Longhorns Recruiting Target Jalen Hale Speaks about Arch Manning

Jalen Hale discusses his and Arch Manning’s relationship.

Longview (Texas) wide receiver Jalen Hale is one of the top wide receiver recruits left on the board in the 2023 class for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.

On Friday he spoke to Brian Smith about the connection he has with Arch Manning.

“Arch is a cool person, he’s a real cool person to be around and throws a good ball,” Hale said.

Hale ranks as one of the top wide receiver recruits in the nation. He recently released a final group of three Georgia, Alabama, and Texas. Hale is known for his elite playmaking ability with run-after-catch strength.

If the Longhorns were able to land Hale he would help ease the pain of missing out on Jaquaize Pettaway who committed to Oklahoma.

Manning continues to play a prominent role in the 2023 class. Since his commitment last month, he has been one of the main reasons for the Longhorns recruiting success.

Hale also talked about if Manning has been actively recruiting him to Austin.

“Basically he is recruiting, we not only talk about me going to Texas we just talk about football.”

Manning knows he wants the most talented receiver core around him and Hale would fit perfectly into that mix. Hale has not set an official visit to Austin yet, but Manning is sure to be there when he does.

Manning’s recent pledge to the Longhorns will play an important role in the Hale recruiting process. Time will tell if that pledge pays off for the Longhorns as fall camp is soon to begin for the 2022 season. Hale has set a commitment date for Sept. 22.

In his junior season at Longview, Hale hauled in 50 receptions for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns.

