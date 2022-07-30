Despite multiple commitments in the position group, the Texas Longhorns desperately needed an injection of linebacker talent in the 2023 class, and Ryan (Denton, TX) star Anthony Hill might be the best in the country.

Unfortunately for the Horns, he will be heading to their arch-rivals in the SEC, with Hill announcing his commitment to Texas A&M via his Twitter account.

The 6'2, 220-pound North Texas native picked had narrowed his choices to A&M and Texas this summer.

The Horns were hoping Hill would be the latest elite recruit to pledge to the program in recent weeks, after the commitments of Arch Manning, Johntay Cook, Derek Williams, Payton Kirkland and others.

Hill exploded onto the scene with the Denton Ryan in 2020 as a sophomore, being named a first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American and the District 5-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year, all while helping his team (alongside current Longhorn J'Tavion Sanders) to an undefeated season a state championship.

That season, Hill Amassed 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

In his junior season in 2021, Hill was even more impressive finishing with 131 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, three fumble recovers, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

As a result of that impressive year, Hill was named the Texas District 5-5A-I Co-MVP, a first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American, and a Class 5A first-team all-state selection by the Texas Sportswriters Association.

Hill is the top linebacker prospect in the state of Texas and quite possibly in the entire country.

Despite his commitment, the Horns are still likely to pursue Hill until he signs on the dotted line later this year.

The Longhorns currently have two linebacker commits in the 2023 class, in S'Maje Burrell and Liona Lefau.

