One of the nation’s top safeties has committed to Texas on the heels of a historic recruiting week

The Texas Longhorns are the hottest team in the country on the recruiting trail and that has not changed, as New Iberia (LA) safety Derek Williams Jr. announced his pledge to the program.

This momentum began when Texas landed the nation’s top overall player on Thursday, quarterback Arch Manning.

It continued over the weekend when the Longhorns received a commitment from linebacker Liona Lefau on Saturday and five more commitments on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Longhorns landed offensive lineman Connor Stroh, offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman, offensive lineman Andre Cojoe, wide receiver Jonah Wilson, and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby.

Williams is perhaps the biggest news of the week, outside of Manning, as he is one of the top-ranked safeties in the nation.

He made his decision known via his personal Twitter account.

Williams is coming off an official visit to Texas which sealed the deal for him.

He chose the Longhorns over programs such as Clemson, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Miami.

Williams becomes the second Longhorn commit from the state of Louisiana in the 2023 class along with Manning. The Longhorns are in contention for other top Louisiana prospects including cornerback Jordan Matthews and offensive lineman Zalance Heard.

Williams is the 15th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class for Steve Sarkisian and the second safety commit.

