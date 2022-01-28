Elite 2023 West Coast DL Jayden Wayne Has His Eyes On Texas

The Longhorns are a major player for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class

The Texas Longhorns are in the market for some help along the defensive front in the 2023 class, and they have now found themselves as a finalist for one of the nation's best.

On Thursday evening, Wayne included the Longhorns amongst his list of top-11 finalists, along with a host of other elite programs across the country.

Wayne was originally offered by the Longhorns in the spring of 2021.

Along with the Longhorns, Wayne included Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, USC, and his home state flagship, the Washington Huskies.

So why does Wayne have his eyes on Texas? Simple, his experiences on campus, and his relationship with Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

"I liked it there when I visited," Wayne told LonghornsCountry.com. "I loved the city. I have a great relationship with coach Kwiatkowski. Texas is trying to be back where it once was. They're going to the SEC soon too."

Perhaps more than that, however, Wayne is intrigued by the direction of the Longhorns program, and what head coach Steve Sarkisian is building on the 40 Acres.

Sarkisian, of course, is in the midst of putting the finishing touches on an elite 2022 recruiting class that finished ranked No. 4 in the country behind Texas A&M, Alabama, and the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

"I like it. I believe they want to win the Natty," Wayne said. "That's all I want to be around people that want to win."

As for a decision timeline, Wayne hasn't set a firm date. However, he also indicated it could come at any given time.

Even if that commitment comes soon, however, he plans on taking all five of his allotted official visits after his senior high school season.

"I'd like to take all of (my official visits) in the spring," Wayne said. "I could make a decision at any time."

