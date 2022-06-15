Skip to main content

Locked on Longhorns: Devon Campbell & Kelvin Banks Will Be NFL Players

On today's episode I discuss how adding two future NFL players will directly benefit the Texas Longhorns Football team in 2022.

Death. Taxes. The highest-ranked offensive lineman in each recruiting class making it to the National Football League. 

The first two are inevitable facets of life that we all will encounter in our lifetime. The third one is becoming a foregone conclusion as well. 

From 2010 to 2019, the highest-graded offensive lineman (247 Sports) in each recruiting class made it to the NFL. Paris Johnson Jr. (Top O-line recruit in the 2020 class) is a projected first-round pick in the 2023 draft.

A decade's worth of data tells us that Devon Campbell, the top offensive line recruit in 2022, is headed to the NFL within the next four years. This data also says that if Devon Campbell is a NFL player, then he also will be an immediate impact player for the Texas Longhorns. 

Texas had the luxury of bringing in the two top offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class, with the second being Offensive Tackle Kelvin Banks.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17988634
Play
Baseball

Longhorns and Aggies Set For Collision Course in Omaha?

The Longhorns and Aggies find themselves on the same side of the College World Series bracket.

By Connor Zimmerlee18 hours ago
18 hours ago
r960240_1296x729_16-9
Play
Football

Alabama Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 2

The Longhorns will have quite the test against one of the top offenses in the nation

By Tomer Barazani19 hours ago
19 hours ago
USATSI_18496627
Play
Baseball

WATCH: Longhorn Kody Clemens Records First Career MLB Hit

Clemens notched his first MLB hit on Monday against the Chicago White Sox.

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
20 hours ago

When asked about Banks, head coach Steve Sarkisian said that his staff views him as a potential top-5 NFL draft pick at the Left Tackle position. 

As someone who has coached at the NFL level and at three of the top programs in college football (USC, Alabama, and Texas), Sarkisian is well aware of what an NFL tackle looks like. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17988634
Baseball

Longhorns and Aggies Set For Collision Course in Omaha?

The Longhorns and Aggies find themselves on the same side of the College World Series bracket.

By Connor Zimmerlee18 hours ago
r960240_1296x729_16-9
Football

Alabama Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 2

The Longhorns will have quite the test against one of the top offenses in the nation

By Tomer Barazani19 hours ago
USATSI_18496627
Baseball

WATCH: Longhorn Kody Clemens Records First Career MLB Hit

Clemens notched his first MLB hit on Monday against the Chicago White Sox.

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
USATSI_18510354
Baseball

College World Series Betting Odds: Where Does Texas Stand?

The Longhorns opened as the early betting favorites to win the College World Series.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
hunter rice texas
Men's Basketball

Jersey Numbers Revealed for Texas Basketball Newcomers

The Longhorns welcome six new faces to the roster for the 2022-23 season.

By Zach Dimmitt23 hours ago
Ticket punched
Baseball

College World Series Field Finalized, Texas Game One Time Announced

The Longhorns will start their run in Omaha against Notre Dame on Friday evening.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
09032021_Tower-1_1024x576-TW
News

Texas Clinches Director’s Cup for 2nd Year in a Row Amid Run of Success in Spring

The Texas athletic department clinched the Director’s Cup on Saturday for the second year in a row following a National Runner-Up finish in Women’s Outdoor Track and Field.

By Michael GresserJun 14, 2022
Quinn Ewers
Football

Texas Among Most Improved Teams Ahead of 2022 Season

The Longhorns added some major additions this offseason that will substantially improve the team in 2022

By Michael GresserJun 13, 2022