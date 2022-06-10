Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.

Stick with Longhorns Country for all of the latest updates in recruiting below:

JUNE 10, 2:15 PM UPDATE

One of the top prospects in the 2024 class will soon be in Austin.

According to Sam Speigelman of On3, Saint Louis (Mo.) University School star wide receiver Ryan Wingo will be making an unofficial visit to Texas next Saturday.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver, who scored 15 offensive touchdowns in 10 games with 638 reception yards and another 214 on the ground, was offered by Texas back in November.

The Longhorns have two commitments to date in the class of 2024, each from in-state defensive backs in Aeryn Hampton and Jaden Allen.

JUNE 9, 12:00 PM UPDATE

Two-sport Arizona native Duce Robinson has been busy on the baseball diamond his spring, but his future as a top college football tight end talent remains on the mind of many.

The Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle standout spoke to Chad Simmons and revealed one of the programs keeping tabs on him, with a return trip to Austin somewhat likely, is Texas.

“Coach Sark is a cool guy and he is one of the top offensive minds in college football. I am ready to see what he and his team does this season," Robinson told Simmons.

More than two dozen programs have offered a scholarship his way, though visits haven't been very frequent of late because of baseball. If and when that changes, expect UT to factor into the race for one of the most impressive athletes in the nation.

JUNE 8, 10:30 AM UPDATE

One of the best, regardless of classification or position in the high school football world, is about to see Texas for the first time.

Temple (Texas) Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson, who hauled in 45 passes for 851 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021, hasn't taken many recruiting visits but UT will soon be checked off of the list. 247Sports reports the visit going down this weekend.

Texas, under new wide receiver coach Brennan Marion, offered Hudson a scholarship in January. Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon and others will make this recruitment national and one of the most intriguing to track in the class of 2024.

JUNE 7, 12:30 PM UPDATE

One of the nation's top cornerbacks has the Longhorns in his top group ahead of his commitment.

Micah Bell (Houston, TX) released his top 10 schools on Monday and the Longhorns remain in the hunt.

Bell also stated he will be announcing his commitment on July 1st.

Along with Texas, Notre Dame, Baylor, Michigan State, Harvard, Duke, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Houston are in contention for his signature.

Bell currently has one official visit scheduled to Notre Dame this upcoming weekend.

Notre Dame is believed to be the favorite for Bell as of now ahead of his decision date.

JUNE 3, 9:15 AM UPDATE

One of Texas' top overall targets was back in Austin on Thursday, and it won't be his last time in town.

DJ Hicks, the in-state star defender out of Katy (Texas) Paetow, took time to take an unofficial visit to Texas with his father, David Hicks Sr. The latter told On3 that they had a great visit. He also hinted at multiple return dates down the line.

Hick Sr. said not only will the duo be in town for the Texas and Alabama showdown in September, but could also return to Austin later in the summer months before the season gets going. Given Texas A&M's buzz around Hicks, this is a strong development for the Texas angle.

Out-of-state programs will get Hicks on campus for official visits this month, including Michigan State (June 3), Miami (June 10) and Oregon (June 17). Hicks has already made it to East Lansing as of Friday morning.

JUNE 2, 8:45 PM UPDATE

An elite local edge rusher has the Longhorns in his top five group.

Colton Vasek (Austin, TX) announced his top five schools Thursday evening, and the Longhorns remain in contention for his signature.

Along with Texas, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Clemson made the cut.

Vasek has deep ties with Texas Football not only through the Westlake players currently on the Texas roster but through his family as well. Colton's father, Brian Vasek, played for Longhorns during the 1990s.

The Longhorns offered Vasek during his most recent visit to campus in January.

JUNE 1, 5:55 UPDATE

An elite shooting guard has the Longhorns in his top five group.

Braelon Green (Southfield, MI) dropped his top five schools on Wednesday, and the Longhorns remain in the mix.

Along with Texas, Arizona State, Tennessee, Michigan State, and Kansas made the cut.

The Longhorns have yet to receive a visit from Green.

JUNE 1, 5:35 PM UPDATE

One of the nation's top edge rushers has locked in an official visit to Texas.

Braylan Shelby (Friendswood, TX) is slated to be in Austin for an official visit from June 24-26.

The Longhorns have made Shelby a priority as an edge rusher.

Along with Texas, USC is scheduled to receive an official visit from Shelby from June 16-19.

Shelby most recently visited the Longhorns in April.

JUNE 1, 8:00 AM UPDATE

Another top defensive line target has locked in an official visit with Texas.

Avion Carter, according to ON3's Gerry Hamilton, will visit Texas the weekend of June 24. TCU will also get a June official visit out of Amarillo (Texas) Tascosa defensive lineman, who has the Longhorns and Horned Frogs within his top four.

UT originally offered Carter in February 2021 and has hosted him for unofficial visits on multiple occasions since.

MAY 31, 4:30 PM UPDATE

One of the nation's top defensive lineman has locked in official visit to Texas.

Hunter Osborne (Trussville, AL) has set an official visit to Texas from June 17-19, per Horns247

Texas offered Osborne late (May 3rd), but due to an aggressive push by Bo Davis, the Texas defensive line coach, the Longhorns are squarely in the mix for Osborne's signature.

Another positive factor for Texas in this recruitment is the relationship Osborne has with Justice Finkley, the new Longhorn edge rusher.

Finkley and Osborne were teammates in high school. Finkley has been talking up the Longhorns to Osborne long before Bo Davis extended an offer.

MAY 30, 3:40 PM UPDATE

One of the nation's top athletes has Texas in his top group.

Mikal Harrison-Pilot (Temple, TX) dropped his top five schools on Monday and the Longhorns remain at the top of the list.

Along with Texas, Cal, Houston, TCU, and Oklahoma made the cut.

The two-way athlete has expressed his preference to play on the offensive side of the ball in college. Brennan Marion, the Texas wide receiver coach, has been Harrison-Pilot's primary recruiter for the Longhorns.

Harrison-Pilot is scheduled to be in Austin for an official visit from June 16-19.

MAY 29 10:00 a.m. UPDATE

An in-state standout has Texas in his top group.

Houston (Texas) Klein Forest edge prospect Brad Spence released his top 10 programs going into the weekend and UT remains in the hunt for the class of 2023 recruit.

Spence also listed Utah, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Missouri, Duke, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Nebraska and Cal in the top 10. He was in Austin multiple times this spring in both April and March, getting time with Steve Sarkisian while in town as well.

MAY 28 UPDATE: Busy Visit Month Ahead For Cedric Baxter Jr.

Cedric Baxter Jr.'s father spoke with 247Sports to update his recruitment ahead of June visits.

Baxter released a top 5 of Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, Florida, and Arkansas in late April. On Thursday, Baxter announced that he is removing Arkansas from his list and replacing them with Alabama. He added that Alabama will receive an official visit at some point.

Texas is the only official visit currently scheduled for Baxter. He is slated to be in Austin June 10-12. His father spoke highly of their family's long-standing relationship with Tashard Choice, the Texas running back coach.

“Coach Choice has been recruiting him the longest,” Baxter Sr. said. “Our family has a real good relationship with him.”

Baxter plans to visit Miami on June 3rd and Texas A&M at the end of the month, according to his father.

MAY 27, 4:25 UPDATE

One of the nation's fastest rising safeties has locked in an official visit to Texas.

Jayden Bonsu (Hillside, NJ) is scheduled to take an official visit to Texas on June 24-26.

Along with Texas, Miami, Michigan State, and Ohio State are scheduled to receive an official visit from Bonsu.

Bonsu has yet to visit the Longhorns. The Texas staff will have to knock this visit out of the park if they want a chance to land the talented out-of-state safety.

MAY 26, 4:30 PM UPDATE

One of the top LB/EDGE prospects in the state of Texas has included the Longhorns in their top group.

Derion Gullette (Marlin, TX) released his top seven schools on Thursday afternoon.

Along with Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, and Oklahoma made the cut.

Gullette most recently visited the Longhorns in April. He is set to return to Austin for an official visit from June 24-26.

MAY 26, 12:00 PM UPDATE

Two visits in three months from one of the top passers in America?

Texas will take it, and it appears all but set for California native Julian Sayin. Per Adam Gorney of Rivals, the rising-junior recruit will be back in Austin for a visit on June 11. LSU and Alabama will also get trips that week.

The passer was in town for a visit back in April, getting one-on-one time with Steve Sarkisian and all in the process. UT offered the QB back in June of 2021.

Sayin, now over two dozen scholarship offers, has become a well-traveled talent. Even Texas has already hosted him multiple times ahead of what could be one of the most contested recruitments in the 2024 class.

As a sophomore at Carlsbad (Calif.) High School, Sayin threw for 2,769 yards and 34 touchdowns against just five interceptions while completing a whopping 71% of his passes along the way.

MAY 25 7 PM UPDATE

The Longhorns will miss out on arguably the top offensive lineman in the state of Texas, in Permian (Odessa, TX) product Harris Sewell after he removed the Longhorns from consideration, a source close to Sewell told LonghornsCountry.com.

Sewell had put Texas into his top-5 finalists when it was released back in April, alongside Texas A&M, Clemson, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Somewhere along the way, however, the Longhorns lost their intrigue.

Sewell has official visits scheduled for Texas A&M and Clemson planned this summer, per reports.

MAY 25 UPDATE

Lamar (Arlington, TX) offensive lineman Isaiah Robinson released a list of finalists, this week, putting the Longhorns amongst 12 other schools.

Auburn, Baylor, California, Grambling, LSU, Oklahoma State, Prairie View A&M, USC, TCU, Tennessee, and Texas A&M all made the cut for Robinson.

May 24, 7:55 UPDATE

One of the nation's top defensive backs has the Longhorns in his top eight group.

Javien Toviano (Arlington, TX) dropped is top eight schools on Tuesday evening.

Along with Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, and Alabama made the cut.

Texas most recently hosted Toviano for a visit in January. They will look to get him back on campus for an official visit either in the summer or the fall.

MAY 24, 6:45 PM UPDATE

One of the nation's top running backs has set an official visit to Texas.

Cedric Baxter Jr. (Orlando, FL) will be in Austin for an official visit from June 10th-12th.

Tashard Choice, the Texas running back coach, has formed a strong relationship with Baxter in his short time on the Texas coaching staff.

The Longhorns are battling Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida, and Miami for Baxter's signature.

MAY 23 UPDATE

One of the best all-around backs in the Southern footprint is considering Texas down the stretch of his recruitment.

Jeremiah Cobb, the Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic standout, trimmed a long list of offers down to just six on Monday afternoon.

Along with Texas, Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, LSU and Tennessee made the cut. The Longhorns are among the most recent offers for the versatile back, offering him a scholarship while he visited Austin for the 2022 spring game.

Cobb has since focused on spring football before shifting gears back to recruiting on Monday.

MAY 21 UPDATE

One of the top defensive backs in Florida has Texas in his top group.

Announced Saturday afternoon, Makari Vickers has a list of heavy hitters still in the mix as he dropped his top eight schools. The Tallahassee (Fla.) John Paul II Catholic star has UT in the mix along with Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma , Michigan, Oregon, Florida State and Miami.

Vickers was in town for the first time in April, visiting Austin over multiple days. According to 247Sports, he has an official visit set to Oklahoma for early June, leaving four remaining official visits before a decision is to be expected.

MAY 20 UPDATE

One of the top available transfers on the market will take an official visit to Texas, per Max Olson.

The Athletic reports James Madison's Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, an FCS All-American who registered 116 tackles, including 9 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2021, will take a trip to UCF this weekend and Texas soon after. Texas A&M could also get a trip out of the linebacker.

"Who doesn't want to play football in Texas?" he told Orangebloods. "I feel needed, I feel wanted there. Every coach on the entire staff has probably reached out to me."

Tucker-Dorsey, who has one year of college eligibility remaining, has announced transfer offers from Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, UCF and Texas since announcing his intent to hit the transfer portal on May 17.

The standout linebacker is looking to make a decision relatively soon.

MAY 18 UPDAT E

Texas has a date scheduled to host one of its top offensive line targets for an official visit.

Ian Reed, the local standout out of Vandegrift High School, confirmed official visit plans to Austin for the weekend of June 24th on Tuesday evening via social media.

Reed has a top 10 including the Longhorns, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and others. A trip to Clemson, another contender, is expected in the month of June as well.

Texas initially targeted Reed with an offer in January, a day before he was back on campus. He has been back in town for multiple official visits since.

MAY 16 UPDATE

The Texas Longhorns offered one of the top tight end prospects in the country for the 2023 class on Monday, in Fairmont Preparatory Academy's (Anaheim, CA) pass-catcher Collins Acheampong.

Acheampong also holds offers from Michigan, Washington, Miami, Oregon, UCLA, USC, LSU, and Utah, among many others.

MAY 14 UPDATE

Arguably the top defensive target on the Longhorns 2023 board, Texas linebacker Target Anthony Hill has set four of his five allotted official visit dates. As of now, the Longhorns will be one of the teams receiving an official visit, alongside Oklahoma from June 3-5, Alabama from June 10-12, and USC from June 17-19. Hill has already been to Austin multiple times throughout the last few months, and the Longhorns were included in the release of his Top-6 Schools this spring. Hill does plan to take an unofficial to College Station to see Texas A&M from July 29-31. Matt Galatzan - Sports Illustrated

MAY 13, 12:30 PM UPDATE

Texas is a finalist for one of the best in Alabama.

Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville defensive lineman Hunter Osborne, who has amassed some 40 scholarship offers to date, trimmed his list to a final sx on Friday and the Longhorns are in the thick of it.

In addition to UT, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and Clemson made the list of finalists. Osborne has also scheduled multiple official visits for the month of June, including Auburn, Clemson and Tennessee to date.

Could Texas soon get him on campus?

UT is the most recent of the scholarship offers into Osborne's recruitment, pulling the trigger via Bo Davis just 10 days ago. The interest is high enough in the program for the Horns to have made the cut anyway.

In the 2022 cycle, Texas signed his close friend and fellow Husky defensive lineman Justice Finkley, a member of the SI99 rankings.

MAY 9, 12:30 PM UPDATE

Texas made the cut for the top defensive duo in Alabama on Sunday.

Both Montgomery (Ala.) Carver High School defensive lineman James Smith and Qua Russaw announced a top 11 on Mother's Day and the Longhorns were among the top programs.

Smith's picks came via Instagram.

Almost all of the programs overlapped between the pair, including UT and Texas A&M in addition to in-state powers Alabama and Auburn.

The pair have taken considerable recruiting visits together and have discussed becoming a package deal to date.

MAY 7, 2:50 PM UPDATE

One of the top players in the class of 2024 is now a Texas target.

Desmond Ricks, the Virginia native now at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, announced the Longhorn extension on Friday. UT joins droves of top programs chasing the lengthy cornerback, who has recently taken in trips at Florida State and Alabama.

USC offered one of the top rising-junior recruits earlier in the week as coaches stop by to evaluate talent at IMG Academy.

Ricks could be one of the country's most recruiting non-quarterbacks in the cycle when all is said and done.

MAY 5, 6:50 PM UPDATE

Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Elite wide receiver Jalen Hale of Longview High School has narrowed his list to six schools. Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, USC, and Ohio State are all still in the running for his talents. Jalen Hale Twitter Hale will be a majority priority for the Longhorns. A big-bodied receiver, Hale stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 175 pounds, and has plenty of space to fill his body out as he gets into a college strength and conditioning program. Hale finished his junior season with 50 catches for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns and was a Texas 7-5A-I first-team all-district selection as a junior.

MAY 4, 10:15 AM UPDATE

Texas has come calling for one of the top class of 2023 defensive line recruits in the country.

On Wednesday morning, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson standout Peter Woods announced a new scholarship offer from the program via Bo Davis.

Woods, who announced a final four of Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Oklahoma at the end of March, confirmed to Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr. that the UT extension was not too late to factor into the mix.

In fact, an initial trip to Austin now appears possible as Woods sets up official visits.

"I’ve never been out there, but I’m going to talk to my family about possibly making that one of my visits," Woods said.

MAY 1, 12:30 PM UPDATE

Texas remains in the hunt for a top defensive line target.

Sydir Mitchell, the Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic standout up front in the class of 2023, cut his list on Sunday and the Longhorns made the top group.

"The d-line coach (Bo Davis), I really like him," Mitchell told 247Sports. "I was able to go out there and see a spring practice, and that was really good. The practice was physical and tough. It was really good."

Texas A&M, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Rutgers, Miami, LSU and Auburn also made the cut for Mitchell.

APRIL 29, 1 PM UPDATE

The Texas Longhorns' quest to rebuild the trenches took another positive step forward on Friday when they landed in the top-5 for talented Wakeland (Frisco, TX) offensive lineman Connor Stroh.

Stroh also listed Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida and Auburn in his top group alongside the Longhorns.

He also holds offers from Tennessee, Stanford, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Florida State, SMU, Indiana, Baylor, California, and Cincinnati, among others.

APRIL 23, 2022, 10:00 PM UPDATE

After the conclusion of the Orange-White Spring Game on Saturday night, the Longhorns received some exciting news.

2023 Aldine Eisenhower (Houston) receiver Ryan Niblett announced on social media that he has committed to Texas. The announcement came shortly after 2023 DeSoto running back Tre Wisner announced his own commitment to the Horns, which now gives Texas five hard commits for the class of 2023.

Niblett will get to learn under the wing of new Texas receivers coach Brennan Marion, who Steve Sarkisian has repeatedly called a "technician" at teaching receivers.

APRIL 23, 2022, 3:15 PM UPDATE:

Cedric Baxter is down to five.

The Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater star running back has been busy on the visit circuit this spring and now he's cutting his list for good. Texas remains in the mix, too, he announced on Saturday.

Baxter has taken multiple trips to UT, including one with his parents to kick off the month of April.

"They loved Texas," Baxter told SI. "I have a great relationship with Coach (Tashard) Choice.

"I watched them practice, I sat in meetings and I was with Bijan (Robinson) and Roschon (Johnson). They were telling me how happy they were there, and they were showing me Austin. It wasn't really all ball."

Florida, Miami, Texas A&M and Arkansas round out the top group for one of the top running back recruits in the class of 2023.

APRIL 22, 2022, 4:30 PM UPDATE:

One of The Longhorns' top linebacker targets in the 2023 class, Derion Gullette, released his top-12 finalists on Friday, listing the Longhorns amongst the final group. Alongside the Longhorns, Gullette listed Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Oregon, USC, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU, North Carolina and Miami in his group. A do-it-all talent for Marlin (TX) High School, Gullette played both linebacker, wide receiver, and punter. In 2021 on defense, Gullette finished with 125 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble return for a touchdown, and two interceptions. On offense, he had 62 catches for 1430 yards and 14 scores. Gullette was named the 8-3A-I Co-MVP in his Junior Season. He was also named to the Super Centex First Team as a wide receiver by the Waco Tribune, and a Class 3A first-team all-state selection at wide receiver and punter by the TSWA.

APRIL 20, 2022, 8:30 PM UPDATE:

One of the best in Texas has trimmed his list and the Longhorns remain in play.

Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff defensive back Malik Muhammad announced a move from more than 40 scholarship offers down to just six.

Muhammad also included Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Miami and Michigan among his top choices. He was at Alabama, A&M and Miami most recently. He is among the most coveted defensive recruits in the country as a two-way talent checking in at 6'1", 175 pounds.

APRIL 18, 2022, 3:40 PM UPDATE:

One of the top pass catchers in the class of 2023 is down to a handful of programs with a commitment date set.

Rico Flores, the Folsom (Calif.) High School star, announced plans to commit on July 3 between programs Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and UCLA.

The rising-senior standout had more than two dozen offers to choose from but appears set to pick one of the five programs. He is fresh off of a trip to Columbus for a closer look at the Buckeyes and has plans to see Notre Dame and Georgia according to 247Sports.

Texas had him on campus last summer, when he was presented with the scholarship offer from the program. A return trip to Austin is possible before the decision, Flores told Greg Biggins.

APRIL 18, 2022, 2:45 PM UPDATE:

Texas is still in the hunt for one of the best from the Northeast.

Jayden Bonsu, a defensive back projection out of Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep, announced a top 10 on Sunday. Texas made the cut along with Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, USC, Oregon, Oklahoma and Miami.

Bonsu most recently visited Ohio State and Oklahoma. He was targeted and offered by UT back on February 2.

APRIL 16, 2022, 7:45 PM UPDATE:

Texas is still in it for one of the nation's top pass rushers.

Desmond Umeozulu, the Springdale (Md.) Flowers High school pass rusher with three dozen offers to his name, trimmed his list to a top nine on Saturday.

Along with the Longhorns, Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, North Carolina, Pitt, Clemson, Maryland and South Carolina made the cut. The 6'4", 230-pounder was just in Austin for an unofficial visit to kick off the month of April and figures to be a candidate to get him on campus again before all is said and done.

Umeozulu, who is committed to the Under Armour All-America Next Game, was originally targeted by Texas with an offer in February.

APRIL 14, 2022, 1:00 PM UPDATE:

One of the top class of 2024 recruits will return to Austin this weekend.

Colin Simmons, the Duncanville (Texas) standout pass rusher with two dozen scholarship offers to his name, announced plans to be back at Texas for another visit.

The rising-junior recruit has been to Texas A&M, Arkansas and TCU of late, but did see Austin in person in January. He originally picked up the scholarship offer during the 2021 season, back in September.

APRIL 13, 2022, 12:00 PM UPDATE:

Texas has plenty of in-state targets, especially in the trenches, and one of the most important cut his list on Wednesday.

Harris Sewell, rising-senior recruit at Odessa (Texas) Permian, trimmed more than 20 scholarship offers to just five and the Texas Longhorns are still very much in the picture, he announced.

Sewell also has Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama and Clemson in the mix for his services. The in-state star has been to UT, A&M and Clemson most recently.

Texas originally got involved for Sewell more than one year ago, offering in February of 2021.

APRIL 11, 2022, 10:30 AM UPDATE:

The Texas Longhorns are in need of help and depth at all levels of the defense, but particularly at linebacker, where DeMarvion Overshown sits as the only reliable option.

And on Monday, UCLA linebacker transfer Caleb Johnson revealed to 247Sports that he has narrowed his choices down to Miami and the University of Texas.

“They fit everything I’m looking for,” Johnson said. “They’ve got great fanbases and locations as a bonus.”

Johnson was once a member of the 2019 recruiting class for the Horns, signing a letter of intent and enrolling at the 40 Acres.

Johnson then transferred to Fullerton College, and eventually ended up at UCLA, before making his way back to the transfer portal.

APRIL 8, 2022, 10:30 AM UPDATE:

The Longhorns are still in the mix for one of the best in the state.

Temple (Texas) athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot, who can play skill positions on offense or defense at 6', 190 pounds, cut his list of more than 40 scholarship offers down to a dozen.

Texas made the cut along with TCU, Houston, Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Cal, Oregon, Michigan, Florida State and Baylor.

Harrison-Pilot recently visited Stanford and Cal, but spent time in Texas before that point. Oklahoma and Houston also hosted him in March.

At this point, there appears to be no timetable for a decision.

APRIL 6, 2022, 8:30 PM UPDATE:

On Wednesday, elite 2023 running back Javin Simpkins announced his top five schools.

Along with the Longhorns, Simpkins included Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Louisville and UCF. The Longhorns running back room is currently the strongest its ever been and Simpkins is certainly taking note:

APRIL 3, 2022, 10:30 AM UPDATE:

One of the top offensive tackles in the 2023 class, Chase Bisontis, narrowed his list of schools down to eight schools on Saturday night, including the Longhorns amongst the finalists.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Don Bosco Prep (NJ) star also included Texas A&M, Ohio State, Rutgers, Miami, Georgia, LSU, and Michigan State in his list of finalists.

Bisontis also holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Tennessee, Wisconsin and many more.

March 31, 10:15 AM UPDATE:

On Thursday, 2023 Fort Worth (Texas) native linebacker S'Maje Burrell has shifted directions, cancelling his upcoming visit to Ohio State and now coming to Austin.

This is the second consecutive visit for Burrell who made the short trip to Austin just last weekend.

Credit to the coaching staff for bringing him back for a second straight weekend. As a junior for North Crowley High School (Fort Worth, TX), Burrell racked up 104 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception.

March 30, 10:15 AM UPDATE:

There is a new Texan being targeted by Steve Sarkisian's coaching staff.

On Tuesday evening, Houston native Josh White announced he had earned a scholarship offer to continue playing college football in Austin. Just a day prior, he announced intentions to enter the transfer portal after two years at LSU, which of course underwent a coaching change after the season.

Texas isn't alone in courting the former Houston (Texas) Cy Creek standout, as White has also announced offers from USC, Baylor, TCU, Nebraska, Miami and Colorado since the transfer portal news went public.

White, who saw action in 10 games as a true freshman in 2020, should have three seasons of eligibility remaining due to the pandemic year NCAA athletes were granted. He was recruited by the Tom Herman staff at UT while he was in high school.

March 26, 8:00 PM UPDATE:

On Saturday, elite 2023 receiver Jaquaize Pettaway announced his top 10 schools, including the Texas Longhorns.

Along with the Longhorns, Pettaway included Oregon, Georgia, Ole Miss, TCU, Oklahoma, LSU, Houston, Cincinnati, and Ohio State.

March 18, 5:00 PM UPDATE:

Texas is still in the mix for 2023 linebacker recruit Liona Lefau.

On Friday, the Kahuku (Hawaii) High School standout cut his list of some two dozen scholarship offers down to a top eight. In addition to the Longhorns, BYU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, USC and Utah made the cut.

"I loved my time in Austin when I went up last summer," Lefau told 247Sports' Blair Angulo. "It was good vibes and I liked coach Steve Sarkisian, as well. I have a good relationship with coach Jeff Choate and Jake Langi, so I still like it there.

"I want to go up for another visit soon."

Visits appear to be the next step in arguably the top prospect in Hawaii's recruitment and a return trip to Austin would help the Longhorns potentially make the next cutdown among contenders.

As a junior in 2021, Lefau helped Kahuku High to an undefeated state championship run.

March 17, 11:30 AM UPDATE:

David Hicks is already a well-known recruit in the college football world and Texas is still involved with the in-state star.

The Allen (Texas) High School star recently connected with Fan Nation's Brian Smith for more on his interest in Steve Sarkisian's program.

"I feel like the coaches at Texas are really cool," Hicks told Smith. "I have a really good relationship there. The people around Texas, too. It's a great environment."

Hicks added that his best relationship on the UT staff is with defensive line coach Bo Davis.

"Most definitely."

The pass rusher could visit Oregon, Oklahoma and others in the coming weeks. Official visits are likely in the summer, with the remainder likely taking in the place during the season.

A commitment is likely to come at the Under Armour Next All-America Game in January.

March 15, 1:30 PM UPDATE:

Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) talent Reece Beauchamp has announced his commitment with the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday.

Beauchamp will be added to a 2022 receiving class including Brenen Thompson and transfer receiver Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming). Here's what he had to say after the commitment:

“It’s been a long and tough process, but after lots of thought and prayer I’ve decided to commit to the University of Texas. I’m very thankful for all the other coaches who have recruited and believed in me.”

March 15, 12:30 PM UPDATE:

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has officially announced his upcoming visits with Georgia on the weekend of March 19 and Texas on March 24.

Here's what Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart had to say about the upcoming visits via 247Sports:

“He’s excited to watch practice, he’s excited to watch meetings. Really get a chance now that the pandemic has really passed to get in the weeds and watch how they coach and watch what they do and get a feel for the staff and organization of it. He’s most excited to watch practice. That’s what it’s about. That’s what he enjoys most about the game. He’s a meat and potatoes kid, it’s a work visit as much as anything and he wants to get into the quarterback room and see how it works.”

March 13, 4:30 PM UPDATE:

The Longhorns will take all the help they can get on defense as the team continues to add future talent for coach Steve Sarkisian.

And on Sunday, the Horns moved one step closer toward adding a piece to the linebacker corp, as 2023 linebacker S'Maje Burrell of North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) announced on social media that Texas is one of 11 schools he's considering.

Along with Texas, Burrell is considering USC, Oklahoma, Baylor, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Utah, Texas Tech, and Florida State.

Burrell announced on social media Tuesday that he'll be making a visit to the Forty Acres on March 26.

March 9, 9:30 AM UPDATE:

One of the best in Texas still has the Longhorns in the mix.

Arlington (Texas) Sam Houston High School tight end Lafayette Kaiuway updated his list of contenders on Wednesday morning and several in-state programs made the cut, including the Horns.

The 6'5" talent was last in Austin in late January, before the NCAA dead period kicked in for the entire month of February. He also spent time in town in December after picking up the UT offer in late October. Assistant coach Jeff Banks is on the job of keeping the talented pass-catcher within state lines.

Kaiuway will attend the Under Armour All-American camp in Dallas this weekend.

March 7, 11:45 AM UPDATE:

Sunday's visit from TCU transfer prospect Ochaun Mathis looks to have gone about as well as possible, according to the former Horned Frog pass rusher.

Considering programs like USC, Ole Miss, Penn State and Nebraska along with UT, only one of those options offers him the chance to reunite with a former collegiate head coach in Gary Patterson. Now the official special assistant to the head coach under Steve Sarkisian, Patterson can help recruit prospects on campus and Mathis may be the biggest target yet.

The two posed together to wrap up a photo shoot on Sunday, capping a visit Mathis called "unforgettable" on his personal Twitter account shortly thereafter.

As a junior at TCU in 2021, Mathis racked up 45 tackles, including four tackles for loss and two sacks en route to All-Big 12 honors for the second year in a row. If he takes the pandemic year, Mathis could have up to two seasons of eligibility remaining.

March 5, 4:00 PM UPDATE:

Elite edge rusher Ochaun Mathis will take an unofficial visit to Texas on Sunday. Devon spent his whole collegiate career at TCU and will be attracted to team up with Gary Patterson in Austin.

March 4, 4:00 PM UPDATE:

Texas' spring football visitor list continues to grow.

Mikal Harrison-Pilot, of Temple (Texas) High School, is slated to be back in Austin on March 24, per On3's Texas site. The versatile prospect has as strong an offer list as any prospect in the class of 2023.

Harrison-Pilot, who last visited UT at the end of January before the dead period kicked in, is also scheduled to visit Houston and Oklahoma this weekend. He also saw Austin in person during the 2021 football season and prior.

The Longhorns offered the rising-senior, who can play any offensive skill position and anywhere in the back seven on defense at the next level, back in June 2021.

March 1, 9:15 AM UPDATE:

The NCAA's quiet period is here, meaning prospects visits are back on, and Texas will be busy hosting many of the best in-state and beyond in the coming weeks.

Arguably one of the top priorities within Lone Star State lines, Javien Toviano of Arlington (Texas) Martin, will be among the blue-chip prospects slated to spend time in Austin here soon. Per 247Sports, the initial date for a return trip is April 2. He spent time on campus last fall as well as in June.

Toviano, who was offered by national champion Georgia on Monday evening, will be at LSU this weekend to kick off his unofficial visit slate. The rising-senior defensive back recruit is a priority prospect for many programs and could begin to narrow his list in the spring months. UT originally offered by Steve Sarkisian's staff back on National Signing Day 2021.

As a junior, Toviano helped Martin High on both sides of the ball, primarily as a productive running back and of course as a standout in the secondary. He is committed to wrap up his prep career as an Under Armour All-American next January.

FEBRUARY 23, 12:00 PM UPDATE:

Texas' national reach continues to show on the recruiting trail. On Tuesday, California native and coveted 2023 recruit Rico Flores announced his top five programs and UT made the cut.

Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and UCLA rounded out the top five the Folsom (Calif.) High School wide receiver released.

Texas originally offered the 2023 talent in June, while he visited Texas for the first time under Steve Sarkisian. The relationship has been maintained and UT remains in the hunt for one of the best in the country.

As a junior, Flores exploded with 1,157 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns on 81 catches over a 15-game season. He has scored two dozen touchdowns as a varsity contributor.

The Longhorns have yet to add a wide receiver in the class of 2023 to date.

FEBRUARY 19, 4:30 PM UPDATE:

One of the nation's top uncommitted running back recruits will soon see the 40 acres.

Cedric Baxter, a junior from Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High School, will hit the visit trail this spring and a trip to see Texas is among the first he is scheduled to take.

"I'm going to Texas and Texas A&M at the end of March," he told Inside the Knights' Brian Smith. "And then I might go to Ohio State April 2 and Arkansas on April 16."

Baxter, who did not include Texas in his top 12 from late November, was initially offered by Steve Sarkisian's staff in mid June 2021. It appears the communication from new running backs coach Tashard Choice has improved the program's standing with one of the best backs in the class of 2023.

In 2021, Baxter was named the Offensive Player of the Year by the Orlando Sentinel following a season in which he rushed for 1,718 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Eagles. The program won 10 games in 2021.

FEBRUARY 18, 12:30 PM UPDATE:

A former SEC running back commitment and Texas have talked more and more of late.

Jerrick Gibson, a former Georgia prep star now playing running back at IMG Academy, is fresh on the market following a decommitment from Florida of late. The Longhorns have long been involved and new assistant Tashard Choice has increased communication with the rising-junior recruit.

"I talk to Coach Choice every Monday, that's my dog," Gibson told Sports Illustrated. "Everything is so genuine, he keeps everything real and doesn't sugarcoat it. He's gonna make sure you're okay and keep it how it is."

Gibson, who says he will take his time in making a commitment the second time around, also has a Georgia Tech offer, one of which came from Choice before he joined Steve Sarkisian's staff at UT.

February 14, 2022, 12:15 AM:

The Texas Longhorns landed a late-night commitment just after midnight on Valentine's Day morning, with talented 2024 defensive back/athlete prospect Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton pledging to the program.

Hampton became the second commitment of the 2024 class for the Horns, joining Aledo defensive back Jaden Allen, who is the younger brother of 2022 signee Bryan Allen.

Hampton played on both sides of the ball last season for Daingerfield hauling in 44 catches for 1, 029 yards and 12 scores, to go along with 22 carries for 300 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, as well as 74 tackles and nine interceptions on defense.

Hampton took also took five of his interceptions back for scores on his way to being named District 10-3A Division II Co-Utility Player of the Year.

February 10, 2022, 1:00 PM:

On Wednesday, the Texas Longhorns reached out to FCS All-American safety Darius Joiner who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Joiner had a chance to talk with Texas secondary coach and had the following words according to Inside Texas:

“We talked about the situation they have going on at Texas,” Joiner said. “He really got to know me, really just talking about me and who I was. He told me who he was, and he said we’ll go from there."

He continued, "Texas has a great history for football. That, along with the resources they have as a school. that would be a great opportunity for me if they would have me."

No official visit plans have been set yet.

February 8, 2022, 4:00 PM:

Elite 2023 defensive back Braxton Myers released his top schools on Monday. Along with the Longhorns, Myers included USC, Ole Miss, TCU, Notre Dame, Michigan, Arkansas, Auburn, Cal, Clemson, Florida State and LSU.

JANUARY 27, 2022, 6:00 PM:

Texas continues its push for the most famous football recruit in the land.

Multiple reports say UT sent multiple assistant coaches into New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman High School on Thursday to get a fresh look at quarterback Arch Manning.

The 2023 NFL legacy has had numerous coaches making the stop in the area to see his work on the basketball court and/or to check in with his head coach Nelson Stewart.

Manning visited UT during the summer and fall and has a high affinity for Steve Sarkisian and the offense that is to be run in Austin for years to come. Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, LSU, Clemson, and many other programs are in the mix for the class of 2023 recruit.

There is no set timetable for a decision from Manning, who does not seem to be in a rush to make a final call in the process.

JANUARY 20, 2022, 5:25 PM:

Texas has made the list of finalists for elite Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Jordan Renaud, who released his top-8 on Thursday afternoon.

Alongside the aggies, Miami, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, TCU, Michigan, and Alabama are amongst the finalists for the 6-foot-4, 250-pound 2023 recruit.

Renaud also has offers from Florida, Baylor, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee among many others.

JANUARY 20, 8:00 AM UPDATE

Another coveted transfer with considerable experience is considering Texas.

Latavious Brini, Georgia graduate defensive back who saw starting reps for the bulk of the Bulldogs' national title run in 2021, told Whole Hog Sports the Longhorns are on the shortlist of potential transfer visit destinations he is expecting to see in short order.

After entering the transfer portal a week ago Thursday, the 6'2" Brini has taken a visit to Arkansas and former UGA assistant coach Sam Pittman. He has plans to see campuses like Mississippi State, Louisville, and potentially others before a decision is to be made.

Brini, who is expecting the 2022 college football season to be his last, appeared in 12 games this year, registering 38 total tackles, including 2.5 for loss and eight passes defended. The breakup number was second on the UGA roster in 2021.

The lengthy defensive back, native to Miami, Fla., wishes to enroll at his school of choice in time to play spring ball. The add/drop window for classes at Texas this semester closes on Wednesday, February 2.

JANUARY 19, 9:00 AM UPDATE

Texas has been busy on the recruiting trail from the traditional sense as well as in the transfer portal, and another important target will be on campus Wednesday.

According to On3, coveted Wyoming transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor will be in Austin on Wednesday. The Texas native has already committed to Tennessee in the portal but has continued to take visits, most recently to Ole Miss.

Neyor has great size at 6'3" and he is coming off of a banner 2021 for the Cowboys, hauling in 878 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. His potential addition would mark the second notable and productive pass catcher to join the program through the portal, following Alabama's Jahleel Billingsley, who committed to UT after his visit over the weekend.

Texas offered the Fort Worth (Texas) Lamar product, who has at least two seasons of eligibility remaining, just before the New Year. He picked Tennessee as his transfer destination on January 8.

JANUARY 18, 9:00 AM UPDATE

The Arch Manning watch is back on.

The most talked-about recruitment in the nation appears to be headed well into the New Year but Texas hasn't slowed in its efforts for the class of 2023 NFL legacy quarterback.

Of course the Longhorns aren't alone as Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss and several others continue to court the New Orleans native, with many college football coaches attending Manning's basketball games at Isidore Newman High School.

Texas is expected in later this week, according to 247Sports, as quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee will be making the trek to New Orleans to see Manning work on his athleticism and overall basketball game. Many programs have been doing the same as new offers, like the one from Oklahoma, and interest continue to make the recruitment one of the toughest to track going forward.

“Arch isn’t in any hurry,” Newman head coach Nelson Stewart said. “He really wants to be thorough.”

Manning has never released a group of top schools, and he likely won't, so any predictions or forecasts on where the decision could be headed down the line is quite premature.

JANUARY 16, 3:00 PM UPDATE

Texas has a red hot recruiting class coming to Austin but the transfer portal will play a major role in building out the 2022 roster for Sark and co. as well.

The biggest splash of the offseason has already gone Texas' way, with Quinn Ewers transferring from Ohio State, but getting the new arm weapons in the passing game is a clear priority.

One of the most productive college players on the move made a stop in Austin over the weekend and there is a connection or two to Sark's staff.

Jahleel Billingsley, who has played tight end at Alabama for the last several seasons including two under Sark and then tight ends coach Jeff Banks, is reportedly now heading for a reunion with his former coach, committing to Texas on Sunday.

Accompanied by his family on a visit over the weekend, the hybrid pass-catcher made his decision quickly.

At Alabama the tight end broke out under Sarkisian in 2020, hauling in 18 passes for 287 yards and three scores. Despite less game time in 2021, Billingsley followed it up with similar production in his 17 catches for 256 yards and three more touchdowns.

The junior, who technically has two seasons of eligibility remaining, has averaged 15-plus yards per catch in college and will bring an element to the UT offense not yet seen under the current administration.

JANUARY 6, 12:32 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns offered an elite 2023 secondary player on Thursday, in John Paul Catholic II (Tallahassee, FL) defensive back, Makari Vickers.

Vickers was offered by Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice, who just recently joined the staff.

Vickers also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee and many others.

DECEMBER 28, 11:00 AM UPDATE: On Monday, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to elite defensive lineman Jared Verse.

Verse recently entered the transfer portal after a season at the University at Albany. During his freshman season, Verse dominated accumulating 52 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks.

Along with the Longhorns, Verse has received offers from Florida, Oklahoma, USC, and Tennessee among many others.

DECEMBER 9, 2:00 PM UPDATE:

The Texas staff has been traveling across the country visiting recruits. Most recently head coach Steve Sarkisian paid a visit to elite 2022 LB Harold Perkins.

In addition to Sark, the Longhorns brought along special teams coach Jeff Banks, safeties coach Blake Gideon, secondary coach Terry Joseph and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski to make the pitch.

Perkins listed Texas, Texas A&M, LSU as his top three schools. He is set to make the announcement on January 2nd.

DECEMBER 8, 8:00 PM UPDATE:

One of the best in Texas is back on the recruiting market.

Cameron Williams, of Duncanville (Texas) High School, announced his intentions to back off of a longstanding commitment to the Oregon Ducks. Announcing the news via social media, it follows the transition of UO head coach Mario Cristobal to Miami, where he was announced earlier this week.

Williams had been committed to Oregon since July 1. Prior to the pledge, the massive trench talent had a top group consisting of Texas, Oklahoma and Oregon. With transition at the other two programs, UT is the most stable among his top options from the summer months.

Williams took his official visit to Austin in late June, less than two months after earning the offer.

DECEMBER 8, 9:45 AM UPDATE:

Texas will be receiving a visit from one of the most talented wideouts in the 2022 class in Green Oaks (Shreveport, LA) native Decoldest Crawford.

Crawford began preparing for the visit just hours after his de-commitment from LSY on Tuesday, with the official date still yet to be determined.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 178 pounds, Crawford finished his career at Green Oaks with 119 catches, 2,013 yards, and 17 touchdowns.

Alongside the Longhorns and Tigers, Crawford also holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Michigan State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State, USC, and many more.

DECEMBER 6, 6:30 PM UPDATE:

One of the best in Texas -- or even America -- is back on the recruiting market.

Kelvin Banks, the in-state star offensive tackle long committed to Oregon, has backed off of the pledge. The news came hours after Duck head coach Mario Cristobal elected to leave Oregon for his alma mater, Miami, as its new head coach Monday.

Banks announced the news via social media.