Podcast: Payton Kirkland Texas Impact, Fall Camp Offensive Preview

The Texas Longhorns 2022 season is almost ready to kick off with fall camp beginning on Aug. 3rd officially. The Longhorns are facing a lot of expectations coming off a disappointing 5-7 year in 2021. The strength of the Longhorns will be the offense with major weapons like Quinn Ewers, Bijan Robinson, and Xavier Worthy.

With fall camp vastly approaching, questions to remain about who will be that 4th receiver target. Will it be the Alabama transfer in Agiye Hall or someone else who emerges? Will the tight end position be a strength of the team? The biggest worry on the offensive side of the ball for the Longhorns will be the offensive line. No spot on the O-line is safe for the Longhorns in 2022, so who will step up for the Longhorns?

In this episode of the Longhorn Country Podcast, your hosts Adam Glick and Michael Gresser discuss all major storylines of fall camp on the offensive side of the ball, as well as the recent surprising commitment of Payton Kirkland.

The guys also talk about the stacked running back core of the Longhorns and how the guys behind Bijan will impact the offense.

