Longhorns LB Target Harold Perkins Reportedly De-Commits from Texas A&M

Did Texas' top defensive target just come back onto the board?

Earlier this month, the Texas Longhorns seemingly lost a major target, with elite Cy Park (Cypress, TX) linebacker Harold Perkins committed to the Aggies at the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando. 

Perkins had picked the Aggies over Texas and LSU.

However, it appears that Perkins might have made his decision before he was ready, as the No. 37 overall prospect in the nation by SI All-American, has now reportedly de-committed from the program, and re-opened his recruitment. 

Perkins has not yet officially announced his de-commitment, and will not sign until February, meaning the Longhorns could have a new life, as they attempt to fight off the Aggies, LSU, and newcomer Florida for another few weeks.

Perkins was a natural fit to be able to fill the box safety/linebacker hybrid role in Texas A&M's defense. 

On the flip side, the defender would have likely played a big nickel or “WILL” backer role in Pete Kwiatkowsi’s 4-2-5 base set.  

In the past two seasons with Cypress Park, Perkins has accumulated 93 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, six quarterback hurries, 13 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception, a blocked punt, and a blocked field goal in just 20 games.

A dynamic athlete, Perkins also amassed 983 yards and 14 touchdowns on 96 carries (10.2 YPC) in just 10 games in his junior season at running back.

With Perkins now on back on the market, the Longhorns will likely look to put the full court press on for his services, as they are in desperate need of linebacker help heading into next season and beyond.

Recently the Longhorns received a signature from linebacker Trevell Johnson, who currently sits as the lone 2022 recruit in the class. 

Harold Perkins
E4CFeKuVgAUX0ej
screen-shot-2021-06-15-at-113938-am
FH08D4iXwAMx3s7

