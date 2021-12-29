Longhorns Land First Commitment From 2024 Class

The Texas Longhorns added their first commitment of the 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, securing the pledge of Aledo (TX) defensive back prospect Jaden Allen.

Allen made his commitment via his personal Twitter account.

"I am truly honored and blessed to announce that I will be committing to the University of Texas at Austin," Allen said in his tweet. "Hook ‘em Horns."

The Younger brother of 2022 signee Bryan Allen Jr., Jaden is one of the top safety prospects in the 2024 class and is a fast riser at the position.

Though he just finished his sophomore season with the Bearcats, Allen already had an impressive list of offers at his disposal, including Mississippi State, LSU, USC, Illinois, and Jackson State.

Jackson State, of course, is coached by former Dallas Cowboy star Deion Sanders, and recently flipped and signed the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, Travis Hunter

Standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 150 pounds, Allen has been a starter on the varsity squad since his freshman season in 2020, where he helped Aledo win a 5A-Division II state championship.

The Longhorns originally offered Allen over the summer on June 1 and were the most recent of the three power five programs to extend him an offer, with LSU being the first.

