Texas Early Signing Day: Longhorns Country's Final 2022 Class Prediction

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will head into Wednesday's Early Signing Period with substantial momentum at their backs, and a host of possible additions still in play.

Through the last two months, Texas has managed to make up some much-needed ground at key positions as well, particularly in the trenches, where they currently hold 13 commitments between the offensive and defensive lines, including three members of the SI-99 rankings.

Texas is also still in play for a handful of players who plan to sign in February, including the nation's top interior offensive lineman, Devon Campbell of Arlington Bowie.

So who will end up a Longhorn by the time the Early signing period closes?

Longhorns Country's managing editor and publisher Matt Galatzan gives its predictions below:

* = SI 99 Member

Uncommitted Targets

DB Denver Harris*

Prediction: Texas A&M

OL Earnest Greene

Prediction: Georgia

LB Harold Perkins* (February)

Prediction: Texas A&M

OL Devon Campbell* (February)

Prediction: Texas

OL Kam Dewberry*

Prediction: Texas A&M

RB Terence Gibbs

Prediction: Texas

OL Malik Agbo

Prediction: Texas

WR Savion Red

Prediction: Texas

WR Xavion Brice

Prediction: Texas

DB Larry Turner-Gooden

Prediction: Texas

DB Jacoby Matthews* (February)

Prediction: LSU

WR Shazz Preston *

Prediction: Alabama

Committed Targets

QB Maalik Murphy*

Prediction: Texas

RB Jaydon Blue*

Prediction: Texas

RB Jamarion Miller

Prediction: Alabama

WR Evan Stewart*

Prediction: Texas A&M

WR Brenen Thompson

Prediction: Texas

OL Kelvin Banks*

Prediction: Texas

OL Cameron Williams

Prediction: Texas

OL Neto Umelozulu

Prediction: Texas

OL Cole Hutson

Prediction: Texas

OL Connor Robertson

Prediction: Texas

DL Derrick Brown

Prediction: Texas

DL J'Mond Tapp*

Prediction: Texas

DL Zac Swanson

Prediction: Texas

DL Anthony Jones

Prediction: Texas

DL Justice Finkley*

Prediction: Texas

DL Jaray Bledsoe

Prediction: Texas

DL Kristopher Ross

Prediction: Texas

DL Aaron Bryant

Prediction: Texas

LB Trevell Johnson

Prediction: Texas

DB Bryan Allen Jr.

Prediction: Texas

DB Terrance Brooks

Prediction: Ohio State

DB Austin Jordan

Prediction: Texas

DB Jaylon Guilbeau

Prediction: Texas

DB Ronald Lewis

Prediction: Texas

DB Bryce Anderson*

Prediction: Texas A&M

DB Julian Humphrey*

Prediction: Georgia

K Will Stoner

Prediction: Texas

LS Lance St. Louis

Prediction: Texas

Total Commits: 29

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.