AUSTIN - Even on the precipice of a season opener, college football recruiting never sleeps.

On Friday afternoon, that was the case for the Texas Longhorns, with 2024 Clear Lake (Houston, TX) wide receiver Hunter Modden committing to the program via his Twitter account.

"Since 2013 my dream was to play college football," Modden said in a statement. "Throughout the last 10 years my mother, Eric Minyard, Joseph Granville, and my grandmother kept me motivated and strong. You all have been my anchor. You all have been there for me through the most difficult times. You all have helped me grow and become a better man mentally, physically, and spiritually. I will forever be grateful, and the lessons you all have taught me will help guide me in the future. With that being said I will be committing to the University of Texas."

Modden now becomes the Longhorns' third commitment of the 2024 class, and the first offensive commitment, joining Daingerfield (TX) cornerback Aeryn Hampton and Aledo (TX) corner Jaden Allen.

"I chose UT because they provide everything I love about football," Modden said. "They have an amazing atmosphere, great coaches like Coach Marion and Coach Sark that believe in developing players on and off the field, and a perfect location for my family and friends to see me do what I love. Also, I am excited about the quality of education that will be provided to me at the University of Texas. What the Longhorn fans are getting from me is a young man that is not satisfied with just being a 4-star recruit or a D1 football player. I want to be the best, and I promise to stay humble and to work the hardest every day to become that."

