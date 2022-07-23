Skip to main content

Top OL Target Payton Kirkland Commits to Texas in Stunning Fashion

Texas landed a surprise commitment from offensive lineman Payton Kirkland.

The Texas Longhorns added yet another commitment on Saturday when Orlando (FL) offensive lineman Payton Kirkland announced his pledge to the program. 

This is one of the more shocking decisions seen in the recruiting world, as Kirkland excluded the Longhorns from his top five group. Kirkland hasn’t visited the Texas campus either. 

Rarely do players commit to a school they have never visited. Kyle Flood, the Texas offensive line coach, has traveled to Orlando multiple times to visit and evaluate Kirkland in person.

Kirkland’s decision is a statement to the nation that no one can ever count out the Longhorns in recruiting. 

Kirkland chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma, Michigan State, Alabama, Florida, and Miami. He had offers from over 50 schools nationwide. 

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 345 pounds, Kirkland projects as an offensive tackle at the next level.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18696877
Play
News

How Bo Davis' Viral Rant Changed Texas RB Bijan Robinson's Outlook With Program

In 48 seconds, Texas running back Bijan Robinson changed for the better to help fix the future of the program.

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Sanders
Play
Football

Longhorns TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Named to John Mackey Award Watch List

The John Mackey Award is given annually to the country's best tight end.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
3 hours ago
card
Play
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Texas looks to end its three-game losing streak to the Cyclones.

By Longhorns Country StaffJul 22, 2022 3:30 PM EDT
Jul 22, 2022 3:30 PM EDT

Kirkland becomes the fifth offensive line commit for Steve Sarkisian in the 2023 recruiting class, joining Jaydon Chatman, Connor Stroh, Trevor Goosby, and Andre Cojoe. The Longhorns will likely not push for another offensive lineman in this class with five already in the fold.

Kirkland is the 19th commitment overall for the Longhorns in the 2023 class and the 12 commitment since Arch Manning’s decision. 

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_18696877
News

How Bo Davis' Viral Rant Changed Texas RB Bijan Robinson's Outlook With Program

In 48 seconds, Texas running back Bijan Robinson changed for the better to help fix the future of the program.

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
Sanders
Football

Longhorns TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Named to John Mackey Award Watch List

The John Mackey Award is given annually to the country's best tight end.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
card
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Texas looks to end its three-game losing streak to the Cyclones.

By Longhorns Country StaffJul 22, 2022 3:30 PM EDT
Arch Manning
Recruiting

Arch Manning Expected to Visit Austin For July BBQ

Arch Manning will help the Longhorns recruit at the big July BBQ visit.

By Michael GresserJul 22, 2022 3:28 PM EDT
Johntay Cook
Recruiting

Is Texas WR Commit Johntay Cook II Nation's Best In This One Area?

The Longhorns have one of the most gifted receivers committed to its 2023 recruiting class.

By Michael GresserJul 22, 2022 1:23 PM EDT
Malik Muhammad
Podcast

Podcast: Malik Muhammad Commits to Texas; What’s Next in Recruiting?

We dive into Texas Football Recruiting and the Longhorns standing on conference realignment

By Adam GlickJul 22, 2022 1:01 PM EDT
USATSI_18157021
Football

Pair of Longhorn WR's Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Neyor and Worthy are among the best receivers in college football to watch this season.

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 22, 2022 11:56 AM EDT
chris beard
Men's Basketball

Texas Men’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

The Texas Longhorns non-conference schedule headlined with Gonzaga and Illinois.

By Adam GlickJul 22, 2022 9:59 AM EDT