturday the Longhorns held their sixth spring practice thus far, which gave the offensive and defensive players the opportunity to scrimmage against each other.

Quinn Ewers stole the show scoring on a rushing touchdown and making a show-stopping throw to Casey Cain, who has made impressive strides this spring.

Isiah Neyor, the transfer from Wyoming who had 878 yards and 12 touchdowns last year, continues to dominate in spring practices. His big frame, ability to catch 50/50 balls, as well as his speed, give the Longhorns another viable option next to freshman All-American Xavier Worthy.

Jordan Whittington impressed as well, lining up in the slot and making a handful of explosive plays over the middle. With weapons like JT Sanders and Jahleel Billingsley at TE, Sark has a lot of weapons to play with this season.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Alfred Collins was the MVP of Saturday's practice on the defensive side. The talent has always been there but he has lacked consistency at times. Bo Davis is hoping to change that this year.

Other impact players who stood out were Ovie Oghoufo, Barryn Sorrells, Jahdae Barron, Jaylan Ford and Jaray Bledsoe. The defense has been experimenting with some 3 man fronts to better match their personnel. Look for the defensive backs to play more man coverage this season as well to force quicker decisions and help out the pass rush up front.

The 7th spring practice will take place on Tuesday, April 5th.

1 Gallery 1 Images

In other news, Texas also landed their third commitment in the 2023 recruiting class, North Crowley ILB S'maje Burrell. Burrell chose UT over USC, Ohio State, LSU amongst others.

This was a huge in-state commitment at a key position of need at inside linebacker. Look for some more dominoes to fall in the coming months with a lot of talented prospects scheduled to visit the 40 acres.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.