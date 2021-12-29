Every Longhorns Signee and Target Playing In the UA All American Game
Texas' has been on fire on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks, holding the No. 4 ranked class in the Sports Illustrated national recruiting rankings.
This weekend, many of those commitments will be getting their shot to show both Longhorns fans and the rest of the country what they are capable of, as they participate in the annual Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Florida.
In total, six Longhorns signees will be playing in the game, along with a handful of elite targets that the program is still chasing, including coveted Cy Park (Cypress, TX) linebacker Harold Perkins, who is expected to make his commitment on Sunday at the game.
The game will kick off on Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando at 1 p.m. CST and will be broadcast on ESPN.
You can view the full list of Longhorns signees and targets participating in the game below:
Longhorns Signees
WR Brenen Thompson - Team Icons
OL Kelvin Banks - Team Icons
OL Neto Umeozulu - Team Legends
DL Jaray Bledsoe - Team Icons
DL Justice Finkley - Team Icons
DB Bryan Allen Jr. - Team Icons
Longhorns Targets
OL Devon Campbell - Team Legends
DL Omari Abor - Team Legends
LB Harold Perkins - Team Icons
DB Jacoby Mathews - Team Legends
