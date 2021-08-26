Another One For Sark? 2022 DL Aaron Bryant Announces College Choice

Longhorns Land Commitment From Talented 2022 DL Recruit Aaron Bryant
In recent weeks, the Texas Longhorns have been on fire on the recruiting trail under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, landing 10 of their 17 total commitments alone since the beginning of June.
On Thursday, that momentum continued, with the Longhorns landing talented Southaven (MS) defensive line recruit, Aaron Bryant.
Bryant becomes the 18th commitment of the Longhorns 2022 class, and the fifth defensive lineman to pledge to Sarkisian's new program, joining edge rushers Anthony Jones, Zac Swanson, and Derrick Brown, as well as defensive tackle prospect, Kristopher Ross.
Bryant chose the Longhorns over the likes of Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Indiana, and Oregon, and was thought for some time to be an Ole Miss lean.
Bryant, whose 6-foot-4, 300-pound frame makes him an ideal candidate for Pete Kwiatkowski's nose tackle position, finished his junior season in 2020 with 68 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, and four forced fumbles.
The Longhorns, who currently hold the No. 12 overall ranking in the country and the No. 2 class in the Big 12 per SI-All America's rankings, are now sure to make a substantial move up that list next month, with Eoghan Kerry, Ronald Lewis, and the aforementioned Derrick Brown all committing since the August 1 release.
