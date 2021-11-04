Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    PODCAST: Preaching Patience With Sark, Recruiting Talk, and Explaining "Monkeygate"

    In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, the guys preach for some much-needed patience from Texas fans, talk recruiting, and explain "Monekygate"
    Coming off of another blown lead to the Baylor Bears, Texas Longhorns fans are understandably frustrated with the team.

    But can Sark pull his team out of its three-game losing streak?

    In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast Matt Galatzan and John Garcia break down the loss to the Baylor Bears and how Texas can learn from it heading into their matchup with Iowa State this weekend. 

    The guys also try to give Texas fans a bit of perspective on Steve Sarkisian and the state of the program, before heading into some recruiting talk.

    To wrap things up, the guys explain exactly what happened on Halloween with Jeff Banks, a dancer named Poll assassin, and a white-faced capuchin monkey named Gia.

    Thanks for listening!

    Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

    The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

    You can listen to the full episode above.

