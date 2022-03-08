Skip to main content
Top 2023 RB Rueben Owens Planning Back-to-Back Visits To Texas

The Longhorns are firmly in the mix for the nation's top 2023 running back

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are set to receive back-to-back visits from one of the nation's top offensive recruits for the class of 2023, in El Campo running back, Rueben Owens

Owens will head to the 40 Acres on both the last weekend in March and the first weekend in April, according to reports

At least one of those trips is set to coincide with an upcoming visit from 2023's No. 1 quarterback recruit, Arch Manning, a player whom Owens has expressed explicit interest in playing with at the college level. 

Owens was once the lone commitment of the 2023 class for the Longhorns but de-committed last summer. 

Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 187 pounds, Owens was set to join an extremely talented Longhorns running back room that boasts Heisman Trophy candidate Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, incoming freshman Jonathan Brooks, and top 2022 commit Jaydon Blue.

However, despite that de-commitment, the Longhorns are still a major contender for his signature thanks in part to his relationships with Steve Sarkisian and Tashard Choice on the coaching staff. 

Owens has not visited the Longhorns since the end of the 2021 season, but visited campus multiple times alongside Arch Manning and Johntay Cook last summer and in the fall. 

The rising junior has fielded comparisons to former Alabama Standout T.J. Yeldon, due to his balance, top-end speed, and his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

Owens had chosen the Longhorns over other powerhouse programs such as Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, and Texas A&M, and also held offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, USC, Penn State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, and Colorado, among others.

Can the Longhorns get Owens back? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

