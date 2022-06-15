Locked on Longhorns: Devon Campbell & Kelvin Banks Will Be NFL Players

On today's episode I discuss how adding two future NFL players will directly benefit the Texas Longhorns Football team in 2022.

Death. Taxes. The highest-ranked offensive lineman in each recruiting class making it to the National Football League.

The first two are inevitable facets of life that we all will encounter in our lifetime. The third one is becoming a foregone conclusion as well.

From 2010 to 2019, the highest-graded offensive lineman (247 Sports) in each recruiting class made it to the NFL. Paris Johnson Jr. (Top O-line recruit in the 2020 class) is a projected first-round pick in the 2023 draft.

A decade's worth of data tells us that Devon Campbell, the top offensive line recruit in 2022, is headed to the NFL within the next four years. This data also says that if Devon Campbell is a NFL player, then he also will be an immediate impact player for the Texas Longhorns.

Texas had the luxury of bringing in the two top offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class, with the second being Offensive Tackle Kelvin Banks.

When asked about Banks, head coach Steve Sarkisian said that his staff views him as a potential top-5 NFL draft pick at the Left Tackle position.

As someone who has coached at the NFL level and at three of the top programs in college football (USC, Alabama, and Texas), Sarkisian is well aware of what an NFL tackle looks like.

