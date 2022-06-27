Elite Saftey Derek Williams Jr. Commits to Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns are the hottest team in the country on the recruiting trail and that has not changed, as New Iberia (LA) safety Derek Williams Jr. announced his pledge to the program.
This momentum began when Texas landed the nation’s top overall player on Thursday, quarterback Arch Manning.
It continued over the weekend when the Longhorns received a commitment from linebacker Liona Lefau on Saturday and five more commitments on Sunday.
On Sunday, the Longhorns landed offensive lineman Connor Stroh, offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman, offensive lineman Andre Cojoe, wide receiver Jonah Wilson, and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby.
Williams is perhaps the biggest news of the week, outside of Manning, as he is one of the top-ranked safeties in the nation.
He made his decision known via his personal Twitter account.
Williams is coming off an official visit to Texas which sealed the deal for him.
Texas Longhorns Week 4 Opponent Preview: Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Longhorns travel to Lubbock to face rival Red Raiders in week 4
Voluntary Assistant Troy Tulowitzki Will Not Return to Texas Next Season
Tulowitzki decided to not take the USC job and has also decided not to return to Texas.
Longhorn 1B Gavin Kash Enters Transfer Portal
Kash placed his name in the portal on Monday morning.
He chose the Longhorns over programs such as Clemson, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Miami.
Williams becomes the second Longhorn commit from the state of Louisiana in the 2023 class along with Manning. The Longhorns are in contention for other top Louisiana prospects including cornerback Jordan Matthews and offensive lineman Zalance Heard.
Williams is the 15th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class for Steve Sarkisian and the second safety commit.
You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!