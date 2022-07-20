Skip to main content

Elite CB Malik Muhammad Commits To Longhorns

There appears to be nothing slowing down Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns on the recruiting trail

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns received yet another elite commitment for the 2023 class on Wednesday when South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) defensive back Malik Muhammad pledged to the program. 

Muhammad visited the Forty Acres in June alongside his cousin, Billy Walton, who also committed to Texas last month.

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, Muhammad picked the Longhorns over serious pursuit from Texas A&M, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, USC, West Virginia, Wisconsin and many more.

Muhammad played at IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) his sophomore year but came back to Texas to play for South Oak Cliff where he won a state championship this past season.

During the state title run, Muhammad finished with 68 tackles, six pass breakups three interceptions, and one defensive touchdown. 

Labeling him as just a defensive back, however, would be doing Muhammad an injustice. He's likely to remain at that position in college, but Muhammad is a terrific athlete that can make plays as a receiver, consistently lined up on the numbers for South Oak Cliff as a junior.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Malik Muhammad
Play
Recruiting

Elite CB Malik Muhammad Commits To Longhorns

There appears to be nothing slowing down Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns on the recruiting trail

By Matt Galatzan14 seconds ago
14 seconds ago
USATSI_13576809
Play
News

'One of the Finest': Nick Saban Gives Resounding Praise to Texas' Steve Sarkisian

Alabama coach Nick Saban is a firm believer in Steve Sarkisian's potential with Texas for the future.

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Tanner Carlson
Play
Baseball

Longhorns Land Transfer INF Tanner Carlson From Long Beach State

Carlson announced his intent to transfer to Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
2 hours ago

His commitment gives Texas its third commit in the secondary for 2023. Safety Jamel Johnson of Seguin (Arlington, TX) pledged to the program in November.

Muhammad is also now the 19th commitment of the class since Thursday, June 23, when the nation's top recruit, Arch Manning pledged to the program.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Malik Muhammad
Recruiting

Elite CB Malik Muhammad Commits To Longhorns

There appears to be nothing slowing down Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns on the recruiting trail

By Matt Galatzan14 seconds ago
USATSI_13576809
News

'One of the Finest': Nick Saban Gives Resounding Praise to Texas' Steve Sarkisian

Alabama coach Nick Saban is a firm believer in Steve Sarkisian's potential with Texas for the future.

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
Tanner Carlson
Baseball

Longhorns Land Transfer INF Tanner Carlson From Long Beach State

Carlson announced his intent to transfer to Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
Andrew Jones
Men's Basketball

Former Longhorn G Andrew Jones Finds new home in Germany

Andrew Jones is set to join Rasta Vecha, a German-based club for the upcoming basketball season

By Adam Glick4 hours ago
Johntay Cook
Recruiting

Why Longhorns WR Commitment Johntay Cook Is Elite

Expect Johntay Cook to immediately impact the Longhorns’ depth chart.

By Brian Smith8 hours ago
iowa state
Football

Iowa State Cyclones Defensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 8

The Cyclones return one of the best pass-rushers in the country next season.

By Zach Dimmitt10 hours ago
USATSI_18713923
News

'I'm All For It': Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz Shares Thoughts on Conference Expansion

Eli Drinkwitz isn't opposed to adding Texas and Oklahoma due to geographical location at history

By Cole ThompsonJul 19, 2022 3:13 PM EDT
USATSI_18695745
News

Big 12, Pac-12 Cease Potential Merger Conversations

According to multiple reports, the Big 12 and Pac-12 won't merge in the coming years.

By Cole ThompsonJul 19, 2022 12:23 PM EDT