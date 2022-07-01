Elite WR Jaquaize Pettaway Has Texas In Final Two Group Ahead Of Decision

One of the nation’s top wide receivers is nearing a decision between the Red River Rivals

Houston (TX) wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway has announced he will decide between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.

While the exact decision date is unknown, he did specify he will decide between the rival schools sometime next week.

Pettaway is one of the top wide receivers in the state of Texas. His elite track speed has captured the attention of almost every major football program in the country.

Steve Sarkisian made Pettaway a priority immediately after he was hired to be the head coach at Texas. Sarkisian knew that if he was to operate his offense at a level reminiscent of those he led at Alabama, he would need receivers like Pettaway. He offered the electric receiver way back in February of 2021.

Pettaway has visited the Texas campus numerous times since the offer. He has forged a tight relationship with Brennan Marion, the new Texas wide receiver coach.

His most recent trip to Austin was an official visit. Texas quarterback commit, Arch Manning. was on the same official visit to Austin as Pettaway. Manning’s recent decision could very well have an impact on Pettaway’s.

In two seasons at Langham Creek High School, Pettaway caught 105 passes for 1,798 yards and 16 touchdowns.

