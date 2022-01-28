Skip to main content
Team(s)
Texas Longhorns

Elite 2023 West Coast DL Jayden Wayne Has His Eyes On Texas

The Longhorns are a major player for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class

The Texas Longhorns are in the market for some help along the defensive front in the 2023 class, and they have now found themselves as a finalist for one of the nation's best. 

On Thursday evening, Wayne included the Longhorns amongst his list of top-11 finalists, along with a host of other elite programs across the country.

Wayne was originally offered by the Longhorns in the spring of 2021.  

Along with the Longhorns, Wayne included Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, USC, and his home state flagship, the Washington Huskies.

FGrepOPUYAAABkZ (1)

So why does Wayne have his eyes on Texas? Simple, his experiences on campus, and his relationship with Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

"I liked it there when I visited," Wayne told LonghornsCountry.com. "I loved the city. I have a great relationship with coach Kwiatkowski. Texas is trying to be back where it once was. They're going to the SEC soon too."

Perhaps more than that, however, Wayne is intrigued by the direction of the Longhorns program, and what head coach Steve Sarkisian is building on the 40 Acres.

Recommended Articles

E3aQjkyWEAELj96
Play
Recruiting

Elite 2023 West Coast DL Jayden Wayne Has His Eyes On Texas

The Longhorns are a major player for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
harmon_rori_DOM8035
Play
News

Texas Women Face High-Scoring Sooners Saturday

Top 20 matchup pits a top offense against a top defense

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
vic-schaefer
Play
News

Texas Claims High Seed in Women's Tourney Rankings

Longhorns are highest-ranked Big 12 team in selection committee's preliminary March Madness rankings

6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Sarkisian, of course, is in the midst of putting the finishing touches on an elite 2022 recruiting class that finished ranked No. 4 in the country behind Texas A&M, Alabama, and the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

"I like it. I believe they want to win the Natty," Wayne said. "That's all I want to be around people that want to win."

As for a decision timeline, Wayne hasn't set a firm date. However, he also indicated it could come at any given time. 

Even if that commitment comes soon, however, he plans on taking all five of his allotted official visits after his senior high school season.

"I'd like to take all of (my official visits) in the spring," Wayne said. "I could make a decision at any time."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

E3aQjkyWEAELj96
Recruiting

Elite 2023 West Coast DL Jayden Wayne Has His Eyes On Texas

The Longhorns are a major player for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class

1 minute ago
harmon_rori_DOM8035
News

Texas Women Face High-Scoring Sooners Saturday

Top 20 matchup pits a top offense against a top defense

5 hours ago
vic-schaefer
News

Texas Claims High Seed in Women's Tourney Rankings

Longhorns are highest-ranked Big 12 team in selection committee's preliminary March Madness rankings

6 hours ago
Arch Manning
Football

Multiple Texas Coaches Visit Arch Manning's High School Thursday

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

19 hours ago
GettyImages-91186930
News

Two Texas Legends Headed for Texas HS HOF

The two Texas Longhorns legends will join a stellar class for induction on May 7 in Waco

19 hours ago
USATSI_13969277
Men's Basketball

Legendary Texas Coach Rick Barnes Returns to Austin With No. 18 Tennessee

Volunteers coach is all-time leader in wins at Texas

21 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Football

Coach Todd Dodge Cautions Texas Longhorns Fans on QB Quinn Ewers

Todd Dodge has some words of wisdom for Longhorns fans and coaches on their new QB

Jan 27, 2022
Alex Okafor
Longhorns in the pros

Which Former Longhorns Have a Super Bowl Shot?

There will be a Longhorns player in the upcoming Super Bowl, the only question is which one?

Jan 27, 2022