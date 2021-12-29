Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Every Longhorns Signee and Target Playing In the UA All American Game

    The Longhorns will be well represented at the Under Armour All American Game
    Author:

    Texas' has been on fire on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks, holding the No. 4 ranked class in the Sports Illustrated national recruiting rankings.

    This weekend, many of those commitments will be getting their shot to show both Longhorns fans and the rest of the country what they are capable of, as they participate in the annual Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Florida.

    In total, six Longhorns signees will be playing in the game, along with a handful of elite targets that the program is still chasing, including coveted Cy Park (Cypress, TX) linebacker Harold Perkins, who is expected to make his commitment on Sunday at the game.

    The game will kick off on Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando at 1 p.m. CST and will be broadcast on ESPN.

    You can view the full list of Longhorns signees and targets participating in the game below:

    Longhorns Signees

    WR Brenen Thompson - Team Icons

    OL Kelvin Banks - Team Icons

    OL Neto Umeozulu - Team Legends

    DL Jaray Bledsoe - Team Icons

    Recommended Articles

    Devon Campbell
    Play
    Recruiting

    Every Longhorns Signee and Target Playing In the UA All American Game

    The Longhorns will be well represented at the Under Armour All American Game

    1 minute ago
    Malik Agbo
    Play
    Football

    Texas Commit Malik Agbo Selected to 2022 Polynesian Bowl

    Elite offensive lineman and Texas commit Malik Agbo invited to the 2022 Polynesian Bowl

    16 minutes ago
    sam e colts
    Play
    Longhorns in the pros

    Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger "Working As Starter" for Colts in Week 17 Practice

    With Carson Wentz added to the COVID list on Tuesday, former Longhorns star Sam Ehlinger will be taking the reigns in practice this week

    1 hour ago

    DL Justice Finkley - Team Icons

    DB Bryan Allen Jr. - Team Icons

    Longhorns Targets

    OL Devon Campbell - Team Legends

    DL Omari Abor - Team Legends

    LB Harold Perkins - Team Icons

    DB Jacoby Mathews - Team Legends

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

    Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

    Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook

    Devon Campbell
    Recruiting

    Every Longhorns Signee and Target Playing In the UA All American Game

    The Longhorns will be well represented at the Under Armour All American Game

    1 minute ago
    Malik Agbo
    Football

    Texas Commit Malik Agbo Selected to 2022 Polynesian Bowl

    Elite offensive lineman and Texas commit Malik Agbo invited to the 2022 Polynesian Bowl

    16 minutes ago
    sam e colts
    Longhorns in the pros

    Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger "Working As Starter" for Colts in Week 17 Practice

    With Carson Wentz added to the COVID list on Tuesday, former Longhorns star Sam Ehlinger will be taking the reigns in practice this week

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17420842
    Men's Basketball

    Texas Ends Non-Conference Play With Win Over Incarnate Word

    The Longhorns will head to Big 12 play with momentum at their backs

    15 hours ago
    20FD1887-C8BF-4ACF-A465-B17513AB842B
    News

    Will COVID Push Ehlinger Ahead of Wentz in Colts’ Playoff Run?

    A rookie QB carrying NFL playoff hopes on his shoulders in Week 17? Big story. But wait …

    19 hours ago
    Johntay Cook
    Recruiting

    Elite 2023 WR Johntay Cook Reveals Top 7 Finalists

    The Longhorns are firmly in the running for one of the top pass catchers in 2023

    21 hours ago
    b jones
    Longhorns in the pros

    How Did NFL Longhorns Perform in Week 16?

    With all 32 teams in action during the Christmas week, a handful of former Longhorns made some big plays

    Dec 28, 2021
    Screen_Shot_2021_12_27_at_8.31.11_PM
    Football

    Texas Offers Top Transfer Portal Product Jared Verse

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    Dec 28, 2021