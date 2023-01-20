Jan 20

The Longhorns were set to host top 2024 wide receiver Micah Hudson this weekend for the Junior Day Event.

However, it looks like that will no longer be the case, with Hudson now expected to attend a training session in Waco.

The Longhorns will remain firmly in the race for Hudson, however, despite this timing conlict.

Jan 19

The list for this weekend's Texas recruiting visitors grows by the hour.

At last check Thursday, many new names dot the list like blue-chip running back Taylor Tatum. He pairs with IMG Academy's Jerrick Gibson among the headliners. Other top offensive targets expected include elite wide receiver Micah Hudson and offensive tackle Michael Uini, per On3 Sports.

The Longhorns hold a trio of 2024 commitments to date and many, including cornerback Jaden Allen, are also expected back in Austin over the weekend.

Jan 15

The Texas Longhorns have had great success recruiting running backs in the Steve Sarkisian era.

And it appears that could continue in the 2024 cycle.

According to reports, the. No. 1 overall running back in the 2024 class, IMG Academy five-star Jerrick Gibson, will visit the Longhorns for their junior day event next weekend.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound back rushed 83 times for 608 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games.

He is also heavily considering Georgia and Tennessee and has been compared to former Bulldogs running back, Sony Michel.

Jan 13

When it comes to one of the nation's most coveted 2024 recruits, Texas is in the thick of the race.

Micah Hudson, the electric wide receiver recruit out of Temple (Texas) Lake Belton, isn't close to narrowing his vast list of programs to his name. However, when that time comes, UT will stay in the hunt. Ohio State and Texas Tech are in similar spots.

“What keeps me interested in them is it’s just Texas football,” Hudson told On3's Chad Simmons. “Texas football is always gonna be known for having great athletes, good football players and things like that. It’s really the culture and that’s pretty much what it is.

"They(‘ve) got a good coaching staff and they may have lost a few people and things like that, but I do like the staff there.”

According to 247Sports, Hudson has about 30 scholarship offers before his senior football season begins.

Jan 12

A trio of Texas Longhorns signees picked up a strong, national honor this week as Maxpreps All-Americans.

A pair play the same position, too, in wide receivers Johntay Cook and DeAndre Moore. Cook notched the first team honor while Moore occupied one of the wideout slots on the second team.

Defensively, one of the most recent UT additions in Tausili Akana, made the cut. The Utah native was named to the second team thanks to a state title run which included 21 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks for the freshman-to-be.

JAN 11

One of the top secondary prospects in the country has narrowed his list.

IMG Academy's Jordon Johnson-Rubell announced a top group of schools on Tuesday and the University of Texas still in the running.

Alabama and Ole Miss were the only other SEC programs to make the cut for the 2024 class standout, who is originally from the state of Texas. The 12 programs still in the running span the country, so this recruitment appears far from over.

UT originally joined the mix back in May 2022 while Johnson-Rubell, who is already committed to play in the 2024 Under Armour Next All-America Game, was in Austin for an unofficial visit.

JAN 7

And the rich get richer.

On Saturday during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, the Longhorns awaited word on one of the top prospects in the 2024 class, in St. John Bosco safety, Peyton Woodyard.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, it didn't go their way, with Woodyard committing to the defending national champion, Georgia Bulldogs.

The Longhorns were rumored to have made a serious move for Woodyard in recent days, but in the end it was not enough, as Woodyard becomes a cornerstone piece of the 2024 class for Kirby Smart

JAN 6

Another day, another honor for Arch Manning.

On Friday morning, Gatorade announced its finalists for the National Player of the Year Award in football and the Longhorn enrollee was among the trio named alongside Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold and USC's Malachi Nelson. The group of quarterbacks each won state Player of the Year honors as well, with Manning representing Louisiana.

Manning led New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman to another deep playoff run, within a new offense, throwing for 2,305 yards and 34 touchdowns while rushing for 378 yards and four more scores. For his storied prep career, in which he set various program records as a four-year starter, Manning tallied 8,683 yards and 115 touchdowns passing.

The winner of the national award will be announced at a later date in January.

JAN 5

There are 16 members of the Texas Longhorns 2023 recruiting class that are coming in as early enrollees in the spring semester.

And on Thursday, some those players began to arrive on campus, including star No. 1 quarterback, Arch Manning.

Some players have yet to make it to Austin, due to other obligations and all-star games, but the Longhorns will have all 16 players enrolled and on campus by the start of the spring semester.

JAN 3

Texas signed a top-five recruiting class on December 21, and while it still has top prospects on the board yet to decide like No. 1 tight end Duce Robinson, some of the Early Signing Period victories came by narrow margins.

Pass-rusher Tausili Akana certainly qualified as one, as most of the recruiting industry considered him an Oklahoma lean late in his recruitment.

The Utah native, who registered 25 sacks as a high school upperclassman, detailed how close things were with 247Sports while checking in at the All-American Bowl.

“I kind of knew where I wanted to be in that final week,” Akana said. “Coach Steve Sarkisian called me talking about all the great things I could accomplish in Austin and what I could do for that program.

"They’ve got a great culture and the class we’ve got coming in is special, so I’m excited to be a part of what the coaches are building.”

DEC 30

The Texas Longhorns finished the 2023 Early Singing Period with one of the nation's top classes, but there is still plenty of talent left of the board for them to pursue.

So who is left for the Horns?

Check out the list of top targets below:

TE Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (Phoenix, AZ)

- Uncommitted, considering Texas, Alabama, Georgia and USC. Signing in February.

WR Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (Mesa, AZ)

- Committed to USC, Signing in February.

DB Tyler Scott - Pebblebrook (Mableton, GA)

- Uncommitted, considering Texas, Alabama, Auburn, and USC. Signing in February.

ATH/LB Jelani McDonald - Connally (Waco, TX)

- Uncommitted, considering Texas, TCU and Oklahoma State. Announcing Jan 7

DECEMBER 22

The saga of the recruitment for 5-Star safety prospect Peyton Bowen has finally come to an end, with the Guyer (Denton, TX) product finally committing to the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday.

Bowen had flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon on Early Signing Day Wednesday morning, but did not submit his national letter of intent to the Ducks.

And just one day later, the former Texas target has now flipped from Oregon to Oklahoma, joining his high school teammate, quarterback Jackson Arnold.

DECEMBER 21

The Texas Longhorns hoped to flip and sign one of the top receivers in the 2023 class on Wednesday in Bellflower (CA) St. John Bosco Prep star, DeAndre Moore.

However, Moore was reportedly absent from the signing ceremony, and will is not expected to sign anywhere on Wednesday.

DECEMBER 19

If there was any question remaining about the Texas Longhorns holding on to 2023 No. 1 overall running back Cedric Baxter, they are now answered, with Baxter reaffirming his commitment and announcing that he will be signing with UT on Wednesday at noon.

This fall, Baxter debuted as the top running back in the 2023 SI99 and the number 21 player overall.

He chose Texas over Texas A&M, Florida, and Miami, and despite late pushes from those programs, as well as Florida State, Baxter remains a Longhorn.

Baxter possesses day-one starting ability at the next level, and will compete for the job next year with current Texas running backs Jonathon Brooks and Jaydon Blue.

Over the last two seasons at Edgewater, Baxter had 376 carries for 3.093 yards and 41 touchdowns.

DECEMBER 17

One of the most coveted young quarterback recruits in the country is back on the market.

Accorrding to various reports Saturday morning, Dylan Raiola backed off of his verbal commitment to Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Before that point, the Chandler (Ariz.) High School star racked up more than two-dozen scholarship offers, including from Texas.

The news came after considerable turnover in college football this fall, including in-state Arizona State hiring Kenny Dillingham as head coach and Nebraska bringing in Matt Rhule from the NFL. Raiola has considerable family ties to the Cornhusker program, where his father Dominic was an All-American center.

As a junior in 2022, Raiola posted a 22:5 touchdown to interception ratio. He earned his offer from Steve Sarkisian on a visit to Austin in September of 2021.

DECEMBER 16

A former Texas Longhorn verbal commitment has found a new home.