Locked on Longhorns: 2nd Full Scrimmage Recap; Ewers Pulling Away?

On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns, we recap everything you need to know from the 2nd full scrimmage of Texas Football spring practices.

As we get closer to the end of the spring, the Texas football Longhorns team is ramping up the intensity in practice. 

On Saturday, April 18th, the Longhorns held their second full scrimmage of the spring. The first-team offense worked against the second-team defense, while the first-team defense worked against the second-team offense. 

While Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers both looked really dynamic in the scrimmage, Ewers was described as the better quarterback on the day. His consistent ability to make highlight plays as well as his calm and fearless nature under pressure have coaches buzzing at Ewers's potential

Xavier Worthy received praise as the best offensive player on the field on Saturday. Worthy caught two touchdown passes from Ewers, one on a bootleg in which he made multiple defenders miss on his way to the end zone. 

J'tavion Sanders and Jahleel Billingsley continue to make splash plays at the tight end positions. Both players have had an exceptional spring.

Keondre Coburn, T'vondre Sweat and Demarvion Overshown were labeled as the best players on defense during the scrimmage. D'shawn Jamison had a pick-six on Quinn Ewers and a nice pass deflection to prevent Isiah Neyor from catching a touchdown. 

The Longhorns will hold two more spring practices this week ahead of the Orange and White Game on April 23rd at 6pm CST. 

