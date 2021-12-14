Texas Early Signing Day: Longhorns Country's Final 2022 Class Prediction
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will head into Wednesday's Early Signing Period with substantial momentum at their backs, and a host of possible additions still in play.
Through the last two months, Texas has managed to make up some much-needed ground at key positions as well, particularly in the trenches, where they currently hold 13 commitments between the offensive and defensive lines, including three members of the SI-99 rankings.
Texas is also still in play for a handful of players who plan to sign in February, including the nation's top interior offensive lineman, Devon Campbell of Arlington Bowie.
So who will end up a Longhorn by the time the Early signing period closes?
Longhorns Country's managing editor and publisher Matt Galatzan gives its predictions below:
* = SI 99 Member
Uncommitted Targets
DB Denver Harris*
Prediction: Texas A&M
OL Earnest Greene
Prediction: Georgia
LB Harold Perkins* (February)
Prediction: Texas A&M
OL Devon Campbell* (February)
Prediction: Texas
OL Kam Dewberry*
Prediction: Texas A&M
RB Terence Gibbs
Prediction: Texas
OL Malik Agbo
Prediction: Texas
WR Savion Red
Prediction: Texas
WR Xavion Brice
Prediction: Texas
DB Larry Turner-Gooden
Prediction: Texas
DB Jacoby Matthews* (February)
Prediction: LSU
WR Shazz Preston *
Prediction: Alabama
Committed Targets
QB Maalik Murphy*
Prediction: Texas
RB Jaydon Blue*
Prediction: Texas
RB Jamarion Miller
Prediction: Alabama
WR Evan Stewart*
Prediction: Texas A&M
WR Brenen Thompson
Prediction: Texas
OL Kelvin Banks*
Prediction: Texas
Longhorns Country's Final Class Prediction For The 2022 Recruiting Class
The Texas Longhorns are on a roll in recruiting, and on Wednesday, they look to finish strong
Is Texas Forward Dylan Disu Close to Returning?
Texas fans have been anticipating the debut of the Austin native
Texas Tied For College Football's Richest Program With a Rival
The Longhorns may be missing a bowl game this year, but they're not lacking in generating revenue on and off the field
OL Cameron Williams
Prediction: Texas
OL Neto Umelozulu
Prediction: Texas
OL Cole Hutson
Prediction: Texas
OL Connor Robertson
Prediction: Texas
DL Derrick Brown
Prediction: Texas
DL J'Mond Tapp*
Prediction: Texas
DL Zac Swanson
Prediction: Texas
DL Anthony Jones
Prediction: Texas
DL Justice Finkley*
Prediction: Texas
DL Jaray Bledsoe
Prediction: Texas
DL Kristopher Ross
Prediction: Texas
DL Aaron Bryant
Prediction: Texas
LB Trevell Johnson
Prediction: Texas
DB Bryan Allen Jr.
Prediction: Texas
DB Terrance Brooks
Prediction: Ohio State
DB Austin Jordan
Prediction: Texas
DB Jaylon Guilbeau
Prediction: Texas
DB Ronald Lewis
Prediction: Texas
DB Bryce Anderson*
Prediction: Texas A&M
DB Julian Humphrey*
Prediction: Georgia
K Will Stoner
Prediction: Texas
LS Lance St. Louis
Prediction: Texas
Total Commits: 29
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!