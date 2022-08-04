Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.

AUGUST 5 UPDATE

More good recruiting news could be on the way for the Longhorns.

Baton Rouge (LA) CB Jordan Matthews is set to make his decision on August 15th, and the Longhorns are heavily in the mix.

Along with Texas, Tennessee and Michigan are under consideration.

Matthews was recently on Texas's campus for the July BBQ pool party event.

Texas made Matthews a priority long before he blew up nationally.

Terry Joseph, the Texas secondary coach, has formed a tight relationship with Matthews. That longstanding relationship could pay off for the Longhorns on the 15th.

Matthews will make his decision live at 2:00 PM CT at Woodlawn High School.

AUGUST 4 UPDATE

Texas could be a day away from major news on the recruiting trail.

In-state star linebacker projection Derion Gullette confirmed plans to come off the board Friday, August 5, at 3:00 pm CT, via social media.

Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State are the public finalists for Gullette, he announced back on July 14. The Teague (Texas) High School standout amassed more than two dozen scholarship offers throughout his high school career. UT, Oklahoma and Ohio State were the only three programs to get him on campus officially, however, with the Longhorns getting the final trip of June.

Gullette did visit College Station unofficially for A&M's pool party event over the weekend.

AUGUST 1 UPDATE

One of the best available pass rushers in the Lone Star State will come off the board this weekend.

Braylan Shelby, the Friendswood (Texas) High School edge rusher, announced a commitment date of August 6 via social media on Monday. Texas and USC, the two programs to host Shelby on official visits in June, are the final pair in the race for his services.

Shelby's UT visit came the final weekend of June, one week after the trip to Los Angeles.

As a junior, per 247Sports, Shelby racked up 77 tackles, including eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

JULY 28 UPDATE

One of the reasons Payton Kirkland's commitment to Texas last weekend was so surprising was because the offensive lineman had never visited campus prior.

However, with the final visit weekend of the summer upon the college football world, the Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips star has made it to Austin for his first impression of his future home.

Kirkland became the 20th verbal commitment for UT last weekend, capping a wave of momentum for Texas since the pledge of Arch Manning, who is also expected in town this weekend.

JULY 25 UPDATE

Another national recruit has Texas high on his list. Hunter Osborne has a date to commit set, too.

On Monday, the Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville defensive lineman announced a group of finalist and a decision date set for August 1. Joining Texas on the list is Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson, which he confirmed via social media.

Osborne was a late target for Bo Davis and UT in the cycle relative to the other finalists, but the interest was enough to secure an official visit to Austin in June. Osborne of course also has a connection to the program in his former teammate and fellow lineman Justice Finkley being a freshman on the 2022 UT roster.

Alabama is the sole program among the finalists yet to receive an official visit from Osborne, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds.

JULY 16 UPDATE

One of the top offensive linemen in the state of Texas is down to five schools.

Austin (TX) OL T.J. Shanahan released his final five group on Saturday, and the Longhorns are in the mix.

Along with Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Georgia, and LSU made the cut.

Shanahan is an Orlando (FL) native. He moved to Austin in the summer of 2021, where he attends Westlake High School.

Shanahan projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level.

The Longhorns already have four offensive linemen committed to their 2023 recruiting class. It remains to be seen whether they will push for a fifth.

JULY 14 UPDATE

The Longhorns are in the top group for one of the top linebackers in the nation.

Marlin (TX) LB Derion Gullette dropped his top three schools on Thursday, and the Longhorns remain in contention.

Along with Texas, Ohio State, and Texas A&M made the cut.

Gullette took visits to each of the three schools in June. The Longhorns have been trending well in Gullette's recruitment since his official visit to Austin.

Gullette is a versatile player who can be an off-ball linebacker or an edge rusher.

As a junior at Marlin High School (Marlin, TX), Gullette recorded 125 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions.

JULY 13 UPDATE

One of the nation's top edge rushers has included the Longhorns in his top two group.

Friendswood (TX) Braylan Shelby is down to two schools, and the Longhorns are in the mix.

USC is the other school in contention for Shelby's commitment.

Shelby took official visits to Texas and USC in June. Both schools were able to make big moves in his recruitment on those visits.

As a junior at Friendswood High School, Shelby recorded 77 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.

JULY 13 UPDATE

An elite defensive back has set a commitment date, and the Longhorns are under consideration.

Dallas (TX) DB Malik Muhammad has locked in a decision date of July 20th.

He will decide between Texas, Texas A&M, and Alabama.

The Longhorns have been trending well in Muhammad's recruitment since his official visit to Austin in late June.

As a junior at South Oak Cliff, Muhammad recorded 68 total tackles, six pass breakups, and three interceptions.

JULY 10 UPDATE

One of the top linebackers in the state of Texas has locked in a decision date, and the Longhorns remain in contention.

Houston (TX) linebacker Brad Spence has set a commitment date of July 12th.

Along with Texas, Arkansas, and California are under consideration for Spence's signature.

Spence is a versatile linebacker. He has played as an edge rusher and as an inside linebacker at Klein Forest High School.

JULY 9 UPDATE

One of the top prospects in the state of Texas has revealed his finalists, and the Longhorns are in the mix.

On Saturday, Naaman Forest (Garland, TX) two-way lineman, Markis Dea,l announced his finalists on Twitter, naming Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, TCU, USC and Georgia as the contenders.

A three-sport star at Naaman Forest, Deal starts on both offensive and defensive lines, and could very well play both ways in college, though it is more likely he ends up on the offensive side of the ball.

On defense in his junior season, Deal had 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, a safety, and an interception.

JULY 8 UPDATE

One of the top wide receivers in the nation has made a decision, and he's heading to the SEC.

On Friday, Gulliver Prep (Miami, FL) star Jalen Brown announced his commitment to LSU, picking the Tigers over Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Texas.

A legitimate deep threat, Brown has started from his freshman season on the varsity squad and has 89 catches for 1,959 yards and 22 touchdowns in those three seasons.

JULY 7 UPDATE

The Longhorns recruiting momentum continued with another top recruit Thursday night, with elite Longview (TX) wide receiver Jalen Halen naming Texas among his top three finalists.

Alongside the Longhorns, Hale also listed Georgia and Alabama as his other two finalists.

Standing 6-2 and weighing 175 pounds, Hale is a three-sport athlete in basketball, football, and track, running a blazing fast 22.68 200-meter dash as a sophomore in 2020.

In his junior season on the football field, Hale has named a first-team District 7-5A selection, hauling in 50 catches for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns. For his career, he has 96 catches for 2,017 yards and 27 touchdowns in three varsity seasons.

Hale also has an excellent relationship with new Longhorns quarterback commit Arch Manning, which may have played a role in Hale's final group.

JULY 5 UPDATE

A top athlete in the state of Texas has included the Longhorns in his top five group.

Abernathy (TX) ATH Anthony White dropped his top five schools on Tuesday, and the Longhorns remain in contention.

Along with Texas, Vanderbilt, Utah State, Texas Tech, and Mississippi State made the cut.

White recently visited Austin in April after receiving an offer from the Longhorns in December of 2021.

On offense in 2021, White caught 44 passes for 749 yards and 12 touchdowns. On defense, he totaled 61 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and five interceptions.

He received a Texas District 4-3A-II first team all-district selection at both wide receiver and linebacker as a junior.

JUNE 31

The top player in the state of Texas has the Longhorns in his top seven group.

Katy (TX) David Hicks Jr. dropped his top seven schools on Friday, and the Longhorns remain in the hunt.

Along with Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Miami, Alabama, Michigan State, and Oklahoma made the cut.

Hicks is the top prize in the state of Texas. He has offers from every major football program in the country.

As a junior at Allen High School, Hicks recorded 88 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks. He was also named the Texas District 5-6A Defensive MVP.

June 31

One of the nation's top interior defensive linemen is down to four schools and has set a decision date.

Oradell (NJ) DL Sydir Mitchell has the Longhorns in his final four group and has set a commitment date for Sunday, July 3rd.

Along with Texas, Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are in contention for his signature.

Mitchell is a priority for the Longhorns as a defensive tackle.

He recently took an official visit to Austin which saw the Longhorns make a big move in his recruitment.

The Longhorns are red hot on the recruiting trail right now. That momentum could carry over into this Fourth of July weekend.