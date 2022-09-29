SEPTEMBER 29

According to a report, Longhorns defensive back commitment Malik Muhammad will take an official visit to Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Tide's matchup against Mississippi State.

It will be the fourth visit for Muhammad to Tuscaloosa.

He will also take a visit to Texas A&M on October 29 against Ole Miss. Muhammad's highschool teammate, Jayvon Thomas, is currently committed to the Aggies.

Muhammad originally committed to the Longhorns in July of this past summer.

SEPTEMBER 21

In the wake of their loss of Jalen Hale to Alabama on Wednesday, the Texas Longhorns are set to receive an official visit from Louisville wide receiver commit DeAndre Moore of St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA), per reports.

Moore de-committed from Oklahoma in January before committing to Louisville on May 31.

Moore has visited Texas before, most recently in the spring of this year.

According to the report, Moore will visit for one of the Longhorns' two home games in in November.

SEPTEMBER 20

The Texas Longhorns will hope to continue their recruiting momentum on Wednesday, September 21, with the announcement of wide receiver commitment Jalen Hale.

Hale will make his announcement at 12:30 pm live on the Longview Gameday Facebook and Youtube pages, and will be deciding between the Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs.

Hale is a fan of both Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, and incoming commit Arch Manning, which could give the Horns and Edge.

"It definitely helps Texas that Quinn Ewers is on campus because he can spin it," Hale told 247 Sports. "After Quinn, my QB would be Arch Manning so that's another thing that I look into."

SEPTEMBER 16

The Longhorns are set to host three elite visitors for their matchup vs. the UTSA Road Runners on Saturday, including two current commits in safety Derek Williams and running back Cedric Baxter.

2024 recruit Jordon Johnson-Rubell will also make the trip to Austin.

One of the top safety recruits in the 2024 class, Johnson-Rubell currently holds offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, and Texas A&M among others.

SEPTEMBER 8

Texas is set to receive a major visitor this weekend when Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle SI99 tight end Duce Robinson heads to the 40 Acres for the Longhorns matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"I’m going to take my official for the Texas-Bama game," Robinson told Longhorns Country. "I’m really looking forward to it. Me and coach (Jeff) Banks have been talking for a while. I visited up there last year at the end of July, and I really enjoyed my time there."

Robinson, who stands 6-6 and weighs in at 225 pounds, could fit a variety of needs for the Longhorns from his tight end spot, whether it be lining up on the line, in the slot, or as an outside receiver in the red zone.

And as evidenced by his 2021 season, in which he caught 60 passes for 972 yards and eight touchdowns, while also taking snaps as a rusher and even a quarterback at times, he could handle the load.

SEPTEMBER 2

One of Texas' top remaining football targets, Longview (Texas) High School wide receiver Jalen Hale, is closing in on a verbal commitment.

The SI99 prospect, who says he is down to Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia, may be thinking about cutting the list ahead of the decision -- at least privately.

On3's Chad Simmons reports two teams emerging at the forefront of the race, including the next two he is set to visit in Alabama and Texas. Hale will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend and then will see the Longhorns host the Crimson Tide in Austin on September 10.

Hale is planning on revealing his college commitment on September 21.

