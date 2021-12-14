Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Texas Early Signing Day: Longhorns Country's Final 2022 Class Prediction
    Publish date:

    The Texas Longhorns are on a roll in recruiting, and on Wednesday, they look to finish strong

    The Texas Longhorns are on a roll in recruiting, and on Wednesday, they look to finish strong
    Author:

    The Texas Longhorns are on a roll in recruiting, and on Wednesday, they look to finish strong

    AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will head into Wednesday's Early Signing Period with substantial momentum at their backs, and a host of possible additions still in play. 

    Through the last two months, Texas has managed to make up some much-needed ground at key positions as well, particularly in the trenches, where they currently hold 13 commitments between the offensive and defensive lines, including three members of the SI-99 rankings.

    Texas is also still in play for a handful of players who plan to sign in February, including the nation's top interior offensive lineman, Devon Campbell of Arlington Bowie.

    So who will end up a Longhorn by the time the Early signing period closes?

    Longhorns Country's managing editor and publisher Matt Galatzan gives its predictions below:

    * = SI 99 Member

    Uncommitted Targets

    DB Denver Harris*

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    OL Earnest Greene

    Prediction: Georgia

    LB Harold Perkins* (February)

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    OL Devon Campbell* (February)

    Prediction: Texas

    OL Kam Dewberry*

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    RB Terence Gibbs

    Prediction: Texas

    OL Malik Agbo

    Prediction: Texas

    WR Savion Red

    Prediction: Texas

    WR Xavion Brice

    Prediction: Texas

    DB Larry Turner-Gooden

    Prediction: Texas

    DB Jacoby Matthews* (February)

    Prediction: LSU

    WR Shazz Preston *

    Prediction: Alabama

    Committed Targets

    QB Maalik Murphy*

    Prediction: Texas

    RB Jaydon Blue*

    Prediction: Texas

    RB Jamarion Miller

    Prediction: Alabama

    WR Evan Stewart*

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    WR Brenen Thompson 

    Prediction: Texas

    OL Kelvin Banks*

    Prediction: Texas

    OL Cameron Williams

    Prediction: Texas

    OL Neto Umelozulu

    Prediction: Texas

    OL Cole Hutson

    Prediction: Texas

    OL Connor Robertson 

    Prediction: Texas

    DL Derrick Brown

    Prediction: Texas

    DL J'Mond Tapp*

    Prediction: Texas

    DL Zac Swanson 

    Prediction: Texas

    DL Anthony Jones 

    Prediction: Texas

    DL Justice Finkley*

    Prediction: Texas

    DL Jaray Bledsoe

    Prediction: Texas

    DL Kristopher Ross

    Prediction: Texas

    DL Aaron Bryant 

    Prediction: Texas

    LB Trevell Johnson 

    Prediction: Texas

    DB Bryan Allen Jr. 

    Prediction: Texas

    DB Terrance Brooks

    Prediction: Ohio State

    DB Austin Jordan 

    Prediction: Texas

    DB Jaylon Guilbeau

    Prediction: Texas

    DB Ronald Lewis

    Prediction: Texas

    DB Bryce Anderson*

    Prediction: Texas A&M

    DB Julian Humphrey*

    Prediction: Georgia

    K Will Stoner 

    Prediction: Texas

    LS Lance St. Louis 

    Prediction: Texas

    Total Commits: 29

