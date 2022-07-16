Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.

JULY 16 UPDATE

One of the top offensive linemen in the state of Texas is down to five schools.

Austin (TX) OL T.J. Shanahan released his final five group on Saturday, and the Longhorns are in the mix.

Along with Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Georgia, and LSU made the cut.

Shanahan is an Orlando (FL) native. He moved to Austin in the summer of 2021, where he attends Westlake High School.

Shanahan projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level.

The Longhorns already have four offensive linemen committed to their 2023 recruiting class. It remains to be seen whether they will push for a fifth.

JULY 14 UPDATE

The Longhorns are in the top group for one of the top linebackers in the nation.

Marlin (TX) LB Derion Gullette dropped his top three schools on Thursday, and the Longhorns remain in contention.

Along with Texas, Ohio State, and Texas A&M made the cut.

Gullette took visits to each of the three schools in June. The Longhorns have been trending well in Gullette's recruitment since his official visit to Austin.

Gullette is a versatile player who can be an off-ball linebacker or an edge rusher.

As a junior at Marlin High School (Marlin, TX), Gullette recorded 125 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions.

JULY 13 UPDATE

One of the nation's top edge rushers has included the Longhorns in his top two group.

Friendswood (TX) Braylan Shelby is down to two schools, and the Longhorns are in the mix.

USC is the other school in contention for Shelby's commitment.

Shelby took official visits to Texas and USC in June. Both schools were able to make big moves in his recruitment on those visits.

As a junior at Friendswood High School, Shelby recorded 77 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.

JULY 13 UPDATE

An elite defensive back has set a commitment date, and the Longhorns are under consideration.

Dallas (TX) DB Malik Muhammad has locked in a decision date of July 20th.

He will decide between Texas, Texas A&M, and Alabama.

The Longhorns have been trending well in Muhammad's recruitment since his official visit to Austin in late June.

As a junior at South Oak Cliff, Muhammad recorded 68 total tackles, six pass breakups, and three interceptions.

JULY 10 UPDATE

One of the top linebackers in the state of Texas has locked in a decision date, and the Longhorns remain in contention.

Houston (TX) linebacker Brad Spence has set a commitment date of July 12th.

Along with Texas, Arkansas, and California are under consideration for Spence's signature.

Spence is a versatile linebacker. He has played as an edge rusher and as an inside linebacker at Klein Forest High School.

JULY 9 UPDATE

One of the top prospects in the state of Texas has revealed his finalists, and the Longhorns are in the mix.

On Saturday, Naaman Forest (Garland, TX) two-way lineman, Markis Dea,l announced his finalists on Twitter, naming Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, TCU, USC and Georgia as the contenders.

A three-sport star at Naaman Forest, Deal starts on both offensive and defensive lines, and could very well play both ways in college, though it is more likely he ends up on the offensive side of the ball.

On defense in his junior season, Deal had 37 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, a safety, and an interception.

JULY 8 UPDATE

One of the top wide receivers in the nation has made a decision, and he's heading to the SEC.

On Friday, Gulliver Prep (Miami, FL) star Jalen Brown announced his commitment to LSU, picking the Tigers over Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Texas.

A legitimate deep threat, Brown has started from his freshman season on the varsity squad and has 89 catches for 1,959 yards and 22 touchdowns in those three seasons.

JULY 7 UPDATE

The Longhorns recruiting momentum continued with another top recruit Thursday night, with elite Longview (TX) wide receiver Jalen Halen naming Texas among his top three finalists.

Alongside the Longhorns, Hale also listed Georgia and Alabama as his other two finalists.

Standing 6-2 and weighing 175 pounds, Hale is a three-sport athlete in basketball, football, and track, running a blazing fast 22.68 200-meter dash as a sophomore in 2020.

In his junior season on the football field, Hale has named a first-team District 7-5A selection, hauling in 50 catches for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns. For his career, he has 96 catches for 2,017 yards and 27 touchdowns in three varsity seasons.

Hale also has an excellent relationship with new Longhorns quarterback commit Arch Manning, which may have played a role in Hale's final group.

JULY 5 UPDATE

A top athlete in the state of Texas has included the Longhorns in his top five group.

Abernathy (TX) ATH Anthony White dropped his top five schools on Tuesday, and the Longhorns remain in contention.

Along with Texas, Vanderbilt, Utah State, Texas Tech, and Mississippi State made the cut.

White recently visited Austin in April after receiving an offer from the Longhorns in December of 2021.

On offense in 2021, White caught 44 passes for 749 yards and 12 touchdowns. On defense, he totaled 61 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and five interceptions.

He received a Texas District 4-3A-II first team all-district selection at both wide receiver and linebacker as a junior.

JUNE 31

The top player in the state of Texas has the Longhorns in his top seven group.

Katy (TX) David Hicks Jr. dropped his top seven schools on Friday, and the Longhorns remain in the hunt.

Along with Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Miami, Alabama, Michigan State, and Oklahoma made the cut.

Hicks is the top prize in the state of Texas. He has offers from every major football program in the country.

As a junior at Allen High School, Hicks recorded 88 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks. He was also named the Texas District 5-6A Defensive MVP.

June 31

One of the nation's top interior defensive linemen is down to four schools and has set a decision date.

Oradell (NJ) DL Sydir Mitchell has the Longhorns in his final four group and has set a commitment date for Sunday, July 3rd.

Along with Texas, Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are in contention for his signature.

Mitchell is a priority for the Longhorns as a defensive tackle.

He recently took an official visit to Austin which saw the Longhorns make a big move in his recruitment.

The Longhorns are red hot on the recruiting trail right now. That momentum could carry over into this Fourth of July weekend.

Texas fans can watch Mitchell make his decision live on CBS Sports HQ at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday.

JUNE 30

The Longhorns are in the running for one of the nation's top corners, in South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) defensive back, Malik Muhammad, who released his final three on Thursday.

Alongside the Longhorns, Muhammad listed Texas A&M and Alabama as his other finalists.

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, Muhammad also has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, USC, West Virginia, Wisconsin and many more.

Muhammad played at IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) his sophomore year, but came back to Texas to play for South Oak Cliff where he won a state championship this past season.

During the state title run, Muhammad finished with 68 tackles, six pass breakups three interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

Labeling him as just a defensive back, however, would be doing Muhammad an injustice. He's likely to remain at that position in college, but Muhammad is a terrific athlete that can make plays as a receiver, consistently lined up on the numbers for South Oak Cliff as a junior.

JUNE 30

The nation's number one tight end has locked in official visit to Texas.

Phoenix (AZ) tight end Duce Robinson is set to take an official visit to Texas during the Alabama game on September 10th, per 247Sports.

The elite tight end has yet to take a trip to Austin. He is intrigued with the Longhorns following the addition of the nation's top quarterback, Arch Manning.

Robinson has a close relationship with Manning.

The Longhorns will have an opportunity to make a move in Robinson's recruitment during the biggest home game of their season.

JUNE 29, 4:00 PM UPDATE

The number one linebacker in the country has the Longhorns in his final two group.

Ryan (TX) linebacker Anthony Hill dropped his final two schools on Wednesday, and the Longhorns make the cut.

Texas A&M is the other school in contention for Hill's signature.

Hill is coming off a recent official visit to Texas which saw the Longhorns make a big move in his recruitment.

He has grown close with many recent Texas commits including quarterback Arch Manning and wide receiver Johntay Cook.

Hill is the consensus number one linebacker in the nation. He is arguably the top defensive prospect left on the Longhorns' recruiting board, as linebacker is such a substantial need at Texas.

JUNE 28, 8:10 PM UPDATE

One of the nation's top cornerbacks has the Longhorns in his final four group.

Spanaway (WA) cornerback Jasiah Wagoner dropped his final four on Tuesday, and the Longhorn remain in hunt.

Along with Texas, California, Oregon, and Oklahoma made the cut.

Wagoner was offered by Texas back in February. He took a visit to Austin in early June. The Longhorns did enough on that visit to stay in contention for Wagoner's signature.

JUNE 28, 12:35 PM UPDATE

Texas has flipped the commitment of a top-ranked long snapper.

Westlake Village (CA) Long Snapper Tate Haver has flipped his commitment from Boston College to Texas.

Haver is the number 13 overall long snapper in the 2023 recruiting class, per Rubio Long Snapping. He is also listed as a five-star.

Haver will be a preferred walk-on for the Longhorns.

June 28, 11:35 AM UPDATE

One of the nation's top running backs has the Longhorns in his final four group and has set a decision date.

Elite RB Cedric Baxter Jr. out Orlando (FL) is down to four schools and set a commitment date of August 10th.

Along with Texas, Texas A&M, Florida, and Miami made the cut.

The Longhorns have gone all in on Baxter following the commitment of former priority running back Rueben Owens to the Louisville Cardinals.

Baxter has built a strong relationship with Tashard Choice, the running backs coach at Texas. Choice has been recruiting Baxter since his days as the runnings back coach at Georgia Tech.

Choice has the Longhorns in a position of strength for Baxter's commitment ahead of his August 10th decision.

June 25, 5:30 UPDATE

Elite offensive tackle Lance Heard has included the Longhorns in his final eight schools per his Twitter account. The 6-6, 300-pounder from Neville (LA) High School has also included Florida State, LSU, Nebraska, Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma State, Houston, and Auburn in his final choice of schools.

June 24, 7:20 UPDATE

An elite wide receiver has included the Texas Longhorns in his final three group.

Desoto (TX) WR Johntay Cook II dropped his final three schools on Friday, and the Longhorns remain in a strong position.

Along with Texas, Michigan, and Oregon made the cut.

This announcement comes just one day after QB Arch Manning pledged his commitment to Texas.

Cook and Manning have developed a close relationship throughout their recruitment and have frequently discussed the possibility of linking up in college.

With Manning now in the fold, Texas sits in a favorable position to land Cook's commitment.

June 22, 4:50 UPDATE

An elite wide receivers says he's looking the most at Oklahoma and Texas in his recruitment.

Houston (TX) WR Jaquaize Pettaway says his recruitment is coming down to a Red River battle.

Steve Sarkisian targeted Pettaway early on. He extended an offer almost immediately after he was hired to be head coach at Texas. Pettaway's electric speed would fit perfectly in Sarkisian's offense.

Brennan Marion has development a tight relationship with Pettaway in his time as the Texas wide receiver coach.

Pettaway is fresh off an official visit to Texas. He took an official visit to Oklahoma the first weekend of June.

Pettaway wants to make a decision between the two schools sometime this summer.

June 21, 3:40 PM UPDATE

A priority edge rusher has locked in an official visit to the Texas Longhorns.

Dallas (TX) edge rusher Billy Walton will officially visit Texas on June 24-26.

Walton is a Oklahoma State commit, but that has not stopped a pursuit by the Texas coaching staff for Walton's signature.

Walton was thought to be a long-time Texas lean before a recent visit to Oklahoma State sealed the deal between him and the Cowboys.

The Texas coaching staff hopes that getting Walton on campus will be the first step in flipping his decision.

June 20, 5:45 PM UPDATE

Once the Longhorns' first commit of the 2023 class, El Campo (TX) running back Rueben Owens has found a new home -- in the ACC.

Owens pledged his commitment to the Louisville Cardinals on Monday afternoon, following a recent official visit.

Owens picked the Cardinals over Texas, Texas A&M and TCU, among others.

The rising junior has fielded comparisons to former Alabama Standout T.J. Yeldon, due to his balance, top-end speed, and his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

Owens was nearly unstoppable in his junior season, rushing 248 times for 2,989 yards (12.1 yards per carry and 229.9 yards per game) to go along with 46 touchdowns. Owens also had 15 catches for 252 yards and two more scores and threw a touchdown pass.

He has totaled 5,116 all-purpose yards and 73 total touchdowns in his two seasons at El Campo.

June 20, 5:50 PM UPDATE

One of the nation's top defensive linemen has included the Longhorns in his top five group.

Terrance Green (Cypress, TX) dropped his top five schools on Monday and the Longhorns remain in the hunt.

Along with Texas, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, and Oregon made the cut.

Green is fresh off an unofficial visit to Texas. The Longhorns were able to made a big move in Green's recruitment on the visit.

June 19, 11:20 AM UPDATE

One of the nation's top defensive linemen spoke highly of his unofficial visit to Texas on social media.

Terrance Green (Cypress, TX) was on an unofficial visit to Texas this past week, and the Longhorns made a big move in his recruitment.

Green was scheduled to take an official visit to USC on June 17-19, but he cancelled that trip. He will make an official visit to Oregon on June 24-26.

Along with Texas, Oklahoma State, Oregon, USC, Michigan State, and Auburn are in contention for his signature among others.

June 18, 4:40 PM UPDATE

The nation's number one player was spotted on his official visit to Texas this weekend.

Arch Manning (New Orleans, LA) snapped a picture alongside Isidore Newman TE Will Randle and Texas DB Michael Taaffe at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on his official visit.

Manning and Randle are both priorities for the Longhorns in their 2023 recruiting class. The duo has unofficially visited Texas numerous times together in the last year. Taaffe is their host for this weekend's official visit.

Manning is coming off official visits to Georgia and Alabama. He has no further visits set in place at this time.

JUNE 17, 2:00 PM UPDATE:

Texas will host a coveted defensive back recruit for an official visit, with the date to be determined.

Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn defensive back Jordan Matthews confirmed official visits to five programs on Friday, with the trips to Alabama and Texas yet to be locked in.

Official visits to Stanford, set for this weekend, and Tennessee for the following were confirmed in the post. Matthews had already been up to see Michigan to kick off the visit slate.

Texas has made waves in Louisiana in the 2023 cycle, where they're of course targeting the top player in the state in Arch Manning among many others.

Matthews, who also excels in track and field as a sprinter, has already visited Austin this year. UT originally targeted him with an offer in May of 2021.

JUNE 13, 4 PM UPDATE:

The Texas Longhorns are set to get an official visit from one of the top defensive ends in the country -- Westlake (Austin, TX) edge rusher, Colton Vasek.

Texas is locked in a tight battle with Oklahoma, Clemson, Oregon, and Texas Tech for Vasek.

Vasek also currently holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Cal, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas A&M, TCU, USC, Wisconsin and more.

JUNE 13, 12:15 PM UPDATE

A top Texas target appears to be looking closer at other programs at this time.

Tony Mitchell, as first reported by Brian Perroni, will no longer be taking his official visit to Austin. The news, surrounding the potential trip set for the weekend of June 24, has been confirmed by SI All-American. The Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson star defensive back deleted the original Tweet announcing the visit as well.

Mitchell is coming off of a trip to Texas A&M over the weekend and has plans to see in-state Auburn for a trip in October, thus far.

A one-time commitment to Tennessee, Mitchell did not include the Vols or Longhorns in his top five from the spring. A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Oregon occupies those spots. UT offered back in February.

JUNE 10, 2:15 PM UPDATE

One of the top prospects in the 2024 class will soon be in Austin.

According to Sam Speigelman of On3, Saint Louis (Mo.) University School star wide receiver Ryan Wingo will be making an unofficial visit to Texas next Saturday.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver, who scored 15 offensive touchdowns in 10 games with 638 reception yards and another 214 on the ground, was offered by Texas back in November.

The Longhorns have two commitments to date in the class of 2024, each from in-state defensive backs in Aeryn Hampton and Jaden Allen.

JUNE 9, 12:00 PM UPDATE

Two-sport Arizona native Duce Robinson has been busy on the baseball diamond his spring, but his future as a top college football tight end talent remains on the mind of many.

The Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle standout spoke to Chad Simmons and revealed one of the programs keeping tabs on him, with a return trip to Austin somewhat likely, is Texas.

“Coach Sark is a cool guy and he is one of the top offensive minds in college football. I am ready to see what he and his team does this season," Robinson told Simmons.

More than two dozen programs have offered a scholarship his way, though visits haven't been very frequent of late because of baseball. If and when that changes, expect UT to factor into the race for one of the most impressive athletes in the nation.

JUNE 8, 10:30 AM UPDATE

One of the best, regardless of classification or position in the high school football world, is about to see Texas for the first time.

Temple (Texas) Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson, who hauled in 45 passes for 851 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021, hasn't taken many recruiting visits but UT will soon be checked off of the list. 247Sports reports the visit going down this weekend.

Texas, under new wide receiver coach Brennan Marion, offered Hudson a scholarship in January. Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon and others will make this recruitment national and one of the most intriguing to track in the class of 2024.

JUNE 7, 12:30 PM UPDATE

One of the nation's top cornerbacks has the Longhorns in his top group ahead of his commitment.

Micah Bell (Houston, TX) released his top 10 schools on Monday and the Longhorns remain in the hunt.

Bell also stated he will be announcing his commitment on July 1st.

Along with Texas, Notre Dame, Baylor, Michigan State, Harvard, Duke, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Houston are in contention for his signature.

Bell currently has one official visit scheduled to Notre Dame this upcoming weekend.

Notre Dame is believed to be the favorite for Bell as of now ahead of his decision date.

JUNE 3, 9:15 AM UPDATE

One of Texas' top overall targets was back in Austin on Thursday, and it won't be his last time in town.

DJ Hicks, the in-state star defender out of Katy (Texas) Paetow, took time to take an unofficial visit to Texas with his father, David Hicks Sr. The latter told On3 that they had a great visit. He also hinted at multiple return dates down the line.

Hick Sr. said not only will the duo be in town for the Texas and Alabama showdown in September, but could also return to Austin later in the summer months before the season gets going. Given Texas A&M's buzz around Hicks, this is a strong development for the Texas angle.

Out-of-state programs will get Hicks on campus for official visits this month, including Michigan State (June 3), Miami (June 10) and Oregon (June 17). Hicks has already made it to East Lansing as of Friday morning.

JUNE 2, 8:45 PM UPDATE

An elite local edge rusher has the Longhorns in his top five group.

Colton Vasek (Austin, TX) announced his top five schools Thursday evening, and the Longhorns remain in contention for his signature.

Along with Texas, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Clemson made the cut.

Vasek has deep ties with Texas Football not only through the Westlake players currently on the Texas roster but through his family as well. Colton's father, Brian Vasek, played for Longhorns during the 1990s.

The Longhorns offered Vasek during his most recent visit to campus in January.

JUNE 1, 5:55 UPDATE

An elite shooting guard has the Longhorns in his top five group.

Braelon Green (Southfield, MI) dropped his top five schools on Wednesday, and the Longhorns remain in the mix.

Along with Texas, Arizona State, Tennessee, Michigan State, and Kansas made the cut.

The Longhorns have yet to receive a visit from Green.

JUNE 1, 5:35 PM UPDATE

One of the nation's top edge rushers has locked in an official visit to Texas.

Braylan Shelby (Friendswood, TX) is slated to be in Austin for an official visit from June 24-26.

The Longhorns have made Shelby a priority as an edge rusher.

Along with Texas, USC is scheduled to receive an official visit from Shelby from June 16-19.

Shelby most recently visited the Longhorns in April.

JUNE 1, 8:00 AM UPDATE

Another top defensive line target has locked in an official visit with Texas.

Avion Carter, according to ON3's Gerry Hamilton, will visit Texas the weekend of June 24. TCU will also get a June official visit out of Amarillo (Texas) Tascosa defensive lineman, who has the Longhorns and Horned Frogs within his top four.

UT originally offered Carter in February 2021 and has hosted him for unofficial visits on multiple occasions since.

MAY 31, 4:30 PM UPDATE

One of the nation's top defensive lineman has locked in official visit to Texas.

Hunter Osborne (Trussville, AL) has set an official visit to Texas from June 17-19, per Horns247

Texas offered Osborne late (May 3rd), but due to an aggressive push by Bo Davis, the Texas defensive line coach, the Longhorns are squarely in the mix for Osborne's signature.

Another positive factor for Texas in this recruitment is the relationship Osborne has with Justice Finkley, the new Longhorn edge rusher.

Finkley and Osborne were teammates in high school. Finkley has been talking up the Longhorns to Osborne long before Bo Davis extended an offer.

MAY 30, 3:40 PM UPDATE

One of the nation's top athletes has Texas in his top group.

Mikal Harrison-Pilot (Temple, TX) dropped his top five schools on Monday and the Longhorns remain at the top of the list.

Along with Texas, Cal, Houston, TCU, and Oklahoma made the cut.

The two-way athlete has expressed his preference to play on the offensive side of the ball in college. Brennan Marion, the Texas wide receiver coach, has been Harrison-Pilot's primary recruiter for the Longhorns.

Harrison-Pilot is scheduled to be in Austin for an official visit from June 16-19.

MAY 29 10:00 a.m. UPDATE

An in-state standout has Texas in his top group.

Houston (Texas) Klein Forest edge prospect Brad Spence released his top 10 programs going into the weekend and UT remains in the hunt for the class of 2023 recruit.

Spence also listed Utah, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Missouri, Duke, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Nebraska and Cal in the top 10. He was in Austin multiple times this spring in both April and March, getting time with Steve Sarkisian while in town as well.

MAY 28 UPDATE: Busy Visit Month Ahead For Cedric Baxter Jr.

Cedric Baxter Jr.'s father spoke with 247Sports to update his recruitment ahead of June visits.

Baxter released a top 5 of Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, Florida, and Arkansas in late April. On Thursday, Baxter announced that he is removing Arkansas from his list and replacing them with Alabama. He added that Alabama will receive an official visit at some point.

Texas is the only official visit currently scheduled for Baxter. He is slated to be in Austin June 10-12. His father spoke highly of their family's long-standing relationship with Tashard Choice, the Texas running back coach.

“Coach Choice has been recruiting him the longest,” Baxter Sr. said. “Our family has a real good relationship with him.”

Baxter plans to visit Miami on June 3rd and Texas A&M at the end of the month, according to his father.

MAY 27, 4:25 UPDATE

One of the nation's fastest rising safeties has locked in an official visit to Texas.

Jayden Bonsu (Hillside, NJ) is scheduled to take an official visit to Texas on June 24-26.

Along with Texas, Miami, Michigan State, and Ohio State are scheduled to receive an official visit from Bonsu.

Bonsu has yet to visit the Longhorns. The Texas staff will have to knock this visit out of the park if they want a chance to land the talented out-of-state safety.

MAY 26, 4:30 PM UPDATE

One of the top LB/EDGE prospects in the state of Texas has included the Longhorns in their top group.

Derion Gullette (Marlin, TX) released his top seven schools on Thursday afternoon.

Along with Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, and Oklahoma made the cut.

Gullette most recently visited the Longhorns in April. He is set to return to Austin for an official visit from June 24-26.

MAY 26, 12:00 PM UPDATE

Two visits in three months from one of the top passers in America?

Texas will take it, and it appears all but set for California native Julian Sayin. Per Adam Gorney of Rivals, the rising-junior recruit will be back in Austin for a visit on June 11. LSU and Alabama will also get trips that week.

The passer was in town for a visit back in April, getting one-on-one time with Steve Sarkisian and all in the process. UT offered the QB back in June of 2021.

Sayin, now over two dozen scholarship offers, has become a well-traveled talent. Even Texas has already hosted him multiple times ahead of what could be one of the most contested recruitments in the 2024 class.

As a sophomore at Carlsbad (Calif.) High School, Sayin threw for 2,769 yards and 34 touchdowns against just five interceptions while completing a whopping 71% of his passes along the way.

MAY 25 7 PM UPDATE

The Longhorns will miss out on arguably the top offensive lineman in the state of Texas, in Permian (Odessa, TX) product Harris Sewell after he removed the Longhorns from consideration, a source close to Sewell told LonghornsCountry.com.

Sewell had put Texas into his top-5 finalists when it was released back in April, alongside Texas A&M, Clemson, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Somewhere along the way, however, the Longhorns lost their intrigue.

Sewell has official visits scheduled for Texas A&M and Clemson planned this summer, per reports.

MAY 25 UPDATE

Lamar (Arlington, TX) offensive lineman Isaiah Robinson released a list of finalists, this week, putting the Longhorns amongst 12 other schools.

Auburn, Baylor, California, Grambling, LSU, Oklahoma State, Prairie View A&M, USC, TCU, Tennessee, and Texas A&M all made the cut for Robinson.

May 24, 7:55 UPDATE