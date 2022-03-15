Longhorns Land Commitment From 2023 DE Dylan Spencer

The Texas Longhorns have added their second commitment of the 2023 class

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns got a pleasant surprise on Tuesday afternoon landing an impromptu commitment from 2023 C.E. King (Houston, Texas) defensive end Dyland Spencer.

Spencer made the announcement public via his personal Twitter account.

"I’m 112% committed to the University of Texas," Spencer tweeted.

Spencer now becomes the second commitment of the Longhorns 2023 recruiting class, joining Seguin (Arlington, TX) defensive back Jamel Johnson, who committed in November.

Spencer, who already holds a bevy of Power 5 offers to his name, picked the Longhorns over Arizona State, Baylor, LSU, Texas A&M, and USC. He also had offers from Houston and SMU.

Spencer has been a big mover so far during his high school career, spending his freshman season playing at West Orange Stark (Texas), before moving to Katy (Texas) for his sophomore season. As of now, Spencer is expected to remain with C.E. King for his senior season.

The Longhorns are also set to host a plethora of elite recruits for visits to Austin in the coming weeks, with names like quarterback Arch Manning, running back Rueben Owens, wide receiver Johntay Cook and linebacker Anthony Hill, among many others, expected to make the trip.

Owens in particular is expected to visit the 40 Acres for two consecutive weekends and has recently been considered a Texas lean.

