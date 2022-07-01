Skip to main content

Elite WR Jaquaize Pettaway Has Texas In Final Two Group Ahead Of Decision

One of the nation’s top wide receivers is nearing a decision between the Red River Rivals

Houston (TX) wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway has announced he will decide between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners. 

While the exact decision date is unknown, he did specify he will decide between the rival schools sometime next week.

Pettaway is one of the top wide receivers in the state of Texas. His elite track speed has captured the attention of almost every major football program in the country.

Steve Sarkisian made Pettaway a priority immediately after he was hired to be the head coach at Texas. Sarkisian knew that if he was to operate his offense at a level reminiscent of those he led at Alabama, he would need receivers like Pettaway. He offered the electric receiver way back in February of 2021. 

Pettaway has visited the Texas campus numerous times since the offer. He has forged a tight relationship with Brennan Marion, the new Texas wide receiver coach.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

IMG_1523
Play
Recruiting

Top TE Duce Robinson: 'Would Be Pretty Fun' To Play With Arch Manning, Longhorns

The nation's best tight end prospect is keeping a close eye on Texas and Arch Manning

By Matt Galatzan18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
e3doshawyaun1wi
Play
Recruiting

Elite DL David Hicks Jr. Has Texas In Top Seven Group

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago
IMG_1524
Play
Recruiting

Elite 11 WR MVP Hopes to Catch 'Game-Changer' Offer From Longhorns

2023 wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is a fast riser, and a big fan of what the Longhorns are building

By Matt Galatzan9 hours ago
9 hours ago

His most recent trip to Austin was an official visit. Texas quarterback commit, Arch Manning. was on the same official visit to Austin as Pettaway. Manning’s recent decision could very well have an impact on Pettaway’s.

In two seasons at Langham Creek High School, Pettaway caught 105 passes for 1,798 yards and 16 touchdowns. 

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

IMG_1523
Recruiting

Top TE Duce Robinson: 'Would Be Pretty Fun' To Play With Arch Manning, Longhorns

The nation's best tight end prospect is keeping a close eye on Texas and Arch Manning

By Matt Galatzan18 minutes ago
e3doshawyaun1wi
Recruiting

Elite DL David Hicks Jr. Has Texas In Top Seven Group

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff2 hours ago
IMG_1524
Recruiting

Elite 11 WR MVP Hopes to Catch 'Game-Changer' Offer From Longhorns

2023 wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is a fast riser, and a big fan of what the Longhorns are building

By Matt Galatzan9 hours ago
SFC
News

Big 12 Considering Expansion Amid Pac-12 Fallout?

Multiple reports suggests that the Big 12 could expand to 16 teams in the coming years

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
Steve Rodriguez
Baseball

Longhorns Set to Hire Former Baylor Coach Steve Rodriguez as New Hitting Coach

It was announced on Thursday afternoon that Rodriguez would be joining Pierce's staff.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
USATSI_17200641
News

UCLA, USC Bolt Pac-12 for Big 10

Another power conference realignment is set to begin one year after Texas and Oklahoma's announcement

By Cole ThompsonJun 30, 2022
Johntay Cook
Recruiting

Johntay Cook Commitment Could Ignite Longhorns Both On and Off Field

Johntay Cook's commitment could help take the Longhorns 2023 class to another level

By Matt GalatzanJun 30, 2022
Johntay
Recruiting

Top Longhorns WR Target Johntay Cook II Commits To Texas

The dominos from to Arch Manning's Longhorns commitment continue to fall, and this time its a big one.

By Matt GalatzanJun 29, 2022