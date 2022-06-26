Skip to main content

2023 OL Jaydon Chatman Commits to Longhorns

The Longhorns landed their fourth commitment of the day on Sunday afternoon

AUSTIN - Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns landed another mammoth commitment, with Harker Heights (TX) offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman pledging his future to the program. 

It was the Longhorns' fourth commitment of the day on Sunday, and their sixth since the commitment of the nation's most sought-after recruit, Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback Arch Manning on Thursday.

The Longhorns also gained a pledge on Saturday, from linebacker Liona Lefau.

Chatman now joins offensive tackle Connor Strohwide receiver Jonah Wilson, and offensive guard Andre Cojoe on the commitment list.

Chatman made his announcement via his personal Twitter account on Sunday afternoon, picking the Longhorns over the likes of other impressive programs such as LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, TCU, Houston, Tennessee, and Texas Tech.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 300 pounds, Chatman projects on the interior of the offensive line. He was named a Texas District 12-6A first-team selection in 2021 as a junior. 

Chatman is also a two-sport star for Harker Heights and won the 2021 Texas District 12-6A championship in shotput. 

Chatman now becomes the 13th commitment for the 2023 class for Sarkisian and the second offensive lineman overall. He is also the eighth commitment in the month of June alone.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

