PODCAST: Preaching Patience With Sark, Recruiting Talk, and Explaining "Monkeygate"

Coming off of another blown lead to the Baylor Bears, Texas Longhorns fans are understandably frustrated with the team.

But can Sark pull his team out of its three-game losing streak?

Listen below:

In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast Matt Galatzan and John Garcia break down the loss to the Baylor Bears and how Texas can learn from it heading into their matchup with Iowa State this weekend.

The guys also try to give Texas fans a bit of perspective on Steve Sarkisian and the state of the program, before heading into some recruiting talk.

To wrap things up, the guys explain exactly what happened on Halloween with Jeff Banks, a dancer named Poll assassin, and a white-faced capuchin monkey named Gia.

