SEPTEMBER 8 UPDATE

Texas is set to receive a major visitor this weekend when Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle SI99 tight end Duce Robinson heads to the 40 Acres for the Longhorns matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"I’m going to take my official for the Texas-Bama game," Robinson told Longhorns Country. "I’m really looking forward to it. Me and coach (Jeff) Banks have been talking for a while. I visited up there last year at the end of July, and I really enjoyed my time there."

Robinson, who stands 6-6 and weighs in at 225 pounds, could fit a variety of needs for the Longhorns from his tight end spot, whether it be lining up on the line, in the slot, or as an outside receiver in the red zone.

And as evidenced by his 2021 season, in which he caught 60 passes for 972 yards and eight touchdowns, while also taking snaps as a rusher and even a quarterback at times, he could handle the load.

SEPTEMBER 2 UPDATE

One of Texas' top remaining football targets, Longview (Texas) High School wide receiver Jalen Hale, is closing in on a verbal commitment.

The SI99 prospect, who says he is down to Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia, may be thinking about cutting the list ahead of the decision -- at least privately.

On3's Chad Simmons reports two teams emerging at the forefront of the race, including the next two he is set to visit in Alabama and Texas. Hale will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend and then will see the Longhorns host the Crimson Tide in Austin on September 10.

Hale is planning on revealing his college commitment on September 21.

