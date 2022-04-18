Locked on Longhorns: 2nd Full Scrimmage Recap; Ewers Pulling Away?
As we get closer to the end of the spring, the Texas football Longhorns team is ramping up the intensity in practice.
On Saturday, April 18th, the Longhorns held their second full scrimmage of the spring. The first-team offense worked against the second-team defense, while the first-team defense worked against the second-team offense.
While Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers both looked really dynamic in the scrimmage, Ewers was described as the better quarterback on the day. His consistent ability to make highlight plays as well as his calm and fearless nature under pressure have coaches buzzing at Ewers's potential.
Xavier Worthy received praise as the best offensive player on the field on Saturday. Worthy caught two touchdown passes from Ewers, one on a bootleg in which he made multiple defenders miss on his way to the end zone.
J'tavion Sanders and Jahleel Billingsley continue to make splash plays at the tight end positions. Both players have had an exceptional spring.
Sark Wants Longhorns QBs Ewers and Card to Learn From This NFL Star
Steve Sarkisian thinks that Longhorns quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card can learn from something critical from a current NFL star
Jordan Spieth Adds to His Impressive PGA Tour Résumé
The former Longhorn won his 13th PGA Tour event by beating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the RBC Heritage
Longhorns Target Arch Manning Has 'Clear' Top-3 Schools
Arch Manning reportedly has begun to zero in on three main schools in his recruitment
Keondre Coburn, T'vondre Sweat and Demarvion Overshown were labeled as the best players on defense during the scrimmage. D'shawn Jamison had a pick-six on Quinn Ewers and a nice pass deflection to prevent Isiah Neyor from catching a touchdown.
The Longhorns will hold two more spring practices this week ahead of the Orange and White Game on April 23rd at 6pm CST.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!