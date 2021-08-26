August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Longhorns Land Commitment From Talented 2022 DL Recruit Aaron Bryant

The Texas Longhorns picked up another impressive 2022 commitment on Thursday
Author:

In recent weeks, the Texas Longhorns have been on fire on the recruiting trail under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, landing 10 of their 17 total commitments alone since the beginning of June. 

On Thursday, that momentum continued, with the Longhorns landing talented Southaven (MS) defensive line recruit, Aaron Bryant. 

Bryant becomes the 18th commitment of the Longhorns 2022 class, and the fifth defensive lineman to pledge to Sarkisian's new program, joining edge rushers Anthony Jones, Zac Swanson, and Derrick Brown, as well as defensive tackle prospect, Kristopher Ross.

Bryant chose the Longhorns over the likes of Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Indiana, and Oregon, and was thought for some time to be an Ole Miss lean.

Recommended Articles

E457bhpWUAMF-Z0
Play
Recruiting

Another One For Sark? 2022 DL Aaron Bryant Announces College Choice

The Texas Longhorns picked up another impressive 2022 commitment on Thursday

Sark
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian Coach of The Year in 2021? One Major Outlet Weighs In

Pro Football Focus analyst Anthony Treash thinks Steve Sarkisian will be the 2021 Coach of The Year

beard 2
Play
Men's Basketball

How Does Texas' Hire of Chris Beard Stack Up Against the Rest of College Basketball?

Beard's arrival to Austin is huge for the present and future of Texas' basketball program

Bryant, whose 6-foot-4, 300-pound frame makes him an ideal candidate for Pete Kwiatkowski's nose tackle position, finished his junior season in 2020 with 68 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, and four forced fumbles.

The Longhorns, who currently hold the No. 12 overall ranking in the country and the No. 2 class in the Big 12 per SI-All America's rankings, are now sure to make a substantial move up that list next month, with Eoghan Kerry, Ronald Lewis, and the aforementioned Derrick Brown all committing since the August 1 release.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

E457bhpWUAMF-Z0
Recruiting

Another One For Sark? 2022 DL Aaron Bryant Announces College Choice

The Texas Longhorns picked up another impressive 2022 commitment on Thursday

Sark
Football

Steve Sarkisian Coach of The Year in 2021? One Major Outlet Weighs In

Pro Football Focus analyst Anthony Treash thinks Steve Sarkisian will be the 2021 Coach of The Year

beard 2
Men's Basketball

How Does Texas' Hire of Chris Beard Stack Up Against the Rest of College Basketball?

Beard's arrival to Austin is huge for the present and future of Texas' basketball program

1314282237
News

Source: Sarkisian "Leaning Toward" Hudson Card As Longhorns QB1

According to a source, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is "leaning toward" starting Hudson Card in week 1

Ehlinger
Longhorns in the pros

Is Texas Ex Sam Ehlinger Guaranteed To Make Colts' 53-Man Roster?

Up and down success in the preseason and the potential return of Carson Wentz shadows any NFL certainty for the former Longhorn

USATSI_15239257
News

Eight Longhorns Student-Athletes Sign NIL Deal With Texas-Ex-Run Company

A Longhorn graduate is taking care of his own, signing eight Texas student Athletes to NIL deals.

E9e0QT9WYAYoURK
Recruiting

Nation's No. 1 CB Eyeing Longhorns

The Nations top 2022 corner, Denver Harris, is still very interested in what Steve Sarkisian is building in Austin

b8ed7efe-ad0c-eb11-80ce-a444a33a3a97_original
Football

Texas Offers Fast-Rising 2024 Running Back Prospect

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class