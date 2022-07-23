The Texas Longhorns added yet another commitment on Saturday when Orlando (FL) offensive lineman Payton Kirkland announced his pledge to the program.

This is one of the more shocking decisions seen in the recruiting world, as Kirkland excluded the Longhorns from his top five group. Kirkland hasn’t visited the Texas campus either.

Rarely do players commit to a school they have never visited. Kyle Flood, the Texas offensive line coach, has traveled to Orlando multiple times to visit and evaluate Kirkland in person.

Kirkland’s decision is a statement to the nation that no one can ever count out the Longhorns in recruiting.

Kirkland chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma, Michigan State, Alabama, Florida, and Miami. He had offers from over 50 schools nationwide.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 345 pounds, Kirkland projects as an offensive tackle at the next level.

Kirkland becomes the fifth offensive line commit for Steve Sarkisian in the 2023 recruiting class, joining Jaydon Chatman, Connor Stroh, Trevor Goosby, and Andre Cojoe. The Longhorns will likely not push for another offensive lineman in this class with five already in the fold.

Kirkland is the 19th commitment overall for the Longhorns in the 2023 class and the 12 commitment since Arch Manning’s decision.

