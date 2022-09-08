Skip to main content

Top SI99 Tight End Duce Robinson to Visit Texas during Alabama Matchup | Longhorns Recruiting Tracker

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

SEPTEMBER 8 UPDATE

Texas is set to receive a major visitor this weekend when Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle SI99 tight end Duce Robinson heads to the 40 Acres for the Longhorns matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. 

"I’m going to take my official for the Texas-Bama game," Robinson told Longhorns Country. "I’m really looking forward to it. Me and coach (Jeff) Banks have been talking for a while. I visited up there last year at the end of July, and I really enjoyed my time there."

Robinson, who stands 6-6 and weighs in at 225 pounds, could fit a variety of needs for the Longhorns from his tight end spot, whether it be lining up on the line, in the slot, or as an outside receiver in the red zone.

And as evidenced by his 2021 season, in which he caught 60 passes for 972 yards and eight touchdowns, while also taking snaps as a rusher and even a quarterback at times, he could handle the load.

SEPTEMBER 2 UPDATE

Oklahoma fans gives the Horns Down gesture before the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Ou Vs Texas
Football

Nick Saban Learned About 'Horns Down' Taunting Penalty During Press Conference

Saban discussed his prior knowledge of the horns down Big 12 taunting penalty.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Sep 3, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) runs in for a touchdown against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders PFF's Highest Graded TE From Week 1

Sanders' performance against Louisiana Monroe earned him PFF's highest tight end grade.

By Connor Zimmerlee
D'Shawn Jamison
Football

Texas DB D'Shawn Jamison: Longhorns 'Taking it One Team At A Time' Ahead of Alabama Matchup

Jamison discussed how the Longhorns are preparing mentally for their game against the Crimson Tide.

By Connor Zimmerlee

One of Texas' top remaining football targets, Longview (Texas) High School wide receiver Jalen Hale, is closing in on a verbal commitment. 

The SI99 prospect, who says he is down to Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia, may be thinking about cutting the list ahead of the decision -- at least privately. 

On3's Chad Simmons reports two teams emerging at the forefront of the race, including the next two he is set to visit in Alabama and Texas. Hale will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend and then will see the Longhorns host the Crimson Tide in Austin on September 10. 

Hale is planning on revealing his college commitment on September 21.

