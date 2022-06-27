Skip to main content

Elite Saftey Derek Williams Jr. Commits to Longhorns

One of the nation’s top safeties has committed to Texas on the heels of a historic recruiting week

The Texas Longhorns are the hottest team in the country on the recruiting trail and that has not changed, as New Iberia (LA) safety Derek Williams Jr. announced his pledge to the program.

This momentum began when Texas landed the nation’s top overall player on Thursday, quarterback Arch Manning.

It continued over the weekend when the Longhorns received a commitment from linebacker Liona Lefau on Saturday and five more commitments on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Longhorns landed offensive lineman Connor Stroh, offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman, offensive lineman Andre Cojoe, wide receiver Jonah Wilson, and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby.

Williams is perhaps the biggest news of the week, outside of Manning, as he is one of the top-ranked safeties in the nation.

He made his decision known via his personal Twitter account.

Williams is coming off an official visit to Texas which sealed the deal for him.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

IFKRSQ7ORBGLLBD7O3XUDVI3FI
Play
Football

Texas Longhorns Week 4 Opponent Preview: Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Longhorns travel to Lubbock to face rival Red Raiders in week 4

By Adam Glick3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Tulo
Play
Baseball

Voluntary Assistant Troy Tulowitzki Will Not Return to Texas Next Season

Tulowitzki decided to not take the USC job and has also decided not to return to Texas.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Texas baseball
Play
Baseball

Longhorn 1B Gavin Kash Enters Transfer Portal

Kash placed his name in the portal on Monday morning.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
5 hours ago

He chose the Longhorns over programs such as Clemson, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Miami.

Williams becomes the second Longhorn commit from the state of Louisiana in the 2023 class along with Manning. The Longhorns are in contention for other top Louisiana prospects including cornerback Jordan Matthews and offensive lineman Zalance Heard.

Williams is the 15th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class for Steve Sarkisian and the second safety commit. 

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

IFKRSQ7ORBGLLBD7O3XUDVI3FI
Football

Texas Longhorns Week 4 Opponent Preview: Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Longhorns travel to Lubbock to face rival Red Raiders in week 4

By Adam Glick3 hours ago
Tulo
Baseball

Voluntary Assistant Troy Tulowitzki Will Not Return to Texas Next Season

Tulowitzki decided to not take the USC job and has also decided not to return to Texas.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
Texas baseball
Baseball

Longhorn 1B Gavin Kash Enters Transfer Portal

Kash placed his name in the portal on Monday morning.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
Arch-Manning-Isidore-Newman-1
Football

ESPN Insider: Texas Still 'Three Touchdowns Behind Arkansas' With Arch Manning Commitment

ESPN analyst Pete Thamel discusses how close Texas is to being competitive in the SEC with Manning.

By Connor Zimmerlee7 hours ago
Texas men's golf, Pierceson Coody
News

Texas Golfer Wins First Professional Event

Less than a month after leading Texas to a national title, the former Longhorn is a step closer to joining the PGA Tour

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
trevor goosby
Recruiting

Fast-Rising OL Prospect Trevor Goosby Flips Commitment To Texas

Texas lands its fifth commitment of the day after flipping offensive lineman Trevor Goosby from TCU

By Michael Gresser19 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 5.29.44 PM
Recruiting

2023 OL Jaydon Chatman Commits to Longhorns

The Longhorns landed their fourth commitment of the day on Sunday afternoon

By Matt GalatzanJun 26, 2022
FSZpgqGXIA4S3hq
Recruiting

Talented In-State OL Andre Cojoe Commits To Texas

The Longhorns are dominating the recruiting trail this month

By Matt GalatzanJun 26, 2022