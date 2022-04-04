Skip to main content

Locked on Longhorns: Update on Spring Practice No. 6

In today's episode, we recap the major developments from Saturday's scrimmage plus an in-depth look at the S'maje Burrell commitment.

On Saturday the Longhorns held their sixth spring practice thus far, which gave the offensive and defensive players the opportunity to scrimmage against each other. 

Quinn Ewers stole the show scoring on a rushing touchdown and making a show-stopping throw to Casey Cain, who has made impressive strides this spring. 

Isiah Neyor, the transfer from Wyoming who had 878 yards and 12 touchdowns last year, continues to dominate in spring practices. His big frame, ability to catch 50/50 balls, as well as his speed, give the Longhorns another viable option next to freshman All-American Xavier Worthy

Jordan Whittington impressed as well, lining up in the slot and making a handful of explosive plays over the middle. With weapons like JT Sanders and Jahleel Billingsley at TE, Sark has a lot of weapons to play with this season. 

USATSI_17200109
1
Gallery
1 Images

Alfred Collins was the MVP of Saturday's practice on the defensive side. The talent has always been there but he has lacked consistency at times. Bo Davis is hoping to change that this year. 

Other impact players who stood out were Ovie Oghoufo, Barryn Sorrells, Jahdae Barron, Jaylan Ford and Jaray Bledsoe. The defense has been experimenting with some 3 man fronts to better match their personnel. Look for the defensive backs to play more man coverage this season as well to force quicker decisions and help out the pass rush up front. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Spieth
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Jordan Spieth Looking to Regain Masters Title

Unlike last year, Spieth doesn't have a wave of momentum behind him as he attempt to win his second career Masters

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Scottie Scheffler
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Scottie Scheffler Primed For Shot at Masters Title

The former Texas golfer has won three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour entering the season's first major championship

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Stehly 5
Play
Baseball

No. 8 Longhorns Win Weekend Series Over Rival Oklahoma

A complete recap of Texas' weekend series against the Sooners.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
3 hours ago

The 7th spring practice will take place on Tuesday, April 5th. 

9565A144-DE46-43E2-ABFD-5BA11212E589-1
1
Gallery
1 Images

In other news, Texas also landed their third commitment in the 2023 recruiting class, North Crowley ILB S'maje Burrell. Burrell chose UT over USC, Ohio State, LSU amongst others. 

This was a huge in-state commitment at a key position of need at inside linebacker. Look for some more dominoes to fall in the coming months with a lot of talented prospects scheduled to visit the 40 acres. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Spieth
Longhorns in the pros

Jordan Spieth Looking to Regain Masters Title

Unlike last year, Spieth doesn't have a wave of momentum behind him as he attempt to win his second career Masters

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
Scottie Scheffler
Longhorns in the pros

Scottie Scheffler Primed For Shot at Masters Title

The former Texas golfer has won three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour entering the season's first major championship

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Stehly 5
Baseball

No. 8 Longhorns Win Weekend Series Over Rival Oklahoma

A complete recap of Texas' weekend series against the Sooners.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
spieth blue
Longhorns in the pros

Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth Have Great Masters Odds

Jon Rahm has the best odds to win the tournament, followed by Justin Thomas and former Masters champ Dustin Johnson

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
worthy
Football

‘Trust in Sark’: Texas Star WR Xavier Worthy is All In for Longhorns

The speculation of Worthy transferring mounted after Texas' 5-7 season

By Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
Lucas Gordon 4
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Mounts Huge Comeback Win, Longhorns Win 12-8 to Clinch Series Win

The Longhorns close out the series against the Sooners on Sunday.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 3, 2022
USATSI_17200190
Football

More Than No. 2 RB, Longhorns Roschon Johnson Hopes To Build Off 2021 Finale

After his 179-yard outing to close out 2021, Roschon Johnson is looking for an expand role this spring

By Cole ThompsonApr 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-03 at 10.39.51 AM
Recruiting

Longhorns Land in Top 8 For East Coast OT Chase Bisontis

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffApr 3, 2022