Arch Manning Eliminates Top Contender From Consideration

Arch Manning is reportedly beginning to narrow down his college choices

The pursuit of 2023 super recruit Arch Manning has begun to speed up, with the New Orleans area quarterback entering the final semester of his junior year.

And according to a report from Steve Wiltfong of 247sports, Manning has begun to narrow down his list of potential suitors, recently eliminating the Clemson Tigers from contention.

“Manning is currently playing basketball and did not take any visits in January,” Wiltfong said. “There is evidence he is also narrowing his list, recently removing Clemson, another program he visited twice, from consideration.”

Since last summer, Manning has taken multiple visits but has only visited five schools on more than one occasion, with Clemson being one of those programs.

The other four programs on that list, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss, are rumored to be the favorites in the race for his signature.

With Texas, in particular, Manning has a budding relationship with both Steve Sarkisian, and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee, the latter of which has spent extensive time in New Orleans visiting Manning as well.

"A.J. Milwee from Texas, they're a top contender. He's been a regular at Isidore Newman," Wiltfong said in the report. “You got the schools that he took two visits to Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Texas. Those are the schools that I think are in the best position."

There is no firm timetable on Manning's decision, though the prevailing theory is that he will make a decision before the beginning of his senior season.

Jalen Hale

