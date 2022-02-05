Skip to main content
Team(s)
Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide

Down to 4? Longhorns QB Target Arch Manning Eliminates Top Contender Consideration

Arch Manning is reportedly beginning to narrow down his college choices

The pursuit of 2023 super recruit Arch Manning has begun to speed up, with the New Orleans area quarterback entering the final semester of his junior year. 

And according to a report from Steve Wiltfong of 247sports, Manning has begun to narrow down his list of potential suitors, recently eliminating the Clemson Tigers from contention.  

“Manning is currently playing basketball and did not take any visits in January,” Wiltfong said. “There is evidence he is also narrowing his list, recently removing Clemson, another program he visited twice, from consideration.”

Arch, Johntay, Rueben
rueben, Arch, Johntay

Since last summer, Manning has taken multiple visits but has only visited five schools on more than one occasion, with Clemson being one of those programs.

The other four programs on that list, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss, are rumored to be the favorites in the race for his signature. 

Recommended Articles

Arch
Play
Recruiting

Arch Manning Eliminates Top Contender From Consideration

Arch Manning is reportedly beginning to narrow down his college choices

36 seconds ago
36 seconds ago
USATSI_17586246
Play
Men's Basketball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 23 Texas Vs. No. 20 Iowa State

The Longhorns will look to defend their 13-1 record at the Erwin Center

25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago
vic-schaefer
Play
News

Texas Overpowered by NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

Longhorns shoot 37 percent and gave up 25 points to Smith as they now prepare to face Bears on Sunday

15 hours ago
15 hours ago

With Texas, in particular, Manning has a budding relationship with both Steve Sarkisian, and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee, the latter of which has spent extensive time in New Orleans visiting Manning as well. 

"A.J. Milwee from Texas, they're a top contender. He's been a regular at Isidore Newman," Wiltfong said in the report. “You got the schools that he took two visits to Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Texas. Those are the schools that I think are in the best position."

There is no firm timetable on Manning's decision, though the prevailing theory is that he will make a decision before the beginning of his senior season. 

Arch Manning
Jalen, Arch
Arch, Johntay, Rueben
Arch Ruben Johntay
Arch
Gunnar Arch

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Arch
Recruiting

Arch Manning Eliminates Top Contender From Consideration

Arch Manning is reportedly beginning to narrow down his college choices

36 seconds ago
USATSI_17586246
Men's Basketball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 23 Texas Vs. No. 20 Iowa State

The Longhorns will look to defend their 13-1 record at the Erwin Center

25 minutes ago
vic-schaefer
News

Texas Overpowered by NaLyssa Smith, Baylor

Longhorns shoot 37 percent and gave up 25 points to Smith as they now prepare to face Bears on Sunday

15 hours ago
USATSI_16921466
Football

Texas' Passing Attack Stepping In the Right Direction

The Longhorns' offense put up lackluster passing numbers last season

18 hours ago
ramey
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Looking To Avoid Season Sweep vs No. 20 Iowa State

The Cyclones got the better of Texas on Jan. 15 in Ames.

21 hours ago
USATSI_17601989
Men's Basketball

Is Texas Point Guard Marcus Carr Living Up to the Hype?

The Minnesota transfer has still been finding his way at Texas

Feb 4, 2022
Rori Harmon
News

Texas Women Face Critical Stretch vs. Baylor

Both Texas and Baylor enter this stretch hoping for ways to stay in the hunt for the Big 12 regular-season crown

Feb 4, 2022
Gary Patterson and Steve Sarkisian
Football

Texas' Sarkisian Goes In-Depth On Gary Patterson's Role With Staff

Gary Patterson will have a special role with the Longhorns, and it won't be just on defense

Feb 3, 2022