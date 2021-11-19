Skip to main content
    November 19, 2021
    PODCAST: Texas Fans Need To Take A Giant Collective Chill Pill

    The Texas Longhorns have been hard to watch on the field, is Sark the man for the job?
    The Texas Longhorns are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, and a good portion of fans are beginning to lose faith. 

    Is Sark the right coach to get things back on track?

    In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt and John discuss the Longhorns' embarrassing loss to Kansas, the impact (or lack thereof) of the loss in recruiting, and what an ideal Texas 2022 class could look like. 

    In the second half of the podcast, the guys also discuss the state of the program, and why Texas fans need to relax and trust Steve Sarkisian.

    Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it.

    The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

    You can listen to the full episode above.

